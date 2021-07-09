Among the popular operating systems, Linux has always been the first choice of many programmers and developers because they don’t have to pay for it. Moreover being an open source licensed software it is easy for programmers to customize Linux as per their needs. Furthermore, Linux also supports a wide range of programming languages, including C, C++, Perl, Ruby, PHP, and more. Even Linux is now a backbone of the internet, cloud hosting, Android, smartphones, routers, and other many devices. Hence, system administrators and developers need to learn how to operate a Linux system. There was a time when it was only a cup of tea for coders, but now even common desktop users can learn and operate Linux easily because of attractive and intuitive graphical desktop environments.

Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 22 to July 29. Also: GTK3 CUPS printing fixed

Security Leftovers Security updates for Friday [LWN.net] Security updates have been issued by Fedora (xorg-x11-server and xorg-x11-server-Xwayland), SUSE (aws-iam-authenticator, ldb, samba, libguestfs, samba, and u-boot), and Ubuntu (firefox, intel-microcode, libtirpc, linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-lts-xenial, linux-azure, linux-bluefield, linux-gcp-5.4, linux-gke-5.4, mysql-5.7, and mysql-5.7, mysql-8.0).

Microsoft Zero-Days Sold and then Used [Ed: There are so many Microsoft Zero-Days and Microsoft even shares them with the NSA (back doors)] Yet another article about cyber-weapons arms manufacturers and their particular supply chain. This one is about Windows and Adobe Reader zero-day exploits sold by an Austrian company named DSIRF.

0-days sold by Austrian firm used to hack Windows users, Microsoft says [Ed: Microsoft claiming to value security is an outright lie; it's just another blame game] Multiple news outlets have published articles like this one, which cited marketing materials and other evidence linking DSIRF to Subzero, a malicious toolset for “automated exfiltration of sensitive/private data” and “tailored access operations [including] identification, tracking and infiltration of threats.”

CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog [Ed: Microsoft and Windows still dominate this list of "Known Exploited Vulnerabilit[ies]"] CISA has added one new vulnerability to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise.

Efficient Infrastructure Testing | Pen Test Partners Before we start let’s set the scene regarding vulnerability assessment. It is imperative that enterprises conduct their own continuous automated scanning, to have up-to-date assessments of threats that their networks may be susceptible to. Infrastructure penetration testing (discussed in this blog post) should be then used to delve further to expose issues and attack chains using manual testing that would have not been uncovered by automated techniques. To go one step further, mature environments with well-formed patch management policies and good security practice, should then consider Red Team engagements to assess response and detection against emulated real-world adversaries. On several infrastructure tests I’ve found myself performing vulnerability assessments on expansive networks. While Nessus and other scanning tools have their place, it is crucial to be able to work efficiently to provide much more value on an engagement rather than providing tool output that clients can run themselves (and should be doing, regularly).

Multipass 1.10 brings new instance modification capabilities | Ubuntu [Ed: Canonical prioritising Microsoft again?] The 1.10 update brings some other nice features, particularly for Windows users. Windows Pro machines can now take advantage of generation 2 virtual machines through Hyper-V. These new VMs support a variety of boot features, including UEFI, secure boot, and more.