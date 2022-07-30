Programming: Development Presentation Next to Code, git-cinnabar 0.5.10, Scala vs Java, and More
Presentation Next to Code
We're taught to separate presentation logic from code. Multi-tiered architectures, data layers, control planes, and service layers.
But maybe there's some merit to sometimes putting presentation right next to the code.
CSS-in-JS – More expressive, more reusable. You could view this as part of the wider movement to mix markup and logic in the frontend stack (e.g., JSX and React). CSS-in-JS, while ugly sounding, is a better solution than preprocessors with ever-increasing complexity.
Notebooks – Faster iteration between changes. Iteration speed is critical in the earliest phases of analysis – cleaning data, training small models, and calculating metrics.
glandium.org » Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.10
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
Scala vs Java: Things You Should Know About
Object-oriented languages are in demand for their security, flexibility, and abstraction. Java and Scala are two user favorites among these languages and are seen as competitions often. This article compares Scala vs. Java and discusses the things you should know about them before diving into the programming aspects.
Although programming languages have many common grounds, object-oriented languages tend to prepare learners to solve real-world problems. They are also easier to learn compared to structured languages such as C. Hopefully; you’ll have a more precise concept of OOP languages by the end of it – so keep reading!
21 Free Open-source React Dashboards and Control Panel Templates
React is an amazing framework for building scalable apps. It also has a growing supportive community of passionate developers all around the world.
In terms of templates, and UI components, React does not have any shortage, thanks to its active community.
As we reviewed the best Vue dashboard and control panel templates in this list, It is time to do the same to our React collection.
Swarming Sundays | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku
To not miss any Sundays, PWC 175 is asking us to find them. Raku helps us a great deal, because we can easily find the last day in a month, calculate it’s distance to the next Sunday and turn the clock back by that many days.
Calling All Linux Lovers, LUGs in Washington, and GNU/Linux at Google
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, COPR, Linux Lite, and Neovim
Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.6.0 Released
KStars v3.6.0 is released on 2022.07.30 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. It's a bi-monthly bugfix release with a couple of exciting features. Linear 1 Pass Algorithm John Evans contributed a new Focus algorithm: The Linear 1 Pass Algorithm. When using this algorithm, Ekos initially performs like the Linear algorithm in establishing the first pass V-Curve and fitting a curve to it to find the solution. Then, however, it moves directly to the calculated minimum. Read on
10 Useful firewall-cmd Commands in Linux
In this blog post, we are going to explain 10 useful firewall-cmd commands in Linux with real examples. The firewall-cmd is the command-line client used to manage the runtime configurations. It is a firewall solution as an alternative to the iptables service. We know that a properly configured firewall is the only weapon that can defend the server from attacks caused by internal influences. The firewall-cmd is part of the firewalld application that can be used for managing the firewall. In this blog post, we are going to use Ubuntu 22.04 as Linux OS. You can use any Linux distribution. Let’s get started! Read on
