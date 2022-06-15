Python Programming: python-dev, OSMnx, IDEs, and Gradio
Leaving python-dev behind [LWN.net]
It was not all that long ago that Python began its experiment with replacing one of its mailing lists with a forum on its Discourse discussion site. Over time, the Discourse instance has become more and more popular within the Python community. It would seem that another mailing list will soon be subsumed within Discourse as the Python steering council is planning to effectively retire the venerable python-dev mailing list soon.
OSMnx: Analyze and Visualize Street Networks with Python and OpenStreetMap
OSMnx is a Python package that lets you download geospatial data from OpenStreetMap and model, project, visualize, and analyze real-world street networks and any other geospatial geometries.
Top 7 of the best Python IDEs available for Ubuntu 20.04
Today most of the popular sites or application software are powered by Python as it is a widely used general-purpose programming language. Now why it is popular among users, all due to its simple yet easy-to-understand nature. We prefer using it all the time. As a bonus, it has many Integrated Development Environments which are used for editing and programming in it.
We usually suggest and prefer Vim/Nano for the terminal but many other IDEs such as PyCharm, GNU Emacs and PyZo are available for Ubuntu.
Gradio: Creates Machine learning Web Apps in Python
Gradio is an open-source Python library that is used to build machine learning and data science demos and web applications.
Android apps on Linux with Waydroid
It is not uncommon for users to want to run a program targeted to one operating system on another type of system. With the increasing prevalence of smartphones, Android has become the world's most widely used operating system. So users may want to run Android apps on Linux systems in order to get access to a game or other app that is not available in a Linux version or to develop mobile apps on their desktop system. The Waydroid project provides a way to run those apps on Linux, which means they can run on a variety of devices, including Linux-based smartphones like the PinePhone. Waydroid is similar in concept to the Windows compatibility layer Wine. The fact that Android runs on the Linux kernel makes properly running Android apps on other Linux systems much simpler than doing so for Windows software. It is not possible to simply run Android apps directly on a regular Linux operating system, though, because they depend on a different user-space environment. However, by using kernel features such as namespaces, it is possible to run the entire Android user space in a container on a Linux system. This is the technique used by Waydroid; it runs a complete Android system in a container in much the same way that it is possible to, for example, run Debian in a container on Fedora. That allows Waydroid to have better performance than it would have running in a virtual machine or an emulator.
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, The Linux Link Tech Show, and More
The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache ShenYu; as a Top-Level Project
The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® ShenYu™ as a Top-Level Project (TLP). Apache ShenYu is a Java-native API Gateway for service proxy, protocol conversion, and API governance. It provides a component-rich, easy to extend, and simple to deploy API gateway that reduces costs. ShenYu Gateway is written in Java and its components support multiple languages including .NET, Python, Go, and Java, and deployment with Lua, NGINX, Kubernetes, and Docker.
Notepad Next: The Best Substitute to Notepad++ for Linux Users
Undoubtedly, Notepad Next is an amazing alternative to Notepad++ for Linux users. Notepad Next stands out with a similar interface to Notepad++ and cross-platform support. However, we all know Notepad++ as a popular source code editor for Windows users. It gradually becomes the best alternative to Notepad for Windows because it has more features. Alas! Notepad++ is not available for Linux enthusiasts. Though a Snap package of Notepad++ is available for Linux users, it’s not up to the mark. Therefore, I discovered something that tries to provide a refined version of Notepad++ for Linux users. Yes, I’m talking about Notepad Next. Simply Put, for Linux users, Notepad Next is trying to re-implement the features that Snap package Notepad++ offers along with a similar-looking interface. Isn’t it interesting? Let’s dig it deep with me. Also: EasyOCR: A Free Open-source OCR That Supports 80+ Languages
