Audiocasts/Shows: Red Hat Mistakes, Linux Action News, and Self-Hosted
Are Big Mistakes That Big Of A Deal? Part 2
Mistakes are part of growth. If we’re lucky, we’re in an environment where they’re not punished harshly. That lets us fix the problem, learn to do better, and move on—but also to tell the story once the sting has passed.
Last episode, we heard three stories of people blundering into trouble and coming out the other side a little bit wiser. This episode adds three more stories of mistakes being made—but the culprit isn’t always as clear.
Linux Action News 251
Red Hat hints at its future direction, why realtime might finally come to Linux after all these years, and our reaction to Google’s ambitious new programing language.
Solid as a Rock | Self-Hosted 76
Alex runs us through his new and improved off-site backup setup, and Chris is trying out some Shelly devices.
