today's howtos
Running a Cron Every 10, 20 or 30 Minutes – TecAdmin
Cron is a service that runs tasks at specified intervals in Unix/Linux systems. It’s commonly used for operational tasks like cleaning log files or backing up databases. But for our purposes, we can also use it to automate applications to perform some tasks at regular intervals.
How to Make Your Linux Terminal More Colorful With lolcat
The terminal can seem a little boring compared to flashier graphical Linux apps. lolcat is a program that adds some flair to your Linux terminal sessions. Here's how to install and use lolcat on Linux.
Repeating commands on Linux with or without changes | Network World
Life on the command line on Linux is clearly something most of us enjoy, but typing the same command again and again can become tiresome. To avoid that boredom, this post explains a number of ways that you can make repeating commands – or repeating commands but with some changes – a lot easier than you might expect.
How to install Toontown Rewritten on a Chromebook - Updated Tutorial
Today we are looking at how to install Toontown Rewritten on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Please take note that the fonts are currently not visible, as seen in the video. We hope it will be fixed soon.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
Audiocasts/Shows: Red Hat Mistakes, Linux Action News, and Self-Hosted
Events: Linux Plumbers Conference 2022, Qubes OS Summit 2022, and More
Mozilla: Performance, L10n Report, and Riot Games
Dash to Dock vs. Dash to Panel: Which One Extension is Better?
Let’s compare the two most popular GNOME extensions providing dock functionality, Dash to Dock vs. Dash to Panel. Which one is better? Unlike other modern desktop environments, GNOME sticks to a different philosophy than the commonly accepted traditional user experience. But we will not comment here on whether this approach helps or degrades the GNOME desktop environment. However, one thing is certain: the average computer user has specific expectations about how the user interface appears and functions. And more precisely, elements and behaviors that he is familiar with embraced through time and is at ease with. The dock panel is an essential component of almost every desktop environment. It is the element with which the user interacts the most, providing for quick and easy application launching, quick switching between them, a list of currently running ones, and so on. Furthermore, other features like the start menu, system tray, and others are integral.
