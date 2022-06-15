In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Papirus Icon Theme on Ubuntu 22.04 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Papirus is an icon theme that has been developed using the GTK+ library, so it is compatible with GNOME and its derivative. It is a huge icon set, encompassing close to a thousand icons in its bundle. Papirus is well-known for its polished and stylish look. The Papirus icon theme has three versions, dark, white and simple theme. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Papirus Icon Theme on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.