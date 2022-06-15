Raspberry Pi Projects
Raspberry Pi 4 Drives Open Source MIDI Controller and Sequencer | Tom's Hardware
If you’re looking for a cool Raspberry Pi project to jam out with this summer, take a close look at this open-source MIDI controller and sequencer created by maker and musician Niisse. It’s 100% driven by a Raspberry Pi 4 and features handmade modules that handle special effects as well as input controls for real-time jam sessions.
Analogue OS v1.1 Update Now in Beta, Full Release by September
Library, Memories, Game Boy Camera Support, and Spacewar!
Alien-Themed Raspberry Pi Motion Tracker Monitors for Facehuggers | Tom's Hardware
Bill O’Sullivan uses a Raspberry Pi to drive a custom Alien-themed motion tracking handheld that works using ultrasonic sensors.
How to Connect Your Raspberry Pi Pico W to Twitter via IFTTT | Tom's Hardware
Connecting the $6 Raspberry Pi Pico W to Twitter is a breeze using IFTTTs free service. In this how-to, we send live sensor data to Twitter using IFTTT and MicroPython.
Unique Raspberry Pi Gaming Rig Uses Complex Shapes and Circular LCD Screens | Tom's Hardware
Developer and woodworker Mw33212 has created another beautiful Pi-powered gaming rig—this time with two round LCD displays in a handmade tridiminished rhombicosidodecahedron-shaped case.
Raspberry Pi Pico Emulates 6502 Computer and Runs Loderunner | Tom's Hardware
Eric Badger is emulating the 8-bit 6502 computer on the Raspberry Pi Pico and demonstrates its ability to run Loderunner.
Embedded Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 KVM Card Offers Full Remote Control | Tom's Hardware
Putting a computer inside a computer may seem like something Xzibit may have done in the early 2000s. But this awkwardly named Blicube BLiKVM PCIe (Pi CM4) is a PCIe card bearing a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4
10 Fun Free and Open Source Role-Playing Games - Part 2
A role-playing game (RPG) is a genre of video game where the gamer controls a fictional character (or characters) that undertakes a quest in an imaginary world. RPG video games originate from tabletop or pen-and-paper RPGs, such as Rolemaster or Dungeons & Dragons — a type of game in which the players impersonate their characters by actively describing their actions and thoughts. It’s difficult to define an RPG given that modern games often contain elements from another genre. Traditional RPGs often let you improve your character as you play and interact with elements of the environment or storyline. You may have a menu-based combat system, and a central quest.
This week in KDE: Lots of work on Discover
This week, Aleix Pol Gonzalez put a ton of work into Discover, which you’ll see throughout the post! Beyond that, it was a Plasma-heavy week, with developers adding several useful new features, polishing the UI, and fixing a large number of high-priority issues.
EasyOS Dunfell-series 4.3
EasyOS was created in 2017, derived from Quirky Linux, which in turn was derived from Puppy Linux in 2013. Easy is built in woofQ, which takes as input binary packages from any distribution, and uses them on top of the unique EasyOS infrastructure. Throughout 2020, the official release for x86_64 PCs was the Buster-series, built with Debian 10.x Buster DEBs. EasyOS has also been built with packages compiled from source, using a fork of OpenEmbedded (OE). Currently, the Dunfell release of OE has been used, to compile two sets of binary packages, for x86_64 and aarch64. The latter have been used to build EasyOS for the Raspberry Pi4, and first official release, 2.6.1, was in January 2021. The page that you are reading now has the release notes for EasyOS Dunfell-series on x86_64 PCs, also debuting in 2021. Ongoing development is now focused on the x86_64 Dunfell-series. The last version in the x86_64 Buster-series is 2.6.2, on June 29, 2021, and that is likely to be the end of that series. Releases for the Pi4 Dunfell-series are still planned but very intermittent. The version number is for EasyOS itself, independent of the target hardware; that is, the infrastructure, support-glue, system scripts and system management and configuration applications. The latest version is becoming mature, though Easy is an experimental distribution and some parts are under development and are still considered as beta-quality. However, you will find this distro to be a very pleasant surprise, or so we hope. Also: EasyOS Dunfell-series version 4.3 released
Linux 5.18.15, 5.15.58, 5.10.134, 5.4.208, 4.19.254, 4.14.290, and 4.9.325
