Many people that use VirtualBox, at some point come across a problem they have not encountered before.
In this article, I want to cover as many issues that may arise and how to fix them. This may be hum drum to some, but I’m sure there may be some tidbits in here that can be useful. The first part of the article is more basic than the second part.
In this video, we are looking at how to install LeoCAD on Pop!_OS 22.04.
Today we are looking at how to install Godot Game Engine on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Once you have installed the Fedora system on your VirtualBox or hardware, there may be a possibility you will access your system remotely through the SSH service, and when you try to access it, you may find the error “ssh: connect to host 192.168.40.120 port 22: No route to host.”
And when you try to check the status of the SSH service in your Fedora, you may get another error: “Unit ssh.service could not be found.”
If you are also facing a similar kind of issue or you want to install an OpenSSH server on Fedora, then this article can be helpful to fix the above issue.
The handy tools and commands provided by the Linux operating system make it possible to achieve/accomplish numerous file manipulation objectives. Under Linux file management, you might need to swap two files for one reason or another.
When we talk of swapping two files on a Linux operating system environment, it does not exactly translate to swapping/exchanging the location of these two files but their actual content.
To better understand the objective of this tutorial, consider the existence of the following files under a Linux operating system environment.
If a file stores data in contiguous bytes format, a program trying to read this file will need to be instructed on how to read it since such files do not directly define a compatible method for reading their associated content.
This type of file is called a binary file. Opening such a file on a normal text editor program will only display unreadable characters. It is because binary data store data as bytes and not as textual characters.
The headers of a binary file are accompanied by an instruction set that reveals how its stored data should be read. Since binary files can store any data type, we can broadly classify all file types as either binary or text.
The LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) is a program that aims to create a lightweight and fast desktop environment. This software is a meta-package that relies on the LXDE’s core and recommended components such as lxde-core, lxappearance, lxinput, lxsession-edit, gpicview, mousepad, lxterminal, galculator, lxrandr, and xarchiver. LXDE is optimized for devices with limited resources, including older resource-constrained PCs, newer netbooks, and other compact computers.
This tutorial guide will illustrate how to install LXDE on an existing Debian 11 Bullseye installation. Therefore, to learn more, keep reading this article guide.
Thunar is an X11 file manager based on the GTK+ 2 widget toolkit. Since version 4.4, it has been the primary file manager in Xfce. Thunar is a contemporary, lightweight file manager that ships with the Xfce desktop environment as the default file manager. It was created to be quicker and more responsive than existing file managers for Linux computers. Thunar is a simple and easy-to-use user interface that may be expanded with plugins.
This tutorial guide will demonstrate how to download, install, set up, and use the Thunar file manager on Debian 11 Bullseye. Below are the essential features of Thunar that you ought to know.
On Debian 11, there are three ways to install the Thunar file manager. Apt-get, apt, and aptitude. Each method will be described in detail in the sections that follow. You may select one of them that suits you more.
When you receive PDF files in Telegram Desktop, you might be disappointed when it opens in the wrong application not in your PDF reader. For example, in Kubuntu, it wrongly opens PDF with LibreOffice Draw, while it should be Okular. In other cases, it may instead opens PDF with web browser. We will show you how to fix this issue quickly.
Firefox 104 Enters Beta Testing with Two-Finger Swipe Back/Forward Gesture on Linux
Firefox 104 doesn’t look like a big release, but it may be an important release for Linux laptop users as it enables a long-anticipated feature, namely a two-finger horizontal swipe gesture to navigate forward and backward using a touchpad, which now works out-of-the-box without holding down the Alt key.
The two-finger swipe back/forward gesture was available in the Firefox web browser since version 4.0, which was released back in 2011 as the first 64-bit build for Linux, but you needed to hold down the Alt key to use it.
Today, Google is announcing the expansion of our partnership with SkyWater Technology. We are working together to release an open source process design kit (PDK) for SKY90-FD, SkyWater’s commercial 90nm fully depleted silicon on insulator (FDSOI) CMOS process technology. SKY90-FD is based on MIT Lincoln Laboratory’s 90 nm commercial FDSOI technology, and enables designers to create complex integrated circuits for a diverse range of applications.
The rise of the Open Source Program Office (OSPO) roughly mirrors the proliferation of Open Source software to build and run the most important technology applications within organizations in the world today. A well-designed OSPO is the center of competency for an organization’s Open Source operations and structure. Its role can include setting code use, distribution, selection, auditing, and other policies, as well as training developers, ensuring legal compliance, and promoting and building community engagement that benefits the organization strategically.
Help improve the Free Software Directory (FSD) by adding new entries and updating existing ones. Every Friday we meet on IRC in the #fsf channel on Libera.Chat.
Different is dope. Firefox has always stood by this. It’s also the mantra of Abby Wren, the woman featured in the pilot episode of our new docuseries, “Firefox Presents.”
Launching Friday, April 15, “Firefox Presents” is a documentary series featuring colorful and inspiring creators who each have a unique journey of finding themselves or their community online. We speak with them about how they are using the internet to overcome obstacles, challenge the status quo and express themselves in a way that encourages and inspires other people to feel welcome and safer online.
JJM (esmourguit in the forum) has sent me updates for the French langpack.
pupRadio streamed online radio and TV stations; however, it was discussed on the forum that most of the TV URLs didn't work. Philh (forum name) has contributed to pupRadio over the years, and has now taken out the "pupTelly" component, so it now only steams audio.
Bootstrapped using GtkPopovers to implement popups from LibreOffice's main menubars for GTK4.
If you’ve ever written any React code, you’ve probably used arrays to represent state: an array of todo items, articles fetched from the server, and more. But sometimes React doesn’t update after you change that state. Usually, that’s because you mutated an array instead of copying it - a mistake easily prevented by using read-only types like ReadonlyArray. Here’s why you should start switching to read-only!
React Studio is a free IDE and RAD tool for designers and developers that allows them in designing, prototyping, and building production-ready React apps.
The app is currently available for macOS 10.12 and later, it supports dynamic data, and comes with a rich and advanced visual layout editor.
React Studio supports progressive web apps (PWA) out-of-the-box, which work seamlessly on mobile platforms such as iOS, Android, as well as Chromebooks.
Hello! The other day we talked about what happened when you press a key in your terminal.
As a followup, I thought it might be fun to implement a program that’s like a tiny ssh server, but without the security. You can find it on github here, and I’ll explain how it works in this blog post.
the goal: “ssh” to a remote computer
Our goal is to be able to login to a remote computer and run commands, like you do with SSH or telnet.
The biggest difference between this program and SSH is that there’s literally no security (not even a password) – anyone who can make a TCP connection to the server can get a shell and run commands.
Obviously this is not a useful program in real life, but our goal is to learn a little more about how terminals works, not to write a useful program.
(I will run a version of it on the public internet for the next week though, you can see how to connect to it at the end of this blog post)
In this article, I’d like to talk about Android storage.
In recent Android versions, Google decided, for a good reason, to restrict the access to the SD card. This means, even if your application will have the old READ/WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE permissions declared and granted, you won’t be able to freely access the SD Card contents like you used to.
In order to access the SD card or any other shared storage places, you’ll have to use the Android shared storage API. The good news is that, with this API, you’ll be able to access any file from any storage location (i.e. from gdrive), without any special code.
In our last look at Microchip's flexible PolarFire SoC Icicle Kit, which blends low-power high-performance field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology with Linux-capable processing cores built around the free and open source RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA), we built our own Linux distribution using the Yocto board support package (BSP) and ran a selection of workloads to put the system through its paces.
The Icicle Kit isn't designed as a single-board computer you just pick up and use to run pre-built binaries, though: it's a development tool first and foremost, and whether you're a professional or a hobbyist you're going to want to get your hands dirty coding in order to make the most of the board's capabilities.
I am going to be attending Akademy 2022 in person!
This is my first time going to Akademy in-person, so it is quite exciting! I will be doing a talk with Bhushan on the state of Plasma Mobile.
[...]
Through 2020, I worked on many Plasma Mobile applications such as KWeather, and also started poking around contributing to the shell. I also did some work for the desktop, including some work on adding fingerprint support to the users kcm.
I spent the last week in Toronto in the Cpp North conference. It was so much fun just to hang around with people after such a long pause.My talk was about porting large code bases from one build system to another, using LibreOffice as an example The talk should eventually show up on Youtube but there is no precise schedule for that yet.
After the conference ended I had a few spare days to do touristy stuff which was also fun. On the last day when I was packing my stuff I noticed that there was a film crew just outside the conference hotel clearly shooting something. The area did not seem to be closed off so obviously I went in to take a closer look. It was past 9 pm and I only had my phone camera so all the pictures below are a bit murky. On the other hand you can clearly see just how much lighting power you need to shoot high quality video material.
[...]
I stood next to one of the pillars shown in the middle of the picture next to a thing that looked suspiciously like a director's chair. I just leaned against the wall perfectly still while remaining calm and passive and nobody paid any attention to me at all. I could observe the crew going about their business, browse their monitors (which, sadly, did not show anything interesting) and even see their uncannily realistic looking baby prop up close. I was probably there for around 30 minutes or so until someone finally asked me if I was part of the crew and then kindly asked me to leave which I did.
Let’s examine four mistakes to avoid when writing programs that use GLib, or, alternatively, four mistakes to look for when reviewing code that uses GLib. Experienced GNOME developers will find the first three mistakes pretty simple and basic, but nevertheless they still cause too many crashes. The fourth mistake is more complicated.
These examples will use C, but the mistakes can happen in any language. In unsafe languages like C, C++, and Vala, these mistakes usually result in security issues, specifically use-after-free vulnerabilities.
