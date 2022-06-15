Games: OUTRIDERS, itch.io, devilutionX, Humble Bundle
Looking for your next RPG-shooter hybrid with online co-op? OUTRIDERS from People Can Fly recently released the WORLDSLAYER expansion and it's now actually Playable on the Steam Deck (and Linux desktop too). Previously it had problems with Easy Anti-Cheat but that is no longer an issue.
The game store itch.io is running another Creator Day, this is where they don't take any cut from developers. Developers will then get all of the proceeds from each sale (minus any required fees and taxes).
Valve has released the latest update to Proton Experimental, the special version of Proton you can use that has the latest updates bringing more game compatibility to Linux and Steam Deck.
Do you want to play the classic Diablo RPG? Well, not only does GOG have it and the Hellfire expansion but the Native Linux devilutionX game engine can make it even better. Here's how to get it working on Steam Deck (and Linux desktop!).
Yars: Recharged is the latest remake from Atari with developers Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox and it's launching on August 23rd with Native Linux support. This is the latest entry in the Recharged series following Missile Command: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, Black Widow: Recharged, Asteroids: Recharged and Breakout: Recharged. No doubt they have more planned too.
Valve has announced that they've sorted out various issues with their Steam Deck supply chain, so they will get through reservations much faster than expected now. This means a lot of people will be bumped up the list a bit getting their Steam Deck purchase email a lot sooner.
Need some new games for the weekend? Humble Bundle have put up the Amazing Adventures Bundle and there are a couple of gems in it so let's take a look. As usual I'll let you know what you can expect from them on Linux desktop and Steam Deck, along with ProtonDB rating if needed.
today's howtos
Cacti is an open-source network monitoring and graphing tool written in PHP. Learn how to install the Cacti monitoring tool on Ubuntu 22.04 here.
Question – How do I list all the collections available in the MongoDB database?
MongoDB is a NoSQL database, that stores documents in JSON format. A collection is an entity in MongoDB (ie similar to a table in RDBMS databases) that stores JSON documents.
You can use one of the below options to list collections in a MongoDB database.
MongoDB find() method is used to select documents from a specified collection. It also set the cursor position to the selected document.
The default find() method gets the documents from the start of the collection. In some situations, we need to fetch the last record from a collection. Use the following query to get the last records from a MongoDB collection.
If you own and use a computer, there’s a big chance it’s running Windows. However, there’s a better alternative to Windows. It’s called Linux. Unlike Windows, where there’s only one type, there are more than 600 Linux distributions or distro for short. You can think of these as different flavors and each flavor targets a certain audience. For example, Edubuntu, a Linux distro, is targeted toward students and educators. Since there are so many different ones, there’s probably a distro that’s probably tailored for your needs. Also, due to its small user base, it’s less targeted by hackers, making it more secure and better in performance. You can install a distro onto a USB and try it out without replacing your current operating system. In this article, you’ll learn how to create a USB that can be used to install Linux onto any computer. For the sake of simplicity, we’ll be installing the Pop!_OS distribution.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pantheon Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Pantheon Desktop Environment is the default desktop environment for Elementary OS developed by Elementary OS developers using the GTK3 toolkit and Vala. Pantheon offers an amazingly pretty user interface with a rich set of features, programs, and apps needed in day-to-day use.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Pantheon Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Papirus Icon Theme on Ubuntu 22.04 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Papirus is an icon theme that has been developed using the GTK+ library, so it is compatible with GNOME and its derivative. It is a huge icon set, encompassing close to a thousand icons in its bundle. Papirus is well-known for its polished and stylish look. The Papirus icon theme has three versions, dark, white and simple theme.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Papirus Icon Theme on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Minion Masters is a free-to-play tower-defense card game. It was developed and published by BetaDwarf for Mac OS and Windows. Here’s how you can play Minion Masters on your Linux PC.
How to Mount and Unmount an ISO Image in Linux
In this beginner’s guide, you will learn how to mount and unmount ISO image files on the Linux system temporarily and permanently without any applications.
Raspberry Pi Projects
If you’re looking for a cool Raspberry Pi project to jam out with this summer, take a close look at this open-source MIDI controller and sequencer created by maker and musician Niisse. It’s 100% driven by a Raspberry Pi 4 and features handmade modules that handle special effects as well as input controls for real-time jam sessions.
Library, Memories, Game Boy Camera Support, and Spacewar!
Bill O’Sullivan uses a Raspberry Pi to drive a custom Alien-themed motion tracking handheld that works using ultrasonic sensors.
Connecting the $6 Raspberry Pi Pico W to Twitter is a breeze using IFTTTs free service. In this how-to, we send live sensor data to Twitter using IFTTT and MicroPython.
Developer and woodworker Mw33212 has created another beautiful Pi-powered gaming rig—this time with two round LCD displays in a handmade tridiminished rhombicosidodecahedron-shaped case.
Eric Badger is emulating the 8-bit 6502 computer on the Raspberry Pi Pico and demonstrates its ability to run Loderunner.
Putting a computer inside a computer may seem like something Xzibit may have done in the early 2000s. But this awkwardly named Blicube BLiKVM PCIe (Pi CM4) is a PCIe card bearing a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4
