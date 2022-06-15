10 Common Mistakes First-Time Linux Users Make

Switching to a new operating system is a whole different experience. As the interface and features change, it can take some time to explore and understand the new environment you are working in. Linux is more of a command line-based OS as compared to Windows and macOS, which rely mostly on their graphical user interfaces or GUI. This is one of the reasons why new Linux users often find it confusing and make some beginner mistakes that ultimately dampen their experience. To get the most out of your new Linux device, here are 10 mistakes you should avoid as a first-time Linux user.

6 Factors that Make Linux Important for your Small Business

A huge number of modern companies know about Linux firsthand. Many of them have been using various distributions in one form or another for many years. It is a large family of open-source operating systems running on a single core. Initially, users used it on their computers, and for many years large companies have been using it to work with servers. Most companies using Linux are large IT organizations. Many people wonder why large companies use it. What are its benefits? Maybe Linux is suitable not only for large companies but also for small and medium businesses. Linux is really of interest not only for large IT companies but also for small and medium-sized businesses. We will cover the top benefits of using this operating system and explain why you should use it.

Python Programming: python-dev, OSMnx, IDEs, and Gradio