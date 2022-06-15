Skrooge 2.28.0 released
The Skrooge Team announces the release 2.28.0 version of its popular Personal Finances Manager based on KDE Frameworks.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 343 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Firefox Snap Finally Support Installing Gnome Extensions in Ubuntu
The pre-installed Firefox browser in Ubuntu 22.04 finally to add back the ability to install Gnome Shell Extensions. As you may know, Firefox in Ubuntu 22.04 defaults to Snap package that runs in sandbox. It however lacks the feature to exchange messages with native applications. So, you’ll find that the password manager integration (e.g., KeePassXC and 1password) with Firefox does not work. And, there’s no ON/OFF switch when you trying to install extensions from Gnome website. For those sticking to the default Firefox package in Ubuntu 22.04, the new WebExtensions XDG desktop portal and its Firefox integration is present now to add back the native messaging support, though it’s in Beta stage at the moment for testing! Read on
Skrooge 2.28.0 released
The Skrooge Team announces the release 2.28.0 version of its popular Personal Finances Manager based on KDE Frameworks. Read on
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 26 min ago
3 hours 27 min ago
3 hours 27 min ago
6 hours 52 min ago
7 hours 27 min ago
7 hours 57 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 13 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
15 hours 30 min ago