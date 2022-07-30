Calling All Linux Lovers, LUGs in Washington, and GNU/Linux at Google Calling All Linux Lovers: Answer These Simple Questions to Win from $3,000! | HackerNoon Today, Linux powers most of the internet; in fact, it is being used everywhere - from your laptops to cars to mobile devices. What makes it a preferable choice for so many users? Why is it everyone’s favorite? Here at HackerNoon, we are looking for some interesting stories on your experiences and journey with Linux. Take a moment to think of everything you love about Linux and answer some of these questions we have curated for you.

Linux Around The World: USA - Washington - LinuxLinks We cover events and user groups that are running in the US state of Washington. This article forms part of our Linux Around The World series.

The Story Behind Google's In-house Desktop Linux - Slashdot "For more than a decade, Google has been baking and eating its own homemade Linux desktop distribution," writes Computerworld.

What is a Chromebook? While Chromebooks might not be as popular as they were in 2020, they’re still a handy piece of hardware. However, since it's a newcomer to the PC market, many people aren’t even sure what a Chromebook is. Simply put, a Chromebook is Google’s answer to both the Windows PC and the Mac computer. It’s a device, usually a laptop or tablet, that runs on Google’s Chrome OS. All-in-one desktops using Chrome OS, called Chromebases, are also available.

Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, COPR, Linux Lite, and Neovim 391.5 – The Subscription Service Rabbit Hole – mintCast 0:42 Linux Innards 1:24:06 Vibrations from the Ether 1:28:30 Check This Out 1:30:45 Housekeeping and Announcements In our Innards section, we discuss the subscription services we’re using. And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

COPR: Fedora's Answer To The Arch User Repository - Invidious The Arch User Repository is the main reason I keep using Arch but it's not the only user repository out there, Fedora has there own solution this one called COPR the Cool Other Package Repo

Linux Lite 6: A Performance Packed Linux Distribution PERFECT For Windows Users (For 2022!) - Invidious Linux Lite is a High-Performance Linux distro made for WINDOWS Users and for people looking to get a Boosted Performance out of their computers. Why I am particularly excited about Linux Lite is because it delivers impressive performance while also giving us an elegant user interface and a set of power tools that enable even the newest of Linux newcomers to use Linux for their daily life very easily or tweak under the hood and customize it like they own it.

Configuring Neovim With Lua (It's Easy!) - Invidious Although I'm mostly an Emacs user these days, viewers of the channel have been asking me to do more videos about Neovim, especially how to configure Neovim using Lua. So a few days ago, I decided to convert my existing Neovim config (init.vim) over to Lua (init.lua).