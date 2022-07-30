Programming: Development Presentation Next to Code, git-cinnabar 0.5.10, Scala vs Java, and More
We're taught to separate presentation logic from code. Multi-tiered architectures, data layers, control planes, and service layers.
But maybe there's some merit to sometimes putting presentation right next to the code.
CSS-in-JS – More expressive, more reusable. You could view this as part of the wider movement to mix markup and logic in the frontend stack (e.g., JSX and React). CSS-in-JS, while ugly sounding, is a better solution than preprocessors with ever-increasing complexity.
Notebooks – Faster iteration between changes. Iteration speed is critical in the earliest phases of analysis – cleaning data, training small models, and calculating metrics.
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
Object-oriented languages are in demand for their security, flexibility, and abstraction. Java and Scala are two user favorites among these languages and are seen as competitions often. This article compares Scala vs. Java and discusses the things you should know about them before diving into the programming aspects.
Although programming languages have many common grounds, object-oriented languages tend to prepare learners to solve real-world problems. They are also easier to learn compared to structured languages such as C. Hopefully; you’ll have a more precise concept of OOP languages by the end of it – so keep reading!
React is an amazing framework for building scalable apps. It also has a growing supportive community of passionate developers all around the world.
In terms of templates, and UI components, React does not have any shortage, thanks to its active community.
As we reviewed the best Vue dashboard and control panel templates in this list, It is time to do the same to our React collection.
To not miss any Sundays, PWC 175 is asking us to find them. Raku helps us a great deal, because we can easily find the last day in a month, calculate it’s distance to the next Sunday and turn the clock back by that many days.
Calling All Linux Lovers, LUGs in Washington, and GNU/Linux at Google
Today, Linux powers most of the internet; in fact, it is being used everywhere - from your laptops to cars to mobile devices. What makes it a preferable choice for so many users? Why is it everyone’s favorite?
Here at HackerNoon, we are looking for some interesting stories on your experiences and journey with Linux. Take a moment to think of everything you love about Linux and answer some of these questions we have curated for you.
We cover events and user groups that are running in the US state of Washington. This article forms part of our Linux Around The World series.
"For more than a decade, Google has been baking and eating its own homemade Linux desktop distribution," writes Computerworld.
While Chromebooks might not be as popular as they were in 2020, they’re still a handy piece of hardware. However, since it's a newcomer to the PC market, many people aren’t even sure what a Chromebook is. Simply put, a Chromebook is Google’s answer to both the Windows PC and the Mac computer. It’s a device, usually a laptop or tablet, that runs on Google’s Chrome OS. All-in-one desktops using Chrome OS, called Chromebases, are also available.
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, COPR, Linux Lite, and Neovim
0:42 Linux Innards
1:24:06 Vibrations from the Ether
1:28:30 Check This Out
1:30:45 Housekeeping and Announcements
In our Innards section, we discuss the subscription services we’re using.
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
The Arch User Repository is the main reason I keep using Arch but it's not the only user repository out there, Fedora has there own solution this one called COPR the Cool Other Package Repo
Linux Lite is a High-Performance Linux distro made for WINDOWS Users and for people looking to get a Boosted Performance out of their computers. Why I am particularly excited about Linux Lite is because it delivers impressive performance while also giving us an elegant user interface and a set of power tools that enable even the newest of Linux newcomers to use Linux for their daily life very easily or tweak under the hood and customize it like they own it.
Although I'm mostly an Emacs user these days, viewers of the channel have been asking me to do more videos about Neovim, especially how to configure Neovim using Lua. So a few days ago, I decided to convert my existing Neovim config (init.vim) over to Lua (init.lua).
Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars v3.6.0 Released
KStars v3.6.0 is released on 2022.07.30 for MacOS, Linux, and Windows. It's a bi-monthly bugfix release with a couple of exciting features.
Linear 1 Pass Algorithm
John Evans contributed a new Focus algorithm: The Linear 1 Pass Algorithm. When using this algorithm, Ekos initially performs like the Linear algorithm in establishing the first pass V-Curve and fitting a curve to it to find the solution. Then, however, it moves directly to the calculated minimum.
