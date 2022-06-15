In Linux, all directories and files have access permissions. You can use chmod to set your preferred access rights for different users. But what decides their default permissions? Let’s talk about umask.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KDE Plasma on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, KDE is a free, open-source desktop environment for those unfamiliar with KDE Desktop. It provides Linux users with an alternative graphical interface to customize their desktop environment and applications for everyday use enhancement. The community of KDE developed 200 plus applications that are supported by Linux-based operating systems such as Krita, Kdenlive, Kdevelop, GCompris, and so on. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of KDE Plasma on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

Arch Linux is powerful. It’s also very reliable, secure and all the things that make Linux such a great operating system. However, one thing that prevents many new users from adopting this distribution is its complexity. Arch Linux is simply not Ubuntu. And while there are tools such as the Octopi package manager GUI that make Arch easier to use, it can still be difficult to get applications such as Spotify installed with ease. Sure, you can add the AUR repository, but even then Arch makes you trudge through a never-ending cycle of dependencies. Software installation alone on Arch Linux can permanently turn a new user away from the platform. What do you do? You turn to Flatpak and Snap.

I love a good Kanban board. Whether you go with a third-party host or host the boards yourself, there are tons of options available. Given my penchant for Linux, I tend to aim for open source solutions whenever possible. Restyaboard is one such open source option for anyone looking to deploy an easy-to-use, feature-rich Kanban platform. Restyaboard includes everything you’ll need for a Kanban solution, such as multiple books, drag and drop, list copy, attachments, archive, private and public boards, filters, deadlines, built-in calendar, labels, iCal feed and custom board backgrounds. I show you how you can get Restya deployed in minutes with the help of Docker.

Running a program on an Arduino is easy, but have you tried doing it with a Pi? The Raspberry Pi is powerful enough to be a standalone computer and it’s also good enough to program a microcontroller. Here, we’ll use a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ to make an Arduino Uno blink an LED!

Over the years, I cannot tell you how many times I’ve had to use the Linux top command to troubleshoot problems on both server and desktop deployments. Top has always been one of those tools that never fails to feel as if it should be able to do more but never can. That’s why I’m always on the lookout for a top replacement. When on the desktop, there’s always GNOME System Monitor, which is a very well-designed GUI that makes managing processes very simple. But even that tool has its limitations. So when I came across a tool named btop, I was pretty thrilled to see that it took that old standby and gave it some much-needed features. Not only does btop list out various system usages (memory, disks, network and processes), but it also allows for interaction with the mouse. Even on a server installation, you can point and click your way around btop to view processes as a tree, hide or reveal certain displays, and access an options menu where you can tweak the look and feel of the display.

Citra is an experimental open-source Nintendo 3DS emulator/debugger written in C++. It is written with portability, with builds actively maintained for Windows, Linux, and macOS. Citra emulates a subset of 3DS hardware and therefore is useful for running/debugging homebrew applications, and it is also able to run many commercial games! The project was founded in 2014 and has since seen over 150 contributors! The team is very active and regularly releases new updates. The list of contributors can be found on GitHub. Citra is not affiliated with Nintendo. However, the company has expressed support for the project. In 2019, a Nintendo employee even contributed code to Citra! This shows that Nintendo is open to unofficial projects like Citra, as long as they are not harmful to the company’s business. Thanks to the hard work of the Citra team, fans of Nintendo 3DS games can enjoy their favorite titles on their PC or phone. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Citra on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using two different methods using the command line terminal along.

This tutorial will go over how to set up MariaDB Master-Master Replication on Debian 11 Servers. Additionally, we will go over how to synchronize time using Chrony between MariaDB servers.

If you need Safari on your Linux PC, you’ll be happy to know that it is possible to install it. In this guide, we’ll show you exactly how you can set up Apple Safari on Linux.

The purpose of this article is to demonstrate how to connect to a single-board-computer like RaspberryPi, Rock64, or more generally a system with a Linux OS. This connection via SSH allows the user to execute commands on the remote machine from another machine.

If you are facing a problem “Cannot initiate the connection to in.archive.ubuntu.com:80” error while performing the system update or installing some application then here is the solution. Linux can make new users a little annoying when some warning or error appears, however, resolving errors is the best way to get one step closer to becoming an experienced Linux user. However, coming to the point, i.e how to solve this error. Such an error appears when the default repository servers are not reachable by our system. In such a case, we can switch to the main servers of Ubuntu to download and install the required packages on our system.

One of the main challenges within the automotive industry today is finding a solution that allows for efficient automotive fleet management. As our vehicles become more connected and require more security and safety than ever before, it becomes extremely important to have a fleet management solution that provides seamless software updates, data analysis and other functionalities.

The wonderful people that make up Canonical have a goal: We want to be the best open-source company in the world, period. I think it’s also a goal that’s espoused by our management, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that every person who works here probably wants to make the world a better place, probably through open-source software. It’s in our blood. I’m really here because I want to write great documentation. Technical writers sometimes enjoy a rather low standard of excellence, to be honest. I’m very happy when someone finds a tiny little mistake in an obscure code example near the bottom of a long article; that means they’re reading it, and that’s often the main criteria of success for documentation. But that’s not the main criterion for me.

Fedora / Red Hat Leftovers Soft skills in IT: 10 CIOs share career advice What makes a great leader? Some of the most important and inspirational qualities have little to do with technology. Recently, finalists in the 2022 National CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards each shared a piece of advice they had collected over their careers. We’ve rounded up the ten best quotes on soft skills below. Read on, or download the complete quote book for advice on leadership, soft skills, career development, strategy, and more.

Low-code data science platforms: 3 things IT leaders should know Organizations across industries are turning to data and analytics to solve business challenges. A survey by New Vantage Partners found that 91 percent of enterprises have invested in AI. However, the same study found that just 26 percent of these firms have AI in widespread production. Organizations are struggling to solve business challenges with AI. They find that building machine learning (ML) applications takes time and requires expensive maintenance and talent that’s in short supply. Leaders say that over 70% of data science projects report minimal or zero business impact. Here’s how low-code ML platforms can help tackle these challenges.

The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 1 August 1300 UTC Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 18 July at 1300 UTC. The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend.