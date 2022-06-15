today's leftovers
User Success Story: Caving with RTK - News - SparkFun Electronics
The Search For Inexpensive and Portable Positional Accuracy As both a caver (a person who explores caves, often referred to as spelunking) for more than 30 years and an ambitious contributor to an open-source map project (OpenStreetMap (OSM)) since 2009, Eric Sibert has a long-standing passion for positional accuracy. In all that time, Sibert has been on a quest to find an accurate and portable tool that allows him to easily switch between these tasks - a quest that has proven to be not so simple.
Toe the 9DoF - News - SparkFun Electronics
Hello everyone, and welcome back to another Friday Product Post here at SparkFun Electronics!
Canonical talks cloud native and career development at community meetup in Manila [Ed: Canonical doing the buzzwords game]
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) defines Cloud Native as a technology that empowers organisations to build and run scalable applications in modern, dynamic environments such as public, private, and hybrid clouds. Containers, service meshes, microservices, immutable infrastructure, and declarative APIs exemplify this approach.
These techniques enable loosely coupled systems that are resilient, manageable, and observable. Combined with robust automation, they allow engineers to make high-impact changes frequently and predictably with minimal toil.
Cloud native is about speed and agility.
‘The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow’ coming to PC, Mac and Linux this year – Entertainment Focus
‘The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow’, developed by Cloak & Dagger Games and published by Wadjet Eye Games, is set for release later this year.
The folk horror adventure is set within the isolated moors of rural Victoria England and it was previously known as ‘Incantamentum’.
Antiquarian Thomasina Bateman is writing a book on the barrows of England, documenting the treasures she finds buried within. When an intriguing letter summons her to the small village of Bewlay, tucked away in the remote countryside, she sets off by train with her assistant a day behind.
EuroLinux 9.0 Quick overview #linux #EuroLinux - Invidious
A Quick Overview of EuroLinux 9.0
today's howtos
Everyone seems to forget why GNOME and GNOME 3 and Unity happened
Microsoft invented the Win95 desktop from scratch. Its own previous Ones (e.g. Windows for Workgroups 3.11, Windows NT 3.51 and OS/2 1.x) looked nothing like it. The task bar, the Start menu, the system tray, "My Computer", "Network Neighbourhood", all that: all original, *patented* Microsoft designs. There was nothing like it before. (The closest was Acorn's RISC OS, with an "icon bar" that works very differently, on the Archimedes computer. A handful of those were imported to North America, and right after, NeXT "invented" the Dock, and then Microsoft invented the task bar which is quite a bit more sophisticated. Read on
Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" Arrives. And It Looks Minty-Fresh
Release highlights of Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa" with details about the new features, updates and download details.
Xfce’s Apps Update for July 2022: New Releases of Mousepad, Ristretto, Catfish, and More
In July 2022, Xfce 4.16 users received a new version (4.16.3) of Xfce Settings, which is probably the most important component of the lightweight desktop environment as it lets you manage all the settings, that brought a few bug fixes and several language translations. Mousepad 0.5.10 simple text editor for Xfce was released as well in July 2022 with improvements to encoding conversion when saving or opening files, the ability to update the charset when a byte order mark is detected, and several bug fixes, including one for a memory leak in menu item realignment.
