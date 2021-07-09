Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Containerization Executive Q&A | ESF
Containerization is a key technology for enterprises that need to frequently transport critical applications between different environments and operating systems. To maintain operations, they have to launch and move those applications within a short time frame. The technology gives businesses a more flexible application infrastructure.
In the Clouds (E26) | Cloud Ecosystem - Invidious
The cloud native ecosystem has grown far beyond Kubernetes. The hundreds of projects show the innovation in open source, and the challenge for anyone to keep up with current technology. Red Hat Senior Director, Technical Marketing & Field PM, Cloud Platforms Chris Morgan joins host Stu Miniman to discuss the evolution of the cloud-native ecosystem. Chris was intimately involved in development of OpenShift and its partnerships with many key vendors.
Richard Hughes: Emulated host profiles in fwupd [Ed: IBM is shilling Microsoft vendor lockin disguised as "security"]
As some as you may know, there might be firmware security support in the next versions of Plymouth, GNOME Control Center and GDM. This is a great thing, as most people are running terribly insecure hardware and have no idea. The great majority of these systems can be improved with a few settings changes, and the first step in my plan is showing people what’s wrong, giving some quick information, and perhaps how to change it. The next step will be a “fix the problem” button but that’s still being worked on, and will need some pretty involved testing for each OEM. For the bigger picture there’s the HSI documentation which is a heavy and technical read but the introduction might be interesting. For other 99.99% of the population here are some pretty screenshots:
Fedora Community Blog: Important changes to software license information in Fedora packages (SPDX and more!)
On behalf of all of the folks working on Fedora licensing improvements, I have a few things to announce!
Fedora Community Blog: CPE Weekly Update – Week 30 2022
Purpose of this team is to take care of day to day business regarding CentOS and Fedora Infrastructure and Fedora release engineering work.
Red Hat Developer roundup: Best of July 2022 | Red Hat Developer
Welcome to our monthly article recap, where we round up the latest popular content from Red Hat Developer in one helpful place. Like last month, GitOps, Go, and Kubernetes security topics were in high demand from our readers. Without further ado, let's dive into the July highlights.
Modernization: Building a modernization project team
In this article, I discuss a proposal to build a success-primed team to modernize a portfolio of applications. We will take into account our points for alignment from our previous blog post. It’s important to remember this might not be a team that will be long running or one that will become a key part of the enterprise culture. As we discussed in the previous article, there will be a set budget and timeframe to get the work done. What is being proposed in this article is building a team to get results under these constraints.
Workplace culture: 4 ways to foster healthy conflict
Especially as CIOs and IT departments begin to rethink the way they interact with IT and business, the idea that conflict is unproductive and detrimental to workplace culture – and the notion that organizations should avoid conflict entirely – is based on a false premise: that all conflicts are unhealthy and unproductive.
That claim falls flat when we broaden our perspective on what the term “conflict” encompasses.
Healthy conflict allows room for treating people with respect, listening to others’ ideas, and considering those ideas during collaborative, iterative, and agile processes. Maintaining a diversity of thought and experience is crucial to building a healthy, fair, and inclusive company culture.
Happy Sysadmin Appreciation Day: 2022's top articles for sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin
Thank you to all of the system administrators who keep our systems up and running, patched, and deployed every day of the year. Check out our most popular articles for sysadmins.
Future-proof your IT organization by focusing on these 5 priorities
The past two years of rapid digital transformation have reshaped the role of IT teams. More enterprises and workloads have shifted to the cloud, digital user experience (UX) has become more important than ever, and once-siloed IT professionals are now a central part of business decision-making. But understandably, many organizations are struggling to keep pace with these changes.
The organizations coming out on top are the ones retooling IT operations to adapt to shifts in today’s market. These companies – we’ll call them the leaders of today’s IT world – are steps ahead of those that haven’t narrowed their focus on what really matters.
Innovation and growth – rather than just staying afloat – must be a top priority to maintain a competitive advantage in 2022 and beyond.
This Week in GNOME: #54 More Portings
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 22 to July 29. Also: GTK3 CUPS printing fixed
4 Best Linux Distros for Android Studio Developers
Among the popular operating systems, Linux has always been the first choice of many programmers and developers because they don’t have to pay for it. Moreover being an open source licensed software it is easy for programmers to customize Linux as per their needs. Furthermore, Linux also supports a wide range of programming languages, including C, C++, Perl, Ruby, PHP, and more. Even Linux is now a backbone of the internet, cloud hosting, Android, smartphones, routers, and other many devices. Hence, system administrators and developers need to learn how to operate a Linux system. There was a time when it was only a cup of tea for coders, but now even common desktop users can learn and operate Linux easily because of attractive and intuitive graphical desktop environments.
Security Leftovers
The best Linux distros for gaming
You’ve heard all the accusations. Gaming on Linux is crazy, right? Gamers should use a Windows PC and be done with it. Linux is all terminal commands and Firefox stuff. Valve would like a word with you. After all, the Valve Steam Deck runs on Linux. Steam is available on Linux, with more than 6,000 titles available. Many game developers have begun building for Linux systems as well.
