Leftovers: GNU, Linux, and Debian

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 30th of July 2022 12:54:53 AM
GNU
Linux
  • People of Open Source: Neville Spiteri, Wevr - Linux Foundation

    Linux and Python were my best friends in 2000.

  • Linux Around The World: Slovenia - LinuxLinks

    Slovenia is a country in Central Europe. It is bordered by Italy to the west, Austria to the north, Hungary to the northeast, Croatia to the southeast, and the Adriatic Sea to the southwest.

  • Happy SysAdmin Appreciation Day! » ADMIN Magazine

    To celebrate System Administration Appreciation Day and to honor the tireless work of IT professionals around the world, ADMIN Network & Security and TuxCare are proud to present the 2022 edition of 10 Terrific Tools for the Busy Admin.

  • Special Offer to Celebrate SysAdmin Appreciation Day

    For a limited time, you can download this free collection of articles covering useful tools for IT pros.

  • Using Kubernetes to Secure Data - Container Journal

    Data loss and ransomware are two of the biggest threats to data security today, especially as malicious actors turn their attention to the cloud. Even with security perimeters in place, bad actors are determined to map out new methods and tactics to penetrate these cloud-based environments.

    Although it’s impossible to predict or prevent every attack, there are security measures and practices that can help reduce the risk. Cloud-native development practices can help your organization ensure that these solutions are more resistant to attack. Kubernetes, for example, is a tool that can help.

  • Launch of the 2022 ASF Community Survey : The Apache Software Foundation Blog

    This week, we are excited to launch the 2022 ASF Community Survey, which will gather scientific data that allows us to understand our community better, both in its demographic composition and collaboration styles and preferences. We want to find areas where we can continue to do great work and others where we need to provide more support so that our projects can keep growing healthy and diverse. This joint effort was long overdue: our last surveys of this kind were implemented in 2016 [1] and 2020 [2], which means we are finally in a position to see trends over time.

    For this new version of the survey, we worked with Bitergia to design it. Bitergia is an expert in analyzing open source communities and other types of software development teams. They have deep experience running this type of survey and research in open source communities. Among other studies, their previous work includes an analysis in gender diversity in technical contributions for OpenStack [3]. The 2022 ASF Community Survey is the first part of a two-stage research project. The second part consists of interviews with people who have contributed to the ASF in order to assess their experience. We’ll share more on this second part of the project soon.

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 29 July 2022 : The Apache Software Foundation Blog

    Farewell, July --we’re wrapping up the month with another great week. Here are the latest updates on the Apache community’s activities...

  • arc4random - are you sure we want these?
    Hi glibc developers,

I learned about the addition of the arc4random functions in glibc this
morning, thanks to Phoronix. I wish somebody would have CC'd me into
those discussions before it got committed, but here we are.

I really wonder whether this is a good idea, whether this is something
that glibc wants, and whether it's a design worth committing to in the
long term.

Firstly, for what use cases does this actually help? As of recent
changes to the Linux kernels -- now backported all the way to 4.9! --
getrandom() and /dev/urandom are extremely fast and operate over per-cpu
states locklessly. Sure you avoid a syscall by doing that in userspace,
but does it really matter? Who exactly benefits from this?

Seen that way, it seems like a lot of complexity for nothing, and
complexity that will lead to bugs and various oversights eventually.
  • GCC 12.1.1 Status Report (2022-07-27)
    The gcc-12 branch is open for regression and documentation fixes.

It is time for a GCC 12.2 release, we are comparatively late with it
already.  The plan is to create a GCC 12.2 release candidate on
August 12th which should give plenty of time to backport or implement
important regression fixes.

Please make sure your primary and secondary targets are in good
shape for this release.
  • OS Climate launches climate planning tools for companies, investors [Ed: Linux Foundation buys greenwashing puff pieces from tycoon-owned media]

    Non-profit OS Climate on Wednesday launched the first in a series of free tools to drive climate-friendly decision making by companies, financial institutions and governments.

    As a project of the Linux Foundation, a non-profit technology consortium founded in 2000 that builds open-source software, OS Climate aims to help fill the gaps in data currently preventing capital flowing to the right projects.

  • Pinecil V2 soldering iron gets BL706 Bluetooth LE RISC-V MCU, USB PD EPR support - CNX Software

    PINE64 is about to launch the second generation Pinecil RISC-V soldering iron with the Pinecil V2 featuring a new Bouffalo Lab BL706 RISC-V microcontroller with Bluetooth LE connectivity, optimizations for higher power levels, as well as tentative support for the new USB PD EPR standard (Extended Power Range) working at up to 28V.

  • Altium Designer adds 3D PCB layout tool - CNX Software [Ed: Red flag if they use Microsoft (LinkedIn) and Facebook to promote this]

    While we like open-source tools such as KiCAD, Altium has added a pretty cool feature to the Altium Designer program with a 3D layout tool, which as its name implies, allows the design of 3D PCBs…

  • New Debian Developers and Maintainers (May and June 2022)

    The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months:

    Geoffroy Berret (kaliko)
    Arnaud Ferraris (aferraris)

Audiocasts/Shows: Red Hat Mistakes, Linux Action News, and Self-Hosted

  • Are Big Mistakes That Big Of A Deal? Part 2

    Mistakes are part of growth. If we’re lucky, we’re in an environment where they’re not punished harshly. That lets us fix the problem, learn to do better, and move on—but also to tell the story once the sting has passed. Last episode, we heard three stories of people blundering into trouble and coming out the other side a little bit wiser. This episode adds three more stories of mistakes being made—but the culprit isn’t always as clear.

  • Linux Action News 251

    Red Hat hints at its future direction, why realtime might finally come to Linux after all these years, and our reaction to Google’s ambitious new programing language.

  • Solid as a Rock | Self-Hosted 76

    Alex runs us through his new and improved off-site backup setup, and Chris is trying out some Shelly devices.

Events: Linux Plumbers Conference 2022, Qubes OS Summit 2022, and More

  • LPC 2022 Schedule is posted! – Linux Plumbers Conference 2022

    The schedule for when the miniconferences and tracks are going to occur is now posted at: https://lpc.events/event/16/timetable/#all The runners for the miniconferences will be adding more details to each of their schedules over the coming weeks.

  • Qubes OS Summit 2022: September 9-11 in Berlin | Qubes OS

    In conjunction with 3mdeb, the fourth edition of our Qubes OS Summit will be held live this year from September 9 to 11 in Berlin, Germany! For more information about this event, including the CFP (which is open until August 29), please see: https://qubesos.3mdeb.com

  • Mini-Talks Published

    At work-work there are educational sessions for the software team. They last about 2 hours, generally filled with a mix of watching a talk, discussing how the talk applies to the codebase, and individual developers presenting something. Typical conference talks might come from CPP on Sea). Discussion might go on about vocabulary types – what are the things in our system? Presentations are whatever somebody feels is interesting, and I’ve written up two 20-minute talks so far. There’s CMake Domain-Specific-Languages, which was written to talk about how we (at work-work) can update our CMake infrastructure to be less repetetive and to express better the kinds of things we build. It’s based on my experience with Calamares (which has CMake code to support writing Calamares modules) and ARPA2CM (similar, also for things like “build all the kinds of libraries you can from these sources”). The slides have been sanitized of any internal bits.

Mozilla: Performance, L10n Report, and Riot Games

Dash to Dock vs. Dash to Panel: Which One Extension is Better?

Let’s compare the two most popular GNOME extensions providing dock functionality, Dash to Dock vs. Dash to Panel. Which one is better? Unlike other modern desktop environments, GNOME sticks to a different philosophy than the commonly accepted traditional user experience. But we will not comment here on whether this approach helps or degrades the GNOME desktop environment. However, one thing is certain: the average computer user has specific expectations about how the user interface appears and functions. And more precisely, elements and behaviors that he is familiar with embraced through time and is at ease with. The dock panel is an essential component of almost every desktop environment. It is the element with which the user interacts the most, providing for quick and easy application launching, quick switching between them, a list of currently running ones, and so on. Furthermore, other features like the start menu, system tray, and others are integral. Read more

