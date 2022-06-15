Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache ShenYu; as a Top-Level Project

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 28th of July 2022 08:42:10 PM Filed under
Development

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® ShenYu™ as a Top-Level Project (TLP).

Apache ShenYu is a Java-native API Gateway for service proxy, protocol conversion, and API governance. It provides a component-rich, easy to extend, and simple to deploy API gateway that reduces costs. ShenYu Gateway is written in Java and its components support multiple languages including .NET, Python, Go, and Java, and deployment with Lua, NGINX, Kubernetes, and Docker.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Android apps on Linux with Waydroid

It is not uncommon for users to want to run a program targeted to one operating system on another type of system. With the increasing prevalence of smartphones, Android has become the world's most widely used operating system. So users may want to run Android apps on Linux systems in order to get access to a game or other app that is not available in a Linux version or to develop mobile apps on their desktop system. The Waydroid project provides a way to run those apps on Linux, which means they can run on a variety of devices, including Linux-based smartphones like the PinePhone. Waydroid is similar in concept to the Windows compatibility layer Wine. The fact that Android runs on the Linux kernel makes properly running Android apps on other Linux systems much simpler than doing so for Windows software. It is not possible to simply run Android apps directly on a regular Linux operating system, though, because they depend on a different user-space environment. However, by using kernel features such as namespaces, it is possible to run the entire Android user space in a container on a Linux system. This is the technique used by Waydroid; it runs a complete Android system in a container in much the same way that it is possible to, for example, run Debian in a container on Fedora. That allows Waydroid to have better performance than it would have running in a virtual machine or an emulator. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, The Linux Link Tech Show, and More

The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache ShenYu; as a Top-Level Project

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® ShenYu™ as a Top-Level Project (TLP). Apache ShenYu is a Java-native API Gateway for service proxy, protocol conversion, and API governance. It provides a component-rich, easy to extend, and simple to deploy API gateway that reduces costs. ShenYu Gateway is written in Java and its components support multiple languages including .NET, Python, Go, and Java, and deployment with Lua, NGINX, Kubernetes, and Docker. Read more

Notepad Next: The Best Substitute to Notepad++ for Linux Users

Undoubtedly, Notepad Next is an amazing alternative to Notepad++ for Linux users. Notepad Next stands out with a similar interface to Notepad++ and cross-platform support. However, we all know Notepad++ as a popular source code editor for Windows users. It gradually becomes the best alternative to Notepad for Windows because it has more features. Alas! Notepad++ is not available for Linux enthusiasts. Though a Snap package of Notepad++ is available for Linux users, it’s not up to the mark. Therefore, I discovered something that tries to provide a refined version of Notepad++ for Linux users. Yes, I’m talking about Notepad Next. Simply Put, for Linux users, Notepad Next is trying to re-implement the features that Snap package Notepad++ offers along with a similar-looking interface. Isn’t it interesting? Let’s dig it deep with me. Read more Also: EasyOCR: A Free Open-source OCR That Supports 80+ Languages

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6