Calling All Linux Lovers, LUGs in Washington, and GNU/Linux at Google
-
Calling All Linux Lovers: Answer These Simple Questions to Win from $3,000! | HackerNoon
Today, Linux powers most of the internet; in fact, it is being used everywhere - from your laptops to cars to mobile devices. What makes it a preferable choice for so many users? Why is it everyone’s favorite?
Here at HackerNoon, we are looking for some interesting stories on your experiences and journey with Linux. Take a moment to think of everything you love about Linux and answer some of these questions we have curated for you.
-
Linux Around The World: USA - Washington - LinuxLinks
We cover events and user groups that are running in the US state of Washington. This article forms part of our Linux Around The World series.
-
The Story Behind Google's In-house Desktop Linux - Slashdot
"For more than a decade, Google has been baking and eating its own homemade Linux desktop distribution," writes Computerworld.
-
What is a Chromebook?
While Chromebooks might not be as popular as they were in 2020, they’re still a handy piece of hardware. However, since it's a newcomer to the PC market, many people aren’t even sure what a Chromebook is. Simply put, a Chromebook is Google’s answer to both the Windows PC and the Mac computer. It’s a device, usually a laptop or tablet, that runs on Google’s Chrome OS. All-in-one desktops using Chrome OS, called Chromebases, are also available.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 427 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Calling All Linux Lovers, LUGs in Washington, and GNU/Linux at Google
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, COPR, Linux Lite, and Neovim
Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.6.0 Released
KStars v3.6.0 is released on 2022.07.30 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. It's a bi-monthly bugfix release with a couple of exciting features. Linear 1 Pass Algorithm John Evans contributed a new Focus algorithm: The Linear 1 Pass Algorithm. When using this algorithm, Ekos initially performs like the Linear algorithm in establishing the first pass V-Curve and fitting a curve to it to find the solution. Then, however, it moves directly to the calculated minimum. Read on
10 Useful firewall-cmd Commands in Linux
In this blog post, we are going to explain 10 useful firewall-cmd commands in Linux with real examples. The firewall-cmd is the command-line client used to manage the runtime configurations. It is a firewall solution as an alternative to the iptables service. We know that a properly configured firewall is the only weapon that can defend the server from attacks caused by internal influences. The firewall-cmd is part of the firewalld application that can be used for managing the firewall. In this blog post, we are going to use Ubuntu 22.04 as Linux OS. You can use any Linux distribution. Let’s get started! Read on
Recent comments
1 hour 41 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
7 hours 8 min ago
15 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 42 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 18 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 5 hours ago