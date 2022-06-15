Xfce’s Apps Update for July 2022: New Releases of Mousepad, Ristretto, Catfish, and More
In July 2022, Xfce 4.16 users received a new version (4.16.3) of Xfce Settings, which is probably the most important component of the lightweight desktop environment as it lets you manage all the settings, that brought a few bug fixes and several language translations.
Mousepad 0.5.10 simple text editor for Xfce was released as well in July 2022 with improvements to encoding conversion when saving or opening files, the ability to update the charset when a byte order mark is detected, and several bug fixes, including one for a memory leak in menu item realignment.
