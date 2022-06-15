Leftovers: GNU, Linux, and Debian
-
People of Open Source: Neville Spiteri, Wevr - Linux Foundation
Linux and Python were my best friends in 2000.
-
Linux Around The World: Slovenia - LinuxLinks
Slovenia is a country in Central Europe. It is bordered by Italy to the west, Austria to the north, Hungary to the northeast, Croatia to the southeast, and the Adriatic Sea to the southwest.
-
Happy SysAdmin Appreciation Day! » ADMIN Magazine
To celebrate System Administration Appreciation Day and to honor the tireless work of IT professionals around the world, ADMIN Network & Security and TuxCare are proud to present the 2022 edition of 10 Terrific Tools for the Busy Admin.
-
Special Offer to Celebrate SysAdmin Appreciation Day
For a limited time, you can download this free collection of articles covering useful tools for IT pros.
-
Using Kubernetes to Secure Data - Container Journal
Data loss and ransomware are two of the biggest threats to data security today, especially as malicious actors turn their attention to the cloud. Even with security perimeters in place, bad actors are determined to map out new methods and tactics to penetrate these cloud-based environments.
Although it’s impossible to predict or prevent every attack, there are security measures and practices that can help reduce the risk. Cloud-native development practices can help your organization ensure that these solutions are more resistant to attack. Kubernetes, for example, is a tool that can help.
-
Launch of the 2022 ASF Community Survey : The Apache Software Foundation Blog
This week, we are excited to launch the 2022 ASF Community Survey, which will gather scientific data that allows us to understand our community better, both in its demographic composition and collaboration styles and preferences. We want to find areas where we can continue to do great work and others where we need to provide more support so that our projects can keep growing healthy and diverse. This joint effort was long overdue: our last surveys of this kind were implemented in 2016 [1] and 2020 [2], which means we are finally in a position to see trends over time.
For this new version of the survey, we worked with Bitergia to design it. Bitergia is an expert in analyzing open source communities and other types of software development teams. They have deep experience running this type of survey and research in open source communities. Among other studies, their previous work includes an analysis in gender diversity in technical contributions for OpenStack [3]. The 2022 ASF Community Survey is the first part of a two-stage research project. The second part consists of interviews with people who have contributed to the ASF in order to assess their experience. We’ll share more on this second part of the project soon.
-
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 29 July 2022 : The Apache Software Foundation Blog
Farewell, July --we’re wrapping up the month with another great week. Here are the latest updates on the Apache community’s activities...
-
arc4random - are you sure we want these?
Hi glibc developers, I learned about the addition of the arc4random functions in glibc this morning, thanks to Phoronix. I wish somebody would have CC'd me into those discussions before it got committed, but here we are. I really wonder whether this is a good idea, whether this is something that glibc wants, and whether it's a design worth committing to in the long term. Firstly, for what use cases does this actually help? As of recent changes to the Linux kernels -- now backported all the way to 4.9! -- getrandom() and /dev/urandom are extremely fast and operate over per-cpu states locklessly. Sure you avoid a syscall by doing that in userspace, but does it really matter? Who exactly benefits from this? Seen that way, it seems like a lot of complexity for nothing, and complexity that will lead to bugs and various oversights eventually.
-
GCC 12.1.1 Status Report (2022-07-27)
The gcc-12 branch is open for regression and documentation fixes. It is time for a GCC 12.2 release, we are comparatively late with it already. The plan is to create a GCC 12.2 release candidate on August 12th which should give plenty of time to backport or implement important regression fixes. Please make sure your primary and secondary targets are in good shape for this release.
-
OS Climate launches climate planning tools for companies, investors [Ed: Linux Foundation buys greenwashing puff pieces from tycoon-owned media]
Non-profit OS Climate on Wednesday launched the first in a series of free tools to drive climate-friendly decision making by companies, financial institutions and governments.
As a project of the Linux Foundation, a non-profit technology consortium founded in 2000 that builds open-source software, OS Climate aims to help fill the gaps in data currently preventing capital flowing to the right projects.
-
Pinecil V2 soldering iron gets BL706 Bluetooth LE RISC-V MCU, USB PD EPR support - CNX Software
PINE64 is about to launch the second generation Pinecil RISC-V soldering iron with the Pinecil V2 featuring a new Bouffalo Lab BL706 RISC-V microcontroller with Bluetooth LE connectivity, optimizations for higher power levels, as well as tentative support for the new USB PD EPR standard (Extended Power Range) working at up to 28V.
-
Altium Designer adds 3D PCB layout tool - CNX Software [Ed: Red flag if they use Microsoft (LinkedIn) and Facebook to promote this]
While we like open-source tools such as KiCAD, Altium has added a pretty cool feature to the Altium Designer program with a 3D layout tool, which as its name implies, allows the design of 3D PCBs…
-
New Debian Developers and Maintainers (May and June 2022)
The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months:
Geoffroy Berret (kaliko)
Arnaud Ferraris (aferraris)
-
