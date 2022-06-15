today's howtos
-
How To Install Memtest on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Memtest on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Memtests are memory-testing programs that check for faults in the RAM of your system. Memtest or Memtest86+ reads data, writes the memory address patterns, and checks the errors. It can output a list of bad RAM regions usable by the BadRAM kernel patch so that you can still use your old RAM with one or two bad bits.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Memtest on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How to play Craft The World on Linux
Craft The World is a sandbox strategy game developed by Dekovir Entertainment and published by Black Maple Games. In this guide, we’ll show you how you can play Craft The World on Linux.
-
How To Download YouTube Videos for Everyone
This is a simple tutorial to download YouTube videos for everyone, in every computer and phone device at no cost. This is good for your software freedom as well as privacy. Now let's download some!
-
How to Install Latest Vim 9.0 on Ubuntu & Linux Mint
Vim is one of the most popular terminal-based text editors. However, it is not installed by default on Ubuntu.
Ubuntu uses Nano as the default terminal editor. Nano is also an excellent tool and I am not going into Nano vs Vim debate.
If you have already spent some time mastering the Vim shortcuts, you don’t have to forget them and start using a new editor.
-
Easy Way to Extend KVM Virtual Machine Disk Size - kifarunix.com
This is a simple tutorial about an easy way to extend KVM virtual machine disk size. Disk usage in a VM is among the limited resources which sometimes require to be increased/reduced. It is possible to resize the disk in KVM using QEMU.
-
A new fault in the 5.15.x kernel
It did eventually "come good", but that was many releases after 5.15.16.
EasyOS has 5.15.57 kernel, and there is a new problem. It was in the previous version used in Easy, 5.15.53 I think, don't recall if had the problem before that. Anyway, it is recent.
I found that if plug in a USB-stick, sometimes its partitions are not recognized. If the stick is, for example, /dev/sdb with two partitions, then /sys/block/sdb is created, but not /sys/block/sdb/sdb1 and sdb2.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 340 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top 10 Kdenlive Features for Faster Video Editing [Beginner's Guide]
A list of 10 Kdenlive features, that will empower you to create stunning videos with some easy steps and instructions.
Build a Gemini Server on Linux and Join the Web That Might Have Been
Gopher is an internet protocol that existed in the early 1990s but ultimately lost out to HTML and the World Wide Web. It still exists today and Gemini is its spiritual successor, with improved security, and thousands of independent servers (known as capsules) running on low-cost hardware. The numbers are insignificant when compared with the web we know and love, but with a small amount of effort, you can swell the capsule ranks by one. Read on to find out how to set up your own Gemini server. Read on
Android Leftovers
KMyMoney 5.1.3 released
This is a maintenance release as part of the ongoing effort to support our users and fix bugs and annoyances. If you think you can support the project with some code changes or your artistic or writing talent, please take a look at the some low hanging fruits at the KMyMoney junior job list. Any contribution is welcome. Despite the ongoing permanent testing we understand that some bugs may have slipped past our best efforts. If you find one of them, please forgive us, and be sure to report it, either to the mailing list or on bugs.kde.org.
Recent comments
2 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 9 min ago
12 hours 41 min ago
20 hours 27 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 33 min ago
2 days 38 min ago
2 days 13 hours ago
2 days 13 hours ago