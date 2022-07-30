Language Selection

Advocating for FreeBSD in 2022 and Beyond

BSD

Now for many folks, advocacy is also conflated with the dreaded M word. Marketing. I know, I know, it’s even in my title. In the course of my 20+ years in this industry, I’ve heard the words sleazy, untrustworthy and useless thrown around when discussing marketing departments. Many communities, especially those in open source, see very little value in the “non technical” people selling their work. The thing is, I firmly believe marketing gets a bad rap. Of course, there are always a few bad apples. Marketers who focus on fantasy rather than fact. You know the type. Those folks make defending the role incredibly difficult. However, the reality is, marketing is essential for any open source project and I’ve had the good luck to work with some of the best in the business. In fact, the team of marketing folks at the Foundation work extremely hard to remain true to the heart of FreeBSD. We don’t make up statistics. We don’t oversell the features or make up something out of nothing. You can be sure that when we speak about the value FreeBSD brings, or the work we’re doing to support the Project, we’re not spreading propaganda. We’re instead speaking to the benefits of using the operating system and becoming part of the community.

Calling All Linux Lovers, LUGs in Washington, and GNU/Linux at Google

  • Calling All Linux Lovers: Answer These Simple Questions to Win from $3,000! | HackerNoon

    Today, Linux powers most of the internet; in fact, it is being used everywhere - from your laptops to cars to mobile devices. What makes it a preferable choice for so many users? Why is it everyone’s favorite? Here at HackerNoon, we are looking for some interesting stories on your experiences and journey with Linux. Take a moment to think of everything you love about Linux and answer some of these questions we have curated for you.

  • Linux Around The World: USA - Washington - LinuxLinks

    We cover events and user groups that are running in the US state of Washington. This article forms part of our Linux Around The World series.

  • The Story Behind Google's In-house Desktop Linux - Slashdot

    "For more than a decade, Google has been baking and eating its own homemade Linux desktop distribution," writes Computerworld.

  • What is a Chromebook?

    While Chromebooks might not be as popular as they were in 2020, they’re still a handy piece of hardware. However, since it's a newcomer to the PC market, many people aren’t even sure what a Chromebook is. Simply put, a Chromebook is Google’s answer to both the Windows PC and the Mac computer. It’s a device, usually a laptop or tablet, that runs on Google’s Chrome OS. All-in-one desktops using Chrome OS, called Chromebases, are also available.

Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, COPR, Linux Lite, and Neovim

  • 391.5 – The Subscription Service Rabbit Hole – mintCast

    0:42 Linux Innards 1:24:06 Vibrations from the Ether 1:28:30 Check This Out 1:30:45 Housekeeping and Announcements In our Innards section, we discuss the subscription services we’re using. And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

  • COPR: Fedora's Answer To The Arch User Repository - Invidious

    The Arch User Repository is the main reason I keep using Arch but it's not the only user repository out there, Fedora has there own solution this one called COPR the Cool Other Package Repo

  • Linux Lite 6: A Performance Packed Linux Distribution PERFECT For Windows Users (For 2022!) - Invidious

    Linux Lite is a High-Performance Linux distro made for WINDOWS Users and for people looking to get a Boosted Performance out of their computers. Why I am particularly excited about Linux Lite is because it delivers impressive performance while also giving us an elegant user interface and a set of power tools that enable even the newest of Linux newcomers to use Linux for their daily life very easily or tweak under the hood and customize it like they own it.

  • Configuring Neovim With Lua (It's Easy!) - Invidious

    Although I'm mostly an Emacs user these days, viewers of the channel have been asking me to do more videos about Neovim, especially how to configure Neovim using Lua. So a few days ago, I decided to convert my existing Neovim config (init.vim) over to Lua (init.lua).

Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.6.0 Released

KStars v3.6.0 is released on 2022.07.30 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. It's a bi-monthly bugfix release with a couple of exciting features. Linear 1 Pass Algorithm John Evans contributed a new Focus algorithm: The Linear 1 Pass Algorithm. When using this algorithm, Ekos initially performs like the Linear algorithm in establishing the first pass V-Curve and fitting a curve to it to find the solution. Then, however, it moves directly to the calculated minimum. Read on

10 Useful firewall-cmd Commands in Linux

In this blog post, we are going to explain 10 useful firewall-cmd commands in Linux with real examples. The firewall-cmd is the command-line client used to manage the runtime configurations. It is a firewall solution as an alternative to the iptables service. We know that a properly configured firewall is the only weapon that can defend the server from attacks caused by internal influences. The firewall-cmd is part of the firewalld application that can be used for managing the firewall. In this blog post, we are going to use Ubuntu 22.04 as Linux OS. You can use any Linux distribution. Let’s get started! Read on

