today's leftovers

Friday 29th of July 2022
Misc
  • Fedora removes Creative Commons CC0-licensed software; leaves Fraunhofer AAC. Bonus: Use Opus instead of AAC. – BaronHK's Rants

    Fraunhofer is a member of the MPEG-LA patent troll, and other patent trolls. It is a patent troll.

    They are giving you software and threatening to see you in court if you use it without paying a ransom to someone. This is blackmail.

    You may remember Fraunhofer from the late 90s and early 2000s threat letters sent out around the time that Napster made MP3 popular, which said that they intended to collect royalties from or sue people for using MP3 or offering people encoders (such as LAME) or decoders which could play the files back.

    They specifically demanded “$25,000 per year” in one case, from one open source MP3 encoder project called 8hz MP3, knowing it would ruin them, and that they would decide to shut down the project instead.

    (Although the article plays up MP3 “Pro” and Microsoft WMA, nobody took them seriously. The only serious usage WMA ever got was some music “stores” that failed and destroyed your entire library with the Digital Restrictions Malware when they did. Walmart even had one!)

    This resulted in a number of responses.

  What is the OpenGEH (Green Energy Hub) Project

    OpenGEH ( GEH stands for Green Energy Hub ) enables fast, flexible settlement and hourly measurements of production and consumption of electricity. OpenGEH seeks to help utilities to onboard increased levels of renewables by reducing the administrative barriers of market-based coordination. By utilizing a modern DataHub, built on a modular and microservices architecture, OpenGEH is able to store billions of data points covering the entire workflow triggered by the production and consumption of electricity.

    [...]

    Initially built in partnership with Microsoft, Energinet

    OpenGEH ( GEH stands for Green Energy Hub ) enables fast, flexible settlement and hourly measurements of production and consumption of electricity. OpenGEH seeks to help utilities to onboard increased levels of renewables by reducing the administrative barriers of market-based coordination. By utilizing a modern DataHub, built on a modular and microservices architecture, OpenGEH is able to store billions of data points covering the entire workflow triggered by the production and consumption of electricity.

    [...]

    Initially built in partnership with Microsoft, Energinet

  • HTML Emails: A Rant

    I’ve wanted to share these thoughts for a while, but stitching them into a coherent piece of writing seemed too much to overcome. However, with some prodding I decided to go ahead and hit “publish”.

    I’ve been in the world of HTML emails lately so the wounds are still fresh — maybe too fresh. Perhaps these are more feelings than thoughts. But I don’t care, it’s how I feel.

    Maybe you do too.

  • Vincent Bernat: ClickHouse SF Bay Area Meetup: Akvorado

    Here are the slides I presented for a ClickHouse SF Bay Area Meetup in July 2022, hosted by Altinity. They are about Akvorado, a network flow collector and visualizer, and notably on how it relies on ClickHouse, a column-oriented database.

  • Firefox Nightly: These Weeks In Firefox: Issue 121
More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

  • Lisp and Spreadsheets

    What if you could use a Lisp inside a spreadsheet? Or another functional language? Or maybe even a general purpose language?

  • Help us test system trust stores in Python

    If you're an IT or software team that uses Python along with corporate system certificates, an internal CA, or internal PyPI repository: please read on to help improve Python. If you know one or more teams that fits this description: forward them this article! We need lots of people to try the new pip feature to test our implementation of system trust stores in Python.

  • Posit – Why Rstudio is changing its name

    For the past few years, Posit (formerly RStudio) has been shifting from R-exclusive tooling to a language agnostic ecosystem. Much to our enjoyment, we’ve seen the RStudio IDE grow to be more Python-friendly and the Posit data science ecosystem become “A Single Home for R & Python.”

  • RStudio is becoming Posit

    So while you will see our name change in a bunch of places (including our main corporate website), we are still continuing on the same path. That path has widened as we have succeeded in the original mission, and we are excited at the chance to bring what we all love so much about the R community to everyone.

  • Fix bugs in Bash scripts by printing a stack trace

    No one wants to write bad code, but inevitably bugs will be created. Most modern languages like Java, JavaScript, Python, etc., automatically print a stack trace when they encounter an unhandled exception, but not shell scripts. It would make it much easier to find and fix bugs in shell scripts if you could print a stack trace, and, with a little work, you can.

    Shell scripts can span multiple files, and well-written code is further broken down into functions. Tracing issues when something goes wrong in a shell script can be difficult when these scripts get large enough. A stack trace that walks the code backward from the error to the beginning can show you where your code failed and give you a better understanding of why so you can fix it properly.

    To implement the stack trace, I use the trap in the following manner at the beginning of my script:

    This example accomplishes a few things, but I'll address the second one, trap 'ERRO_LINENO=$LINENO' ERR, first. This line ensures the script traps all commands that exit with a non-zero exit code (i.e., an error), and saves the line number of the command in the file where the error was signaled. This is not captured on exit.

  • Learn Rust by debugging Rust

    In my previous article about rustup, I showed you how to install the Rust toolchain. Well, what good is the toolchain if you won’t be using it to get more hands-on with Rust? Learning any language involves reading existing code and writing a lot of sample programs. That's a good way to become proficient in a language. However, there's a third way: debugging code.

    Learning through debugging involves trying to compile a pre-written (buggy) sample program, understanding the errors generated by the compiler, fixing the sample code, and then re-compiling it. Repeat that process until the code successfully compiles and runs.

    Rustlings is an open source project by the Rust team that helps you learn Rust through the process of debugging. It also provides you with a lot of hints along the way. If you're a beginner to Rust and have either started or completed reading the Rust book, then rustlings is the ideal next step. Rustlings helps you apply what you've learned from the book, and move to working on bigger projects.

Security Leftovers

  • Matthew Garrett: UEFI rootkits and UEFI secure boot [Ed: Microsoft apologists at it again. The person who caused the problems now pretends to be the rescuer offering redemption.]

    Kaspersky describes a UEFI-implant used to attack Windows systems. Based on it appearing to require patching of the system firmware image, they hypothesise that it's propagated by manually dumping the contents of the system flash, modifying it, and then reflashing it back to the board. This probably requires physical access to the board, so it's not especially terrifying - if you're in a situation where someone's sufficiently enthusiastic about targeting you that they're reflashing your computer by hand, it's likely that you're going to have a bad time regardless.

  • The History of Kali Linux [Penetration Testing] Distribution

    In cybersecurity and digital forensics, penetration testing plays a crucial role in identifying and mitigating exploitable vulnerabilities in a system. A number of tools have been developed to help pentesters efficiently conduct penetrations tests, one of which is Kali Linux.

  • LibreOffice security update fixes macro execution bypass and potential password leaking - gHacks Tech News

    The developers of LibreOffice have released updates for the open source Office suite to patch three security issues.

Audiocasts/Shows: SCaLE19x, Valve, and System Administrator Appreciation Day 2022

today's howtos

  • What ZFS 'individual' and 'aggregated' IO size statistics mean

    On all of the machines that I can readily get statistics for, individual IO seems more common by count and to be responsible for more IO size than aggregated IO. However, aggregated IO is often large enough in both count and especially size to matter; it's clear to me that you can't just ignore aggregated IO. Asynchronous writes seem to especially benefit from aggregation. All of this is on SSD based pools, often using large files, and I don't understand how the non-rotating aggregation limit is interacting with the 128 KB default ZFS recordsize.

  • Installation of Manjaro 21 (GNOME Edition) Desktop

    Manjaro 21, codenamed ‘Ruah‘ is the latest release of Manjaro which is a Linux distribution based on Arch Linux. It features major improvements and enhancements including new versions of desktop environments – Xfce, GNOME, and KDE.

    In this guide, we walk you through the installation of Manjaro 21 GNOME Edition.

  • Useful Tips For VLC Player Users in Linux Desktop

    The VLC media player is arguably one of the most widely used media players. It is a multi-platform media player and framework that supports a wide range of multimedia files and streaming protocols.

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VLC and examine some of the tips you can use to make the most out of the popular and feature-rich VLC media player on the Linux desktop.

  • Ebook: Introducing Learn Linux In One Week and Go from Zero to Hero

    After the success of our RHCSA / RHCE and LFCS / LFCE certification books, we are now happy to present “Learn Linux In One Week”.

    This ebook will walk you through the beginnings of Linux and the contributions of Linus Torvalds and Richard Stallman to performing secure file transfers over a network. You’ll learn how to manage users and groups, and to write shell scripts to help automate system administration tasks.

  • How To Install Barrier on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Barrier on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The barrier is free and open-source making it easy to share a mouse & keyboard, over a local network, between machines running Windows, Linux, and macOS. The barrier was forked from Symless’s Synergy 1.9 codebase. Synergy was a commercialized reimplementation of the original CosmoSynergy written by Chris Schoeneman. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Barrier on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Use Steam Proton & ProtonDB to Play Games on Linux

    Playing games on Linux has never been easier than it is now because of Steam Play support for Linux and tools like Steam Proton. Previously there was no way for Linux users to play Windows games unless developers had developed a Linux native version. But, with Steam Proton, Linux users can download and play Windows games. Some of these games will run natively and some will need minor tweaks to run on Linux based system. Steam Proton has an associated community website that displayed data collected from users about the compatibility status of different games with Proton. Users share exactly the system configurations they used to run a game so you can find out if you are in a position to try and run a game with tweaks or not.

  • How to Install Citra Nintendo 3DS Emulator on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Citra Nintendo 3DS Emulator on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Citra is an experimental open-source Nintendo 3DS emulator/debugger written in C++. This emulator has been developed keeping in mind that it has portability since it has actively maintained compilations for Windows, Linux, and macOS. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Citra Nintendo 3DS Emulator on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to create a Digitalocean Managed Database cluster using terraform

    Terraform is an open-source, infrastructure as code, software tool created by HashiCorp. Users define and provide data center infrastructure using a declarative configuration language known as HashiCorp Configuration Language, or optionally JSON. Terraform codifies cloud APIs into declarative configuration files. It allows you to compose infrastructure as code in a Terraform file using HCL to provision resources from any infrastructure provider.

