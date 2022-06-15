Server: pg_ivm 1.2, System Administration, CNCF, Google, and Microsoft's Ongoing Demise PostgreSQL: pg_ivm 1.2 released IVM Development Group is pleased to announce the release of pg_ivm 1.2. [...] pg_ivm is an extension module that provides Incremental View Maintenance (IVM) feature. Incremental View Maintenance (IVM) is a way to make materialized views up-to-date in which only incremental changes are computed and applied on views rather than recomputing. pg_ivm provides a kind of immediate maintenance, in which materialized views are updated immediately after a base table is modified.

5 things sysadmins should know about software development | Enable Sysadmin Traditionally, system administrators have been responsible for designing, implementing, and managing hardware and underlying operating systems. However, advances in edge computing, machine learning (ML), and intelligent applications have broadened sysadmins' scope of work and skillset required for software development projects.

3 Cloud-Native Database Tools From CNCF - Container Journal Unless your application is entirely stateless, it will need to store and retrieve persistent data. This is where databases come in — they employ a simple query language that allows authorized users to retrieve and edit data. And now that inroads have been made to enable stateful Kubernetes deployments, many organizations are looking to bring the same scalability advantages of containerization and Kubernetes to database management. Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) is home to a wide variety of helpful open source projects. These tools span everything from cloud native networking, to continuous integration, scheduling and orchestration and many other areas. Below, we’ll review three CNCF projects that can be used to support cloud-native databases. These tools specifically help scale the management of distributed databases in the cloud.

Google Cloud Introduces Optimized Rocky Linux Images for Customers Moving Off CentOS Google recently announced the general availability of Rocky Linux optimized for Google Cloud. The new images are customized variants of Rocky Linux, the open-source enterprise distribution compatible with Red Hat Enterprise. Developed in collaboration with CIQ, the support and services partner of Rocky Linux, the new images are a direct replacement for CentOS workloads. Started by Gregory Kurtzer, the founder of the CentOS project and CEO of CIQ, Rocky Linux is a downstream, binary-compatible release built using the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) source code. The distribution was born after Red Hat decided not to provide full updates and maintenance updates for CentOS 8 as initially announced.

July 2022 Web Server Survey [Ed: Microsoft decimated to nothing in Web servers; down sharply on all counts] Apache continues to hold on to the top spot in the market share of the top million busiest sites with 22.33%, with nginx in close second at 21.55%. Both however have seen decreases in market share of 0.22pp and 0.1pp respectively, with Cloudflare increasing by 0.08pp to 20.26%. If this trend continues, we should expect to see Cloudflare overtake its rivals within the next year.

Dominique Dumont: How I investigated connection hogs on Kubernetes [Ed: The problem seems to be Microsoft Azure, which is failing and has layoffs. Avoid Azure.] My name is Dominhique Dumont, DevOps freelance in Grenoble, France. My goal is to share my experience regarding a production issue that occurred last week where my client complained that the applications was very slow and sometime showed 5xx errors. The production service is hosted on a Kubernetes cluster on Azure and use a MongoDB on ScaleGrid. I reproduced the issue on my side and found that the API calls were randomly failing due to timeouts on server side. The server logs were showing some MongoDB disconnections and reconnections and some time-out on MongoDB connections, but did not give any clue on why some connections to MongoDB server were failing.

Canonical Says It "Want[s] to be the Best Open-Source Company in the World", Then Promotes Microsoft's Proprietary Surveillance While Microsoft Attacks Linux Compassionate doc | Ubuntu The wonderful people that make up Canonical have a goal: We want to be the best open-source company in the world, period. I think it’s also a goal that’s espoused by our management, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that every person who works here probably wants to make the world a better place, probably through open-source software. It’s in our blood. I’m really here because I want to write great documentation. Technical writers sometimes enjoy a rather low standard of excellence, to be honest. I’m very happy when someone finds a tiny little mistake in an obscure code example near the bottom of a long article; that means they’re reading it, and that’s often the main criteria of success for documentation. But that’s not the main criterion for me.

Automotive fleet management: what OEMs can learn from software companies | Ubuntu One of the main challenges within the automotive industry today is finding a solution that allows for efficient automotive fleet management. As our vehicles become more connected and require more security and safety than ever before, it becomes extremely important to have a fleet management solution that provides seamless software updates, data analysis and other functionalities.

Ubuntu Confidential Virtual Machines come to Microsoft Azure [Ed: Microsoft does not need to buy Canonical if it already controls Canonical]

Let’s get confidential! Canonical Ubuntu Confidential VMs are now generally available on Microsoft Azure [Ed: Canonical, a division of Microsoft Corp. Microsoft spying means "confidentiality", according to the sellouts at Canonical, who are boosting those who actively attack GNU/Linux instead of filing antitrust complaints.]