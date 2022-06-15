Events: Linux Plumbers Conference 2022, Qubes OS Summit 2022, and More
LPC 2022 Schedule is posted! – Linux Plumbers Conference 2022
The schedule for when the miniconferences and tracks are going to occur is now posted at: https://lpc.events/event/16/timetable/#all
The runners for the miniconferences will be adding more details to each of their schedules over the coming weeks.
Qubes OS Summit 2022: September 9-11 in Berlin | Qubes OS
In conjunction with 3mdeb, the fourth edition of our Qubes OS Summit will be held live this year from September 9 to 11 in Berlin, Germany! For more information about this event, including the CFP (which is open until August 29), please see: https://qubesos.3mdeb.com
Mini-Talks Published
At work-work there are educational sessions for the software team. They last about 2 hours, generally filled with a mix of watching a talk, discussing how the talk applies to the codebase, and individual developers presenting something. Typical conference talks might come from CPP on Sea). Discussion might go on about vocabulary types – what are the things in our system? Presentations are whatever somebody feels is interesting, and I’ve written up two 20-minute talks so far.
There’s CMake Domain-Specific-Languages, which was written to talk about how we (at work-work) can update our CMake infrastructure to be less repetetive and to express better the kinds of things we build. It’s based on my experience with Calamares (which has CMake code to support writing Calamares modules) and ARPA2CM (similar, also for things like “build all the kinds of libraries you can from these sources”). The slides have been sanitized of any internal bits.
Events: Linux Plumbers Conference 2022, Qubes OS Summit 2022, and More
