today's howtos
What ZFS 'individual' and 'aggregated' IO size statistics mean
On all of the machines that I can readily get statistics for, individual IO seems more common by count and to be responsible for more IO size than aggregated IO. However, aggregated IO is often large enough in both count and especially size to matter; it's clear to me that you can't just ignore aggregated IO. Asynchronous writes seem to especially benefit from aggregation. All of this is on SSD based pools, often using large files, and I don't understand how the non-rotating aggregation limit is interacting with the 128 KB default ZFS recordsize.
Installation of Manjaro 21 (GNOME Edition) Desktop
Manjaro 21, codenamed ‘Ruah‘ is the latest release of Manjaro which is a Linux distribution based on Arch Linux. It features major improvements and enhancements including new versions of desktop environments – Xfce, GNOME, and KDE.
In this guide, we walk you through the installation of Manjaro 21 GNOME Edition.
Useful Tips For VLC Player Users in Linux Desktop
The VLC media player is arguably one of the most widely used media players. It is a multi-platform media player and framework that supports a wide range of multimedia files and streaming protocols.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VLC and examine some of the tips you can use to make the most out of the popular and feature-rich VLC media player on the Linux desktop.
Ebook: Introducing Learn Linux In One Week and Go from Zero to Hero
After the success of our RHCSA / RHCE and LFCS / LFCE certification books, we are now happy to present “Learn Linux In One Week”.
This ebook will walk you through the beginnings of Linux and the contributions of Linus Torvalds and Richard Stallman to performing secure file transfers over a network. You’ll learn how to manage users and groups, and to write shell scripts to help automate system administration tasks.
How To Install Barrier on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Barrier on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The barrier is free and open-source making it easy to share a mouse & keyboard, over a local network, between machines running Windows, Linux, and macOS. The barrier was forked from Symless’s Synergy 1.9 codebase. Synergy was a commercialized reimplementation of the original CosmoSynergy written by Chris Schoeneman.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Barrier on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to Use Steam Proton & ProtonDB to Play Games on Linux
Playing games on Linux has never been easier than it is now because of Steam Play support for Linux and tools like Steam Proton.
Previously there was no way for Linux users to play Windows games unless developers had developed a Linux native version. But, with Steam Proton, Linux users can download and play Windows games.
Some of these games will run natively and some will need minor tweaks to run on Linux based system. Steam Proton has an associated community website that displayed data collected from users about the compatibility status of different games with Proton. Users share exactly the system configurations they used to run a game so you can find out if you are in a position to try and run a game with tweaks or not.
How to Install Citra Nintendo 3DS Emulator on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Citra Nintendo 3DS Emulator on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Citra is an experimental open-source Nintendo 3DS emulator/debugger written in C++. This emulator has been developed keeping in mind that it has portability since it has actively maintained compilations for Windows, Linux, and macOS.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Citra Nintendo 3DS Emulator on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to create a Digitalocean Managed Database cluster using terraform
Terraform is an open-source, infrastructure as code, software tool created by HashiCorp. Users define and provide data center infrastructure using a declarative configuration language known as HashiCorp Configuration Language, or optionally JSON.
Terraform codifies cloud APIs into declarative configuration files. It allows you to compose infrastructure as code in a Terraform file using HCL to provision resources from any infrastructure provider.
