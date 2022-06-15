At work-work there are educational sessions for the software team. They last about 2 hours, generally filled with a mix of watching a talk, discussing how the talk applies to the codebase, and individual developers presenting something. Typical conference talks might come from CPP on Sea). Discussion might go on about vocabulary types – what are the things in our system? Presentations are whatever somebody feels is interesting, and I’ve written up two 20-minute talks so far. There’s CMake Domain-Specific-Languages, which was written to talk about how we (at work-work) can update our CMake infrastructure to be less repetetive and to express better the kinds of things we build. It’s based on my experience with Calamares (which has CMake code to support writing Calamares modules) and ARPA2CM (similar, also for things like “build all the kinds of libraries you can from these sources”). The slides have been sanitized of any internal bits.

In conjunction with 3mdeb, the fourth edition of our Qubes OS Summit will be held live this year from September 9 to 11 in Berlin, Germany! For more information about this event, including the CFP (which is open until August 29), please see: https://qubesos.3mdeb.com

The schedule for when the miniconferences and tracks are going to occur is now posted at: https://lpc.events/event/16/timetable/#all The runners for the miniconferences will be adding more details to each of their schedules over the coming weeks.

Mistakes are part of growth. If we’re lucky, we’re in an environment where they’re not punished harshly. That lets us fix the problem, learn to do better, and move on—but also to tell the story once the sting has passed. Last episode, we heard three stories of people blundering into trouble and coming out the other side a little bit wiser. This episode adds three more stories of mistakes being made—but the culprit isn’t always as clear.

Mozilla: Performance, L10n Report, and Riot Games Performance Tools Newsletter (H1 2002) – Mozilla Performance As the Perf-Tools team, we are responsible for the Firefox Profiler. This newsletter gives an overview of the new features and improvements we’ve done in the first half of 2022. You can find the previous newsletter here which was about the Q4 2021. This newsletter contains updates related to work done in the first half of 2022. Here are some highlights.

L10n Report: July 2022 Edition | Mozilla L10N While the last months have been pretty quiet in terms of new content for Firefox, we’re approaching a new major release for 2022, and that will include new features and dedicated onboarding.

Riot Games’ head of player community, known as ‘Aureylian’ to game streaming fans, on her favorite corners of the internet [Ed: Proprietary software again in Mozilla's blog]