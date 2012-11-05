Programming Leftovers
What if you could use a Lisp inside a spreadsheet? Or another functional language? Or maybe even a general purpose language?
If you're an IT or software team that uses Python along with corporate system certificates, an internal CA, or internal PyPI repository: please read on to help improve Python. If you know one or more teams that fits this description: forward them this article! We need lots of people to try the new pip feature to test our implementation of system trust stores in Python.
For the past few years, Posit (formerly RStudio) has been shifting from R-exclusive tooling to a language agnostic ecosystem. Much to our enjoyment, we’ve seen the RStudio IDE grow to be more Python-friendly and the Posit data science ecosystem become “A Single Home for R & Python.”
So while you will see our name change in a bunch of places (including our main corporate website), we are still continuing on the same path. That path has widened as we have succeeded in the original mission, and we are excited at the chance to bring what we all love so much about the R community to everyone.
No one wants to write bad code, but inevitably bugs will be created. Most modern languages like Java, JavaScript, Python, etc., automatically print a stack trace when they encounter an unhandled exception, but not shell scripts. It would make it much easier to find and fix bugs in shell scripts if you could print a stack trace, and, with a little work, you can.
Shell scripts can span multiple files, and well-written code is further broken down into functions. Tracing issues when something goes wrong in a shell script can be difficult when these scripts get large enough. A stack trace that walks the code backward from the error to the beginning can show you where your code failed and give you a better understanding of why so you can fix it properly.
To implement the stack trace, I use the trap in the following manner at the beginning of my script:
This example accomplishes a few things, but I'll address the second one, trap 'ERRO_LINENO=$LINENO' ERR, first. This line ensures the script traps all commands that exit with a non-zero exit code (i.e., an error), and saves the line number of the command in the file where the error was signaled. This is not captured on exit.
In my previous article about rustup, I showed you how to install the Rust toolchain. Well, what good is the toolchain if you won’t be using it to get more hands-on with Rust? Learning any language involves reading existing code and writing a lot of sample programs. That's a good way to become proficient in a language. However, there's a third way: debugging code.
Learning through debugging involves trying to compile a pre-written (buggy) sample program, understanding the errors generated by the compiler, fixing the sample code, and then re-compiling it. Repeat that process until the code successfully compiles and runs.
Rustlings is an open source project by the Rust team that helps you learn Rust through the process of debugging. It also provides you with a lot of hints along the way. If you're a beginner to Rust and have either started or completed reading the Rust book, then rustlings is the ideal next step. Rustlings helps you apply what you've learned from the book, and move to working on bigger projects.
Security Leftovers
Kaspersky describes a UEFI-implant used to attack Windows systems. Based on it appearing to require patching of the system firmware image, they hypothesise that it's propagated by manually dumping the contents of the system flash, modifying it, and then reflashing it back to the board. This probably requires physical access to the board, so it's not especially terrifying - if you're in a situation where someone's sufficiently enthusiastic about targeting you that they're reflashing your computer by hand, it's likely that you're going to have a bad time regardless.
In cybersecurity and digital forensics, penetration testing plays a crucial role in identifying and mitigating exploitable vulnerabilities in a system. A number of tools have been developed to help pentesters efficiently conduct penetrations tests, one of which is Kali Linux.
The developers of LibreOffice have released updates for the open source Office suite to patch three security issues.
Audiocasts/Shows: SCaLE19x, Valve, and System Administrator Appreciation Day 2022
Preview of just some of the coverage coming to LearnLinuxTV for #SCaLE19x.
This shows how to unlock the steam deck and the HOLO OS that comes with it. This makes the ENTIRE OS writable and so you can install any program that you want.
System Administrators keep our servers running, and they do this so well that you might not even be aware that there were ever problems that needed solving. On System Administrator Appreciation Day, we celebrate the people out there that spend countless hours installing patches, resetting passwords, monitoring reliability, saving their companies from the latest cyber threats, and more!
System Administrators are the heroes we need, and in today's episode of Enterprise Linux Security, we celebrate Sysadmin Day 2022 and the many people that work tirelessly to keep our servers running.
today's howtos
On all of the machines that I can readily get statistics for, individual IO seems more common by count and to be responsible for more IO size than aggregated IO. However, aggregated IO is often large enough in both count and especially size to matter; it's clear to me that you can't just ignore aggregated IO. Asynchronous writes seem to especially benefit from aggregation. All of this is on SSD based pools, often using large files, and I don't understand how the non-rotating aggregation limit is interacting with the 128 KB default ZFS recordsize.
Manjaro 21, codenamed ‘Ruah‘ is the latest release of Manjaro which is a Linux distribution based on Arch Linux. It features major improvements and enhancements including new versions of desktop environments – Xfce, GNOME, and KDE.
In this guide, we walk you through the installation of Manjaro 21 GNOME Edition.
The VLC media player is arguably one of the most widely used media players. It is a multi-platform media player and framework that supports a wide range of multimedia files and streaming protocols.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VLC and examine some of the tips you can use to make the most out of the popular and feature-rich VLC media player on the Linux desktop.
After the success of our RHCSA / RHCE and LFCS / LFCE certification books, we are now happy to present “Learn Linux In One Week”.
This ebook will walk you through the beginnings of Linux and the contributions of Linus Torvalds and Richard Stallman to performing secure file transfers over a network. You’ll learn how to manage users and groups, and to write shell scripts to help automate system administration tasks.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Barrier on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn't know, The barrier is free and open-source making it easy to share a mouse & keyboard, over a local network, between machines running Windows, Linux, and macOS. The barrier was forked from Symless's Synergy 1.9 codebase. Synergy was a commercialized reimplementation of the original CosmoSynergy written by Chris Schoeneman.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Barrier on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Playing games on Linux has never been easier than it is now because of Steam Play support for Linux and tools like Steam Proton.
Previously there was no way for Linux users to play Windows games unless developers had developed a Linux native version. But, with Steam Proton, Linux users can download and play Windows games.
Some of these games will run natively and some will need minor tweaks to run on Linux based system. Steam Proton has an associated community website that displayed data collected from users about the compatibility status of different games with Proton. Users share exactly the system configurations they used to run a game so you can find out if you are in a position to try and run a game with tweaks or not.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Citra Nintendo 3DS Emulator on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn't know, Citra is an experimental open-source Nintendo 3DS emulator/debugger written in C++. This emulator has been developed keeping in mind that it has portability since it has actively maintained compilations for Windows, Linux, and macOS.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Citra Nintendo 3DS Emulator on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Terraform is an open-source, infrastructure as code, software tool created by HashiCorp. Users define and provide data center infrastructure using a declarative configuration language known as HashiCorp Configuration Language, or optionally JSON.
Terraform codifies cloud APIs into declarative configuration files. It allows you to compose infrastructure as code in a Terraform file using HCL to provision resources from any infrastructure provider.
