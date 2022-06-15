today's howtos How to Connect to a VPN on Ubuntu - Linux Stans In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to connect to a VPN on Ubuntu. Beginner-friendly, step-by-step instructions with screenshots.

How to Install Manjaro Linux on PC Virtual machines are a great way to run new operating systems without installing them directly on your computer. You can try out your favorite Linux distributions before switching to them permanently, given the isolated, yet easy-to-install procedures. If you are sure about installing Manjaro directly on your PC, you can create a bootable USB/CD and use it to boot your computer. On the contrary, if you want to try Manjaro Linux before installing it on your system, you can use a virtual machine. Here's how to install Manjaro Linux on your PC, both directly and using VirtualBox.

To be fully useful, Prometheus histograms want their cumulative sums True Prometheus histograms have a specific set of metrics and time series that they're made up of. As covered in the documentation, there are a bunch of '<basename>_bucket' time series, a '<basename>_count' time series, and a '<basename>_sum' time series that's the cumulative sum of all of the observations that are in the histogram. How all of this works is covered in, eg, How does a Prometheus Histogram work?. However, not all external sources of histogram data provide a cumulative sum. For example, ZFS IO statistic histograms just give you histogram bucket counts. When generating Prometheus histogram metrics from such histogram sources, it seems common to generate a _sum metric (well, time series) that's just 0. This gives you something that will work in many situations, but after having wrestled with histograms built this way I've come to feel that you want to avoid it if possible. Prometheus histograms are more useful with their cumulative sums, and you can't rebuild an approximation of this information in PromQL as far as I know.

How to set CORS headers on your S3 bucket￼ Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) is an HTTP-header based mechanism that allows a server to indicate any origins (domain, scheme, or port) other than its own from which a browser should permit loading resources. CORS also relies on a mechanism by which browsers make a “preflight” request to the server hosting the cross-origin resource, in order to check that the server will permit the actual request. In that preflight, the browser sends headers that indicate the HTTP method and headers that will be used in the actual request. The CORS standard describes new HTTP headers which provide browsers a way to request remote URLs only when they have permission. Although some validation and authorization can be performed by the server, it is generally the browser’s responsibility to support these headers and honor the restrictions they impose.

How to use the Pamac GUI package tool in Arch Linux Arch Linux users love the terminal, however, it’s not the only way to use the operating system. Introducing Pamac, the default package tool for Manjaro Linux. With it, users can install everything from native Arch Linux packages, AUR packages, and even Snap and Flatpak if they choose. If you’re on Arch Linux, or an operating system based on it (Garuda, BlackArch, etc.) and want a nice GUI to install packages, this guide is for you. Follow along as we show you how to install and use Pamac.

How to Install Java on Pop!_OS 22.04 Despite most of the web moving away from Java applications and towards browser-integrated apps, there are still some things that require the Java runtime. If you’re on Pop_OS Linux and need the latest version of Java for an app, we can help you. This guide will go over the various ways you can get the Java runtime environment working on Pop_OS 22.04 (and newer).

How to sync your sticky notes to Evernote on Linux If you use virtual sticky notes on Linux, you’ve probably wondered if it is possible to sync them across desktops via the internet. Well, if you have an Evernote account, you can do this with Eversticky. Eversticky is a sticky notes application with Evernote integration. With this, you can create stickies on your desktop and ensure they get backed up to your Evernote account. Here’s how to use Eversticky on your system.

Everyone seems to forget why GNOME and GNOME 3 and Unity happened Microsoft invented the Win95 desktop from scratch. Its own previous Ones (e.g. Windows for Workgroups 3.11, Windows NT 3.51 and OS/2 1.x) looked nothing like it. The task bar, the Start menu, the system tray, "My Computer", "Network Neighbourhood", all that: all original, *patented* Microsoft designs. There was nothing like it before. (The closest was Acorn's RISC OS, with an "icon bar" that works very differently, on the Archimedes computer. A handful of those were imported to North America, and right after, NeXT "invented" the Dock, and then Microsoft invented the task bar which is quite a bit more sophisticated. Read on