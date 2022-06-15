Language Selection

Sunday 31st of July 2022
HowTos

  • GCIDE version 0.53

    GCIDE version 0.53 is available for download.

  • (Resolved) Key is stored in legacy trusted.gpg Keyring – TecAdmin

    To enhance the security of your system, the Debian developers have updated the policy of using GPG keys. The Ubuntu 22.04 and Debian 11 prompted to manage OpenPGP as keyring files instead.

  • 2 Ways to Create an ISO Image File in Linux - TREND OCEANS

    An ISO image file is an archive of files and directories compressed using the ISO 9660 format. It is suitable for writing CD or DVD discs, sector by sector.

    When you download an operating system or even some games, they give you their ISO image file. Either you can uncompress/mount them on your system or burn a CD/DVD disc using the ISO image file.

    However, we have already written a detailed guide on how to mount and unmount an ISO image on Linux. Therefore, today’s focus will be on creating an ISO image file from a collection of files or media devices in Linux.

  • How To Install Xtreme Download Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Xtreme Download Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Xtreme Download Manager (XDM) is a free and open-source download manager. XDM seamlessly integrates with Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox Quantum, Opera, Vivaldi and other Chroumium and Firefox based browsers, to take over downloads and saving streaming videos from web. It is available cross-platform for Linux, Windows and macOS.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Xtreme Download Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Use AWS IAM PassRole Permission

    In AWS, an IAM Role is an AWS identity like an IAM user. AWS IAM service is a very intricate service which, if not configured wisely, can lead to potential security issues. They are attached with policies which decide what this identity is allowed to do and not allowed to do. It is not attached to a single person, but can be assumed by anyone who requires it. Instead of long term credentials (password or access keys) like an IAM user, an IAM role has temporary security credentials. When a user, application, or a service needs access to AWS resources for which they do not hold permissions, they use/assume a specific role for this purpose. Temporary security credentials are then used for this task.

RISC-V based HydraUSB3 Board and Raspberry Pi CM4

  • RISC-V based HydraUSB3 board is open source and supports high-speed protocols

    The HydraUSB3 V1 is a development kit that accommodates the WCH CH569 microcontroller. This device was designed to create projects that involve streaming or high speed protocols (i.e. SerDes and HSPI) via USB3.0.

    As previously mentioned, the MCU compatible with this development kit is the WCH CH569 which is based on the 32-bit RISC-V3A core. According to the datasheet, this chip “integrates super-speed USB3.0 host and device controller (built-in PHY), GbE controller, dedicated high-speed SerDes controller (built-in PHY, can drive optical fiber directly), high-speed parallel interface (HSPI), digital video port (DVP), SD/EMMC interface controller and encryption/decryption module.”

  • Techbase offers Remote Raspberry Pi CM4 Program

    Techbase is a Polish-based company tackling global chip shortage and supply chain issues with a remote platform to speed up development. As of now, the devices offered for remote access are the ModBerry 500 CM4 and the ClusBerry-2M.

    The ModBerry 500 CM4 is an industrial computer based on the Raspberry Pi CM4 powered by the quad-core Cortex A72. This device can be highly customized with upgraded RAM, eMMC flash and other peripherals. LinuxGizmos covered this device last year, however the specs will also be listed at the end of the article for reference. 

Security: Deception, CHERI, and Microsoft Windows TCO

  • 32-Bit Linux Won't Get Patched for Latest Intel Vulnerabilities [Ed: The issue is Intel and x86, not Linux]]

    The amount of work involved in fixes means that the 32-bit Linux kernel won’t be getting the same treatment as the 64-bit version of the OS.

  • Formal CHERI: rigorous engineering and design-time proof of full-scale architecture security properties | Light Blue Touchpaper

    Over the last twelve years, the CHERI project has been working on addressing the first two of these problems by extending conventional hardware Instruction-Set Architectures (ISAs) with new architectural features to enable fine-grained memory protection and highly scalable software compartmentalisation, prototyped first as CHERI-MIPS and CHERI-RISC-V architecture designs and FPGA implementations, with an extensive software stack ported to run above them. The academic experimental results are very promising, but achieving widespread adoption of CHERI needs an industry-scale evaluation of a high-performance silicon processor implementation and software stack. To that end, Arm have developed Morello, a CHERI-enabled prototype architecture (extending Armv8.2-A), processor (adapting the high-performance Neoverse N1 design), system-on-chip (SoC), and development board, within the UKRI Digital Security by Design (DSbD) Programme (see our earlier blog post on Morello). Morello is now being evaluated in a range of academic and industry projects.

  • Cyber attack targets Finnish news agency STT [iophk: Windows TCO]

    STT told Yle it was investigating the possibility of an information leak, with STT CEO Kimmo Laaksonen saying the organisation had been in touch with the authorities since the breach.

  • Pak, Chinese militaries lose key information to [crackers] [iophk: Windows TCO]

    According to officials in these countries, these entities that [broke] into the Pakistani military systems downloaded malwares, which after being installed in the targeted computer system, retrieved a large number of documents, presentations, including encrypted files, that were stored in them. The said malware was sent to the target that were embedded in emails that had purportedly come from superior officers. Some of the files that were transferred from the military computer systems were related to satellite communications, military communication and nuclear facilities.

Android Leftovers

BSD: FreeBSD, DragonFly BSD, and BSD Now

  • Arca Noae releases new MultiMac NIC driver package

    Arca Noae is pleased to announce the immediate availability of a new release of our MultiMac NIC driver package. This is a maintenance release of the MultiMac drivers. The E1000B, MMIGB, and MMLEM drivers have been updated to the latest FreeBSD sources. This adds a few new supported devices for the E1000B driver. The remaining drivers are simply rebuilt with the current system libraries to pickup changes from there. This update is recommended for all users. As always, please read the .txt file that comes with each driver and also provided on the wiki. If you have problems with any of the drivers in this release, please read the Debugging Guide in the wiki first. If your problem cannot be resolved with the Debugging Guide, then the problem should be reported to the ticketing system. More information about the MultiMac NIC drivers may be found in the wiki.

  • fetch and timeouts – DragonFly BSD Digest

    This will matter most to you if your connection to the Internet is poor: fetch(1) now will time out on data transfers too.

  • In Other BSDs for 2022/07/30
  • BSD Now 465: Deep Space Debugging – DragonFly BSD Digest

    The lead link in this week’s BSD Now is the sort of thing I like to link to: debugging Lisp in space. There’s more than that.

