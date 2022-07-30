Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, COPR, Linux Lite, and Neovim
391.5 – The Subscription Service Rabbit Hole – mintCast
In our Innards section, we discuss the subscription services we’re using.
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
COPR: Fedora's Answer To The Arch User Repository - Invidious
The Arch User Repository is the main reason I keep using Arch but it's not the only user repository out there, Fedora has there own solution this one called COPR the Cool Other Package Repo
Linux Lite 6: A Performance Packed Linux Distribution PERFECT For Windows Users (For 2022!) - Invidious
Linux Lite is a High-Performance Linux distro made for WINDOWS Users and for people looking to get a Boosted Performance out of their computers. Why I am particularly excited about Linux Lite is because it delivers impressive performance while also giving us an elegant user interface and a set of power tools that enable even the newest of Linux newcomers to use Linux for their daily life very easily or tweak under the hood and customize it like they own it.
Configuring Neovim With Lua (It's Easy!) - Invidious
Although I'm mostly an Emacs user these days, viewers of the channel have been asking me to do more videos about Neovim, especially how to configure Neovim using Lua. So a few days ago, I decided to convert my existing Neovim config (init.vim) over to Lua (init.lua).
10 Easy Kdenlive Features for Beginner’s for Faster Video Editing
In this article, I will show you how easy to learn Kdenlive features and create awesome videos. Kdenlive is a free and open-source video editor for Linux, Windows and macOS. It’s a KDE application and is considered one of the best feature-rich video editors. Although other excellent contenders exist in the free video editor space, such as Blender and Da Vinci Resolve, Kdenlive is the “OG” of all. I think it has all the features you get for free instead of buying costly licenses from commercial video editors. Basic video editing in Kdenlive is easy if you know how to do it. Each of these Kdenlive features probably takes less than a minute to learn. In this article, I will show you some basic video editing operations in Kdenlive in the easiest way. Read on
Top 10 Kdenlive Features for Faster Video Editing [Beginner's Guide]
A list of 10 Kdenlive features, that will empower you to create stunning videos with some easy steps and instructions.
Build a Gemini Server on Linux and Join the Web That Might Have Been
Gopher is an internet protocol that existed in the early 1990s but ultimately lost out to HTML and the World Wide Web. It still exists today and Gemini is its spiritual successor, with improved security, and thousands of independent servers (known as capsules) running on low-cost hardware. The numbers are insignificant when compared with the web we know and love, but with a small amount of effort, you can swell the capsule ranks by one. Read on to find out how to set up your own Gemini server. Read on
