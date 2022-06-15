Language Selection

Notepad Next: The Best Substitute to Notepad++ for Linux Users

Undoubtedly, Notepad Next is an amazing alternative to Notepad++ for Linux users. Notepad Next stands out with a similar interface to Notepad++ and cross-platform support. However, we all know Notepad++ as a popular source code editor for Windows users. It gradually becomes the best alternative to Notepad for Windows because it has more features. Alas! Notepad++ is not available for Linux enthusiasts.

Though a Snap package of Notepad++ is available for Linux users, it’s not up to the mark. Therefore, I discovered something that tries to provide a refined version of Notepad++ for Linux users. Yes, I’m talking about Notepad Next.

Simply Put, for Linux users, Notepad Next is trying to re-implement the features that Snap package Notepad++ offers along with a similar-looking interface. Isn’t it interesting? Let’s dig it deep with me.

Also: EasyOCR: A Free Open-source OCR That Supports 80+ Languages

Red Hat Satellite 6.11.1 has been released

We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.11.1 is generally available as of July 27, 2022. Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure. Read more

Dual-Core RISC-V Linux at Your Fingertips: Hands-On with the StarFive VisionFive V1 8GB SBC

If you've been thinking about investigating the free and open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture, there's never been a better time — and StarFive is hoping its VisionFive, a single-board computer built around a pair of SiFive RISC-V processor cores, will be just the push you need to jump in and play. With 8GB of RAM, a number of acceleration coprocessors, Linux support, and a familiar 40-pin general-purpose input/output (GPIO) header, the VisionFive ticks a lot of boxes, particularly in the wake of SiFive's discontinuance of the HiFive Unmatched — but can it pass our hands-on testing? Read more

Programming Leftovers

  • The limits of Python vectorization as a performance technique

    Vectorization in Python, as implemented by NumPy, can give you faster operations by using fast, low-level code to operate on bulk data. And Pandas builds on NumPy to provide similarly fast functionality. But vectorization isn’t a magic bullet that will solve all your problems: sometimes it will come at the cost of higher memory usage, sometimes the operation you need isn’t supported, and sometimes it’s just not relevant.

  • Young people’s projects for a sustainable future

    This post has been adapted from an article in issue 19 of Hello World magazine, which explores the interaction between technology and sustainability.

  • What we learnt from the CSTA 2022 Annual Conference

    From experience, being connected to a community of fellow computing educators is really important, especially given that some members of the community may be the only computing educator in their school, district, or country. These professional connections enable educators to share and learn from each other, develop their practice, and importantly reduce any feelings of isolation.

  • The Plausibly Deniable DataBase (PDDB): It’s Real Now! « bunnie's blog

    Earlier I described the Plausibly Deniable DataBase (PDDB). It’s a filesystem (like FAT or ext4), combined with plausibly deniable full disk encryption (similar to LUKS or VeraCrypt) in a “batteries included” fashion. Plausible deniability aims to make it difficult to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that additional secrets exist on the disk, even in the face of forensic evidence.

  • Use this nifty Unix tool to process text on Linux

    Unix has always excelled at processing text, and Linux is no different. And the tools to work with and transform text files still exist on all Linux systems.

    Like other computer systems, early Unix printed on paper, using a typewriter-style printing device. These printers provided limited formatting options, but with clever application of Unix tools, you could prepare professional-looking documents.

    One such tool was the pr tool, to prepare text documents for printing. Let's explore how to use standard Unix tools, such as the pr processor and the fmt text formatter, to prepare text files for printing on a typewriter-style printer.

  • A Brief Introduction To Dockerfile

    In this guide, we will see a brief introduction to Dockerfile and how to use Dockerfile to automate the process of building custom docker images.

  • 30 Ways to Validate Configuration Files or Scripts in Linux

    Configuration syntax checking and/or testing is a key step to perform after making changes to an application’s or service’s configuration file or even after running updates. This helps to reduce the chances of the service failing to restart due to configuration errors.

    Several applications/programs or service daemons ship with commands to check configuration files for syntax correctness. We have put together a list of common applications and services on Linux systems and how to test or validate their configuration files.

  • SolidRun presents SolidWAN devices with ports dedicated Ethernet SFP support

    Yesterday, SolidRun introduced the SolidWAN system-level solutions for software-defined wide area networks. The new products consist of two network devices based on the LX2160A System on Chip (SoC) from NXP.

    The SolidWAN LX2160A and the SolidWAN Dual LX2160A offer similar features. The first device features a sixteen-core NXP LX2160A SoC while the dual version offers up to 32-cores for increased performance. According to the datasheet, both models can run on Debian, Ubuntu, OpenWrt and they offer AES acceleration and virtualization support. 

How to Install Spotify Player on Linux System

Spotify is leading the race of music streaming services in the world along with its counterparts Tidal and Apple Music. It provides you access to over 70 million songs, 2.2 million podcasts, and 4 billion playlists from its web or desktop application. The Spotify web player is good for listening to music from your web browser, but sometimes you may inadvertently exit the browser, which will interrupt your music experience. However, the desktop application is much better than the web version of Spotify, providing you access to control your music from the hotkeys and show the music notification on the tray. You can even sync your local music on the Spotify server or sync it on your other Android, iPhone, or laptop devices. Read more

