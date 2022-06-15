Audiocasts/Shows: Red Hat Mistakes, Linux Action News, and Self-Hosted Are Big Mistakes That Big Of A Deal? Part 2 Mistakes are part of growth. If we’re lucky, we’re in an environment where they’re not punished harshly. That lets us fix the problem, learn to do better, and move on—but also to tell the story once the sting has passed. Last episode, we heard three stories of people blundering into trouble and coming out the other side a little bit wiser. This episode adds three more stories of mistakes being made—but the culprit isn’t always as clear.

Linux Action News 251 Red Hat hints at its future direction, why realtime might finally come to Linux after all these years, and our reaction to Google’s ambitious new programing language.

Solid as a Rock | Self-Hosted 76 Alex runs us through his new and improved off-site backup setup, and Chris is trying out some Shelly devices.

Events: Linux Plumbers Conference 2022, Qubes OS Summit 2022, and More LPC 2022 Schedule is posted! – Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 The schedule for when the miniconferences and tracks are going to occur is now posted at: https://lpc.events/event/16/timetable/#all The runners for the miniconferences will be adding more details to each of their schedules over the coming weeks.

Qubes OS Summit 2022: September 9-11 in Berlin | Qubes OS In conjunction with 3mdeb, the fourth edition of our Qubes OS Summit will be held live this year from September 9 to 11 in Berlin, Germany! For more information about this event, including the CFP (which is open until August 29), please see: https://qubesos.3mdeb.com

Mini-Talks Published At work-work there are educational sessions for the software team. They last about 2 hours, generally filled with a mix of watching a talk, discussing how the talk applies to the codebase, and individual developers presenting something. Typical conference talks might come from CPP on Sea). Discussion might go on about vocabulary types – what are the things in our system? Presentations are whatever somebody feels is interesting, and I’ve written up two 20-minute talks so far. There’s CMake Domain-Specific-Languages, which was written to talk about how we (at work-work) can update our CMake infrastructure to be less repetetive and to express better the kinds of things we build. It’s based on my experience with Calamares (which has CMake code to support writing Calamares modules) and ARPA2CM (similar, also for things like “build all the kinds of libraries you can from these sources”). The slides have been sanitized of any internal bits.