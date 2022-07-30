10 Easy Kdenlive Features for Beginner’s for Faster Video Editing In this article, I will show you how easy to learn Kdenlive features and create awesome videos. Kdenlive is a free and open-source video editor for Linux, Windows and macOS. It’s a KDE application and is considered one of the best feature-rich video editors. Although other excellent contenders exist in the free video editor space, such as Blender and Da Vinci Resolve, Kdenlive is the “OG” of all. I think it has all the features you get for free instead of buying costly licenses from commercial video editors. Basic video editing in Kdenlive is easy if you know how to do it. Each of these Kdenlive features probably takes less than a minute to learn. In this article, I will show you some basic video editing operations in Kdenlive in the easiest way. Read on

today's howtos How To Install Memtest on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Memtest on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Memtests are memory-testing programs that check for faults in the RAM of your system. Memtest or Memtest86+ reads data, writes the memory address patterns, and checks the errors. It can output a list of bad RAM regions usable by the BadRAM kernel patch so that you can still use your old RAM with one or two bad bits. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Memtest on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How to play Craft The World on Linux Craft The World is a sandbox strategy game developed by Dekovir Entertainment and published by Black Maple Games. In this guide, we’ll show you how you can play Craft The World on Linux.

How To Download YouTube Videos for Everyone This is a simple tutorial to download YouTube videos for everyone, in every computer and phone device at no cost. This is good for your software freedom as well as privacy. Now let's download some!

How to Install Latest Vim 9.0 on Ubuntu & Linux Mint Vim is one of the most popular terminal-based text editors. However, it is not installed by default on Ubuntu. Ubuntu uses Nano as the default terminal editor. Nano is also an excellent tool and I am not going into Nano vs Vim debate. If you have already spent some time mastering the Vim shortcuts, you don’t have to forget them and start using a new editor.

Easy Way to Extend KVM Virtual Machine Disk Size - kifarunix.com This is a simple tutorial about an easy way to extend KVM virtual machine disk size. Disk usage in a VM is among the limited resources which sometimes require to be increased/reduced. It is possible to resize the disk in KVM using QEMU.

A new fault in the 5.15.x kernel It did eventually "come good", but that was many releases after 5.15.16. EasyOS has 5.15.57 kernel, and there is a new problem. It was in the previous version used in Easy, 5.15.53 I think, don't recall if had the problem before that. Anyway, it is recent. I found that if plug in a USB-stick, sometimes its partitions are not recognized. If the stick is, for example, /dev/sdb with two partitions, then /sys/block/sdb is created, but not /sys/block/sdb/sdb1 and sdb2.