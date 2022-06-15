Jakub Kicinski: TLS 1.3 Rx improvements in Linux 5.20 The first implementation of kTLS was designed in the good old days of TLS 1.2. When TLS 1.3 came into the picture the interest in kTLS had slightly diminished and the implementation, although functional, was rather simple and did not retain all the benefits. This post covers developments in the Linux 5.20 implementation of TLS which claws back the performance lost moving to TLS 1.3. Read on Also: Kicinski: TLS 1.3 Rx improvements in Linux 5.20 [LWN.net]

today's howtos How to Animate GIF in ImageMagick An animation is pretty cool. I mean, it’s animated, how can you not like it, right? But did you know that an animation is nothing more than a bunch of pictures put together and played one after the other, super fast? When you see an animation, it’s nothing more than a bunch of pictures that are played fast enough such that your eyes can’t tell that they’re pictures. Your eyes interpret them as a small movie. Now, that we know how an animation is made, let’s get to it and make some. In this tutorial, we will show you how to animate using the ImageMagick. Please note that ImageMagick is a very thorough package, and you can do a lot. So, we will only cover the basics of animation.

How To Install OpenCart on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenCart on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenCart is an open-source PHP-based online e-commerce solution. It offers a lot of plugins that help you to extend the platform’s functionality and includes features like user management, multi-store functionality, affiliates, discounts, multiple payment gateways, product reviews, and more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OpenCart free open source ecommerce platform on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

Running command line tasks in Neovim My daily workflow often involves repeatedly running tasks, whether that be build commands, unit tests, or some other scripts. My ideal workflow is to have a terminal split on the right hand side, and then be able to send tasks to it.

What Are Linux NIS and NIS+ NIS and NIS+ share as many differences as they share their similarities. These programs, commonly known as Network Information Service and Network Information Service Plus, deliver a simple network lookup and check of the processes and databases.

How To Flush the DNS Cache on Ubuntu 22.04 In the world of computers, machines don’t use names as humans do. They go by a string of numbers. Computers, phones, and all these devices can identify and talk with each other using these numbers, also known as IP addresses. In contrast, humans recognize each other by their names, and it’s difficult for us to remember strings of numbers. Thus, architects have developed a naming system known as Domain Name System or DNS to bridge this communication gap between machines and humans. The objective of DNS is to resolve names to numbers. To be more specific, it resolves URLs to IP addresses. If someone types google.com in the address bar of their browser window and hits enter, the DNS will resolve this URL to “142.250.179.142” by checking within its database and matching the URL with the IP address. Once your machine has this IP address, it can connect with Google and display the website’s contents. To avoid the communication between your computer and the server and minimize the load times, these entries are stored on your computer in a local cache, i.e., DNS cache.

How To Install Terminator on Ubuntu 22.04 Anyone who uses a Linux system knows that the terminal is at the center of the Linux Ecosystem. Though you can control everything from the terminal, many emulators have been released, providing you with many extra features on top of the basic terminal. This guide will look at Terminator, one such emulator, and how you can install it on Ubuntu 22.04. As discussed, the terminal itself is pretty powerful. However, Terminator provides extra productivity features that can help you make your time with the terminal more efficient and effective. For instance, it allows you to arrange the terminals in a grid-like setting and gives you tabs to handle multiple commands in a single window. You can also drag and drop the tabs. There are many keyboard shortcuts for you, and you can save the layouts for future uses and add plugins for even more functionality. So, how can you get it installed? Let’s start.

How to Install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 22.04 “AnyDesk is a small but powerful application that gives the users facility to establish a connection to access a remote computer, and you can use that system from your system. It became even more famous during the COVID-19 era as it provides a simple and secure work-from-home facility thanks to its military-grade encryption. It is free for everyone except the commercial users who are required to buy licenses. AnyDesk is available on all the platforms like Linux, Windows, Android, iOS, Raspberry Pi, and many other operating systems. It is not available on the official Ubuntu repository, and we will have to manually install it, so we will go through all the steps required to install it on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish.

How to install Discord on Pop!_OS 22.04 - Invidious In this video, we are looking at how to install Discord on Pop!_OS 22.04.

How to install Vita3K on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Vita3K on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to use External Secrets with AWS Secrets manager In most enterprise systems where software release cycles consist of separate environments like dev, stage, live, having multiple environments that can be dynamically configured is common. An application may have three different sets of database credentials for authentication. Each set of credentials would be respective to an instance for a particular environment. This approach essentially allows software developers to interact with a developer-friendly database when carrying out their day-to-day coding.