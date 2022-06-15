Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 30th of July 2022 03:10:26 PM Filed under
Security
  • diffoscope 220 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 220. This version includes the following changes:

    * Support Haskell 9.x series files and update the test files to match. Thanks
  to Scott Talbert for the relevant info about the new format.
  (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#309)
* Fix a regression introduced in diffoscope version 207 where diffoscope
  would crash if one directory contained a directory that wasn't in the
  other. Thanks to Alderico Gallo for the report and the testcase.
  (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#310)

  • Microsoft Connects USB Worm Attacks to 'EvilCorp' Ransomware Gang | SecurityWeek.Com [Ed: Microsoft blames others for its vulnerable software, as usual]

    Cybersleuths at Microsoft have found a link between the recent 'Raspberry Robin' USB-based worm attacks and EvilCorp, a notorious Russian ransomware operation sanctioned by the U.S. government.

  • 911 Proxy Service Implodes After Disclosing Breach

    911[.]re, a proxy service that since 2015 has sold access to hundreds of thousands of Microsoft Windows computers daily, announced this week that it is shutting down in the wake of a data breach that destroyed key components of its business operations. The abrupt closure comes ten days after KrebsOnSecurity published an in-depth look at 911 and its connections to shady pay-per-install affiliate programs that secretly bundled 911’s proxy software with other titles, including “free” utilities and pirated software.

»

More in Tux Machines

Games: OUTRIDERS, itch.io, devilutionX, Humble Bundle

today's howtos

  • How to Install Cacti Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 22.04

    Cacti is an open-source network monitoring and graphing tool written in PHP. Learn how to install the Cacti monitoring tool on Ubuntu 22.04 here.

  • How to list all collections in MongoDB database – TecAdmin

    Question – How do I list all the collections available in the MongoDB database? MongoDB is a NoSQL database, that stores documents in JSON format. A collection is an entity in MongoDB (ie similar to a table in RDBMS databases) that stores JSON documents. You can use one of the below options to list collections in a MongoDB database.

  • Mongodb - Get the last record from collection – TecAdmin

    MongoDB find() method is used to select documents from a specified collection. It also set the cursor position to the selected document. The default find() method gets the documents from the start of the collection. In some situations, we need to fetch the last record from a collection. Use the following query to get the last records from a MongoDB collection.

  • How to create a Linux bootable USB | by Nithil Krishnaraj | Jul, 2022 | Medium

    If you own and use a computer, there’s a big chance it’s running Windows. However, there’s a better alternative to Windows. It’s called Linux. Unlike Windows, where there’s only one type, there are more than 600 Linux distributions or distro for short. You can think of these as different flavors and each flavor targets a certain audience. For example, Edubuntu, a Linux distro, is targeted toward students and educators. Since there are so many different ones, there’s probably a distro that’s probably tailored for your needs. Also, due to its small user base, it’s less targeted by hackers, making it more secure and better in performance. You can install a distro onto a USB and try it out without replacing your current operating system. In this article, you’ll learn how to create a USB that can be used to install Linux onto any computer. For the sake of simplicity, we’ll be installing the Pop!_OS distribution.

  • How To Install Pantheon Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pantheon Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Pantheon Desktop Environment is the default desktop environment for Elementary OS developed by Elementary OS developers using the GTK3 toolkit and Vala. Pantheon offers an amazingly pretty user interface with a rich set of features, programs, and apps needed in day-to-day use. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Pantheon Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How To Install Papirus Icon Theme on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Papirus Icon Theme on Ubuntu 22.04 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Papirus is an icon theme that has been developed using the GTK+ library, so it is compatible with GNOME and its derivative. It is a huge icon set, encompassing close to a thousand icons in its bundle. Papirus is well-known for its polished and stylish look. The Papirus icon theme has three versions, dark, white and simple theme. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Papirus Icon Theme on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to play Minion Masters on Linux

    Minion Masters is a free-to-play tower-defense card game. It was developed and published by BetaDwarf for Mac OS and Windows. Here’s how you can play Minion Masters on your Linux PC.

How to Mount and Unmount an ISO Image in Linux

In this beginner’s guide, you will learn how to mount and unmount ISO image files on the Linux system temporarily and permanently without any applications. Read more

Raspberry Pi Projects

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6