Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Skrooge 2.28.0 released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 31st of July 2022 05:22:52 PM Filed under
KDE

The Skrooge Team announces the release 2.28.0 version of its popular Personal Finances Manager based on KDE Frameworks.

Read on

»

More in Tux Machines

Firefox Snap Finally Support Installing Gnome Extensions in Ubuntu

The pre-installed Firefox browser in Ubuntu 22.04 finally to add back the ability to install Gnome Shell Extensions. As you may know, Firefox in Ubuntu 22.04 defaults to Snap package that runs in sandbox. It however lacks the feature to exchange messages with native applications. So, you’ll find that the password manager integration (e.g., KeePassXC and 1password) with Firefox does not work. And, there’s no ON/OFF switch when you trying to install extensions from Gnome website. For those sticking to the default Firefox package in Ubuntu 22.04, the new WebExtensions XDG desktop portal and its Firefox integration is present now to add back the native messaging support, though it’s in Beta stage at the moment for testing! Read on

Skrooge 2.28.0 released

The Skrooge Team announces the release 2.28.0 version of its popular Personal Finances Manager based on KDE Frameworks. Read on

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • User Success Story: Caving with RTK - News - SparkFun Electronics

    The Search For Inexpensive and Portable Positional Accuracy As both a caver (a person who explores caves, often referred to as spelunking) for more than 30 years and an ambitious contributor to an open-source map project (OpenStreetMap (OSM)) since 2009, Eric Sibert has a long-standing passion for positional accuracy. In all that time, Sibert has been on a quest to find an accurate and portable tool that allows him to easily switch between these tasks - a quest that has proven to be not so simple.

  • Toe the 9DoF - News - SparkFun Electronics

    Hello everyone, and welcome back to another Friday Product Post here at SparkFun Electronics!

  • Canonical talks cloud native and career development at community meetup in Manila [Ed: Canonical doing the buzzwords game]

    The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) defines Cloud Native as a technology that empowers organisations to build and run scalable applications in modern, dynamic environments such as public, private, and hybrid clouds. Containers, service meshes, microservices, immutable infrastructure, and declarative APIs exemplify this approach. These techniques enable loosely coupled systems that are resilient, manageable, and observable. Combined with robust automation, they allow engineers to make high-impact changes frequently and predictably with minimal toil. Cloud native is about speed and agility.

  • ‘The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow’ coming to PC, Mac and Linux this year – Entertainment Focus

    ‘The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow’, developed by Cloak & Dagger Games and published by Wadjet Eye Games, is set for release later this year. The folk horror adventure is set within the isolated moors of rural Victoria England and it was previously known as ‘Incantamentum’. Antiquarian Thomasina Bateman is writing a book on the barrows of England, documenting the treasures she finds buried within. When an intriguing letter summons her to the small village of Bewlay, tucked away in the remote countryside, she sets off by train with her assistant a day behind.

  • EuroLinux 9.0 Quick overview #linux #EuroLinux - Invidious

    A Quick Overview of EuroLinux 9.0

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6