Sébastien Wilme on GLib/GTK Development Platform and Gedit Plugins
New version of The GLib/GTK Development Platform - A Getting Started Guide :: Sébastien Wilmet's blog
I've finally released a new small version of glib-gtk-book.
What triggered my motivation for releasing a new version is a contributor showing up. It stirred up my will to dust a bit the project.
An appendix will probably be written, in which case another new version will be released, once ready. So ... be ready!
Adopt a gedit plugin! :: Sébastien Wilmet's blog
First a good news, gedit is back on the road. After doing a long break, I feel energized again to develop gedit and related projects.
The next version of gedit will be released when ready, like Debian.
And here comes where you can help! Especially by adopting the development and maintenance of a gedit plugin. Be it part of the main gedit repository, or gedit-plugins, or ... a removed plugin (the small bad news).
First and foremost, nothing is set in stone, a long-term project like gedit grows organically. A removed plugin doesn't mean the end of the world, it can be re-added later, or someone can give it a new life by developing it in its own repository. And, remember, the next version will be released when ready.
