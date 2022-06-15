Notepad Next: The Best Substitute to Notepad++ for Linux Users

Undoubtedly, Notepad Next is an amazing alternative to Notepad++ for Linux users. Notepad Next stands out with a similar interface to Notepad++ and cross-platform support. However, we all know Notepad++ as a popular source code editor for Windows users. It gradually becomes the best alternative to Notepad for Windows because it has more features. Alas! Notepad++ is not available for Linux enthusiasts. Though a Snap package of Notepad++ is available for Linux users, it’s not up to the mark. Therefore, I discovered something that tries to provide a refined version of Notepad++ for Linux users. Yes, I’m talking about Notepad Next. Simply Put, for Linux users, Notepad Next is trying to re-implement the features that Snap package Notepad++ offers along with a similar-looking interface. Isn’t it interesting? Let’s dig it deep with me. Also: EasyOCR: A Free Open-source OCR That Supports 80+ Languages

Battle of the retro Unix desktops: NsCDE pitted against CDE

If the real CDE is too much hard work for you or for your computer, there's a new version of the Not So Common Desktop Environment. Very nearly a decade ago, we reported that the official Common Desktop Environment had been made open source. In its day, CDE was pretty much the unified desktop environment for commercial Unix OSes: it ran on almost every proprietary Unix and Unix-like OS there was, from IBM AIX to DEC's Tru64, even on DEC's OpenVMS.

Android Leftovers