What’s New in Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa”
Linux Mint 21, codenamed “Vanessa,” is a major update coming to Mint users in summer 2022. The first beta release was on July 14, 2022. Here’s a rundown of what’s new in this version—the changes, improvements, and new features.
Vanessa is the first release of the Linux Mint 21 “V” series, having a long-term support plan lasting till 2027. As you’ll see, the coming improvements and new updates make the latest Linux Mint more efficient and advanced than its predecessors.
