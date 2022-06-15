Mozilla: Performance, L10n Report, and Riot Games
-
Performance Tools Newsletter (H1 2002) – Mozilla Performance
As the Perf-Tools team, we are responsible for the Firefox Profiler. This newsletter gives an overview of the new features and improvements we’ve done in the first half of 2022.
You can find the previous newsletter here which was about the Q4 2021. This newsletter contains updates related to work done in the first half of 2022.
Here are some highlights.
-
L10n Report: July 2022 Edition | Mozilla L10N
While the last months have been pretty quiet in terms of new content for Firefox, we’re approaching a new major release for 2022, and that will include new features and dedicated onboarding.
-
Riot Games’ head of player community, known as ‘Aureylian’ to game streaming fans, on her favorite corners of the internet [Ed: Proprietary software again in Mozilla's blog]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 375 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Red Hat Mistakes, Linux Action News, and Self-Hosted
Events: Linux Plumbers Conference 2022, Qubes OS Summit 2022, and More
Mozilla: Performance, L10n Report, and Riot Games
Dash to Dock vs. Dash to Panel: Which One Extension is Better?
Let’s compare the two most popular GNOME extensions providing dock functionality, Dash to Dock vs. Dash to Panel. Which one is better? Unlike other modern desktop environments, GNOME sticks to a different philosophy than the commonly accepted traditional user experience. But we will not comment here on whether this approach helps or degrades the GNOME desktop environment. However, one thing is certain: the average computer user has specific expectations about how the user interface appears and functions. And more precisely, elements and behaviors that he is familiar with embraced through time and is at ease with. The dock panel is an essential component of almost every desktop environment. It is the element with which the user interacts the most, providing for quick and easy application launching, quick switching between them, a list of currently running ones, and so on. Furthermore, other features like the start menu, system tray, and others are integral.
Recent comments
3 hours 29 min ago
20 hours 55 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago