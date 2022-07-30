today's howtos
How to Install and Secure PhpMyAdmin on AlmaLinux | LinuxHostSupport
In this tutorial we are going to explain in step-by-step detail how to install and secure PhpMyAdmin on AlmaLinux.
PhpMyAdmin is a free and open-source tool written in PHP used for managing MySQL databases via browser. It provides a very easy and user-friendly interface, that allows users to easily create databases, create users, tables columns and etc in no time. In this blog post, we are going to install PhpMyAdmin with the LAMP stack.
Installing and securing PhpMyAdmin on AlmaLinux is a straightforward process and may take up to 15 minutes. Let’s get started!
How to run a command or function on error in Bash Script – TecAdmin
We can use the trap command to catch the error signal system by the system during script execution. Then you can execute a shell command or call a function. In this way, you can execute your custom script code on an error that occurred in a bash script.
This can be helpful to revert any partial changes, close database connections, or email status to the concerned persons, etc. You can use trap command with ERR signal like:
trap 'on_error_function' ERR
When an error is generated in a shell script, it will execute a function named ‘on_error_function’ of your shell script. Instead of calling a function, you can simply run a command as well.
(Resolved) Unknown collation: utf8mb4_unicode_520_ci – TecAdmin
A collation is a set of rules that defines how to compare and sort character strings in a database server. In this tutorial, we are discussing an error faced during database restoration on another server.
Calling All Linux Lovers, LUGs in Washington, and GNU/Linux at Google
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, COPR, Linux Lite, and Neovim
Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.6.0 Released
KStars v3.6.0 is released on 2022.07.30 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. It's a bi-monthly bugfix release with a couple of exciting features. Linear 1 Pass Algorithm John Evans contributed a new Focus algorithm: The Linear 1 Pass Algorithm. When using this algorithm, Ekos initially performs like the Linear algorithm in establishing the first pass V-Curve and fitting a curve to it to find the solution. Then, however, it moves directly to the calculated minimum. Read on
10 Useful firewall-cmd Commands in Linux
In this blog post, we are going to explain 10 useful firewall-cmd commands in Linux with real examples. The firewall-cmd is the command-line client used to manage the runtime configurations. It is a firewall solution as an alternative to the iptables service. We know that a properly configured firewall is the only weapon that can defend the server from attacks caused by internal influences. The firewall-cmd is part of the firewalld application that can be used for managing the firewall. In this blog post, we are going to use Ubuntu 22.04 as Linux OS. You can use any Linux distribution. Let’s get started! Read on
