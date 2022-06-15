Games: OUTRIDERS, itch.io, devilutionX, Humble Bundle
OUTRIDERS officially gets a Playable Steam Deck rating
Looking for your next RPG-shooter hybrid with online co-op? OUTRIDERS from People Can Fly recently released the WORLDSLAYER expansion and it's now actually Playable on the Steam Deck (and Linux desktop too). Previously it had problems with Easy Anti-Cheat but that is no longer an issue.
itch.io has another Creator Day live with 100% going to developers
The game store itch.io is running another Creator Day, this is where they don't take any cut from developers. Developers will then get all of the proceeds from each sale (minus any required fees and taxes).
Proton Experimental brings support for Unravel Two, fixes up Civilization IV
Valve has released the latest update to Proton Experimental, the special version of Proton you can use that has the latest updates bringing more game compatibility to Linux and Steam Deck.
Modern Diablo game engine devilutionX sees new release, how to get it on Steam Deck
Do you want to play the classic Diablo RPG? Well, not only does GOG have it and the Hellfire expansion but the Native Linux devilutionX game engine can make it even better. Here's how to get it working on Steam Deck (and Linux desktop!).
Yars: Recharged from Atari launches August 23rd
Yars: Recharged is the latest remake from Atari with developers Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox and it's launching on August 23rd with Native Linux support. This is the latest entry in the Recharged series following Missile Command: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, Black Widow: Recharged, Asteroids: Recharged and Breakout: Recharged. No doubt they have more planned too.
Valve speeds up Steam Deck production some more, all existing reservations this year
Valve has announced that they've sorted out various issues with their Steam Deck supply chain, so they will get through reservations much faster than expected now. This means a lot of people will be bumped up the list a bit getting their Steam Deck purchase email a lot sooner.
The Humble Amazing Adventures Bundle has some gems in it
Need some new games for the weekend? Humble Bundle have put up the Amazing Adventures Bundle and there are a couple of gems in it so let's take a look. As usual I'll let you know what you can expect from them on Linux desktop and Steam Deck, along with ProtonDB rating if needed.
