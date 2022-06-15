today's howtos
The whatis command in Linux
If you want information about a package or command you can use the man command (Manual Pages).
You will find a manual page for almost every single package you installed in your Linux Distribution and Linux commands.
How to Install XFCE Desktop Environment in Linux Mint
4 Ways to Check Which Shell You are Using on Linux
Sudo Command in Linux Explained with Examples
How to Install NodeJS on Ubuntu 22.04 - ByteXD
This tutorial will walk you through installing NodeJS step-by-step on Ubuntu using the three methods. Although we use Ubuntu 22.04 for the demos, you can use your preferred version.
How to Uninstall NodeJS in Ubuntu 22.04 - ByteXD
Uninstalling NodeJS in Ubuntu can be ineffective if you don’t understand how programs get installed in Ubuntu. The confusion worsens when you are unsure whether to use the uninstall, remove, or purge commands.
This tutorial simplifies NodeJS uninstallation by explaining the workings of package managers, installation directories and the most suitable commands to apply. Lastly, it takes you through practical examples of uninstalling NodeJS in Ubuntu.
Long Hiatus: Emacs Upgrades
I wrote before about how I started publishing these articles using Emacs.
What are the Absolute and Relative paths, and why do we use them? - TREND OCEANS
While following some of the articles, you may frequently hear about absolute and relative paths. They may suggest you to use an absolute path or a relative path, but what is exactly this term, and why should you care about it?
And what is the key difference between absolute and relative paths, and how can you exactly use the following fundamental concept to get a more proficient way of traversing (moving) through a directory?
So let’s clear up this topic with a basic command that everyone has used till now.
How to Check if a Library is 32-Bit or 64-Bit
If you have managed to explore the software development ecosystem, then you are well aware of the implication a library has on a system. We can define a library as a grouping of non-volatile resources or an assortment of pre-compiled code blocks reusable to running programs. A program will therefore query a library for a resource it needs to continue with or finish its execution.
Libraries can either be 32-Bit or 64-bit depending on the availed Linux system architecture. A 64-bit Linux system can host both 32-bit and 64-bit libraries while a 32-bit Linux system can only host 32-bit libraries.
For this reason, this article will focus on 64-bit Linux system users. We should also note that the libraries being addressed in this article are C/C++ libraries due to their strong ties to the Linux operating system.
How to install Spotify on Fedora 36? - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials
Hello, friends. In this short and simple post, you will learn how to install Spotify on Fedora 36?
Spotify is one of the most popular audio music streaming platforms in the world, like Apple Music and many more. From where you can listen to tons of songs and music. The Spotify team has worked really hard to make it the best music platform by adding the oldest music libraries to the latest song playlists.
That’s why many people consider it indispensable for the system, and it has become one of the most important ones out there.
The procedure to install Spotify on Ubuntu 20.04 we have already seen that it was simple, but today we will tackle another very popular system, such as Fedora 36.
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: SCaLE 19x, Open Source Security Podcast, and GNU World Order
today's howtos
Linus Torvalds Released Linux Kernel 5.19 From An Apple Hardware Running Asahi Linux
Release highlights of Linux Kernel 5.19 (mainline) which brings improvements across CPU, CPU, storage and misc updates.
diaspora* version 0.7.18.0 released!
As announced, a new minor release is now released. Over the past three months, we have managed to collect 113 commits made by 3 contributors for this minor release. A huge thanks to all the contributors from diaspora*'s amazing community! If you want to help make diaspora* even better, please check out our getting started guide. Please see the changelog for a complete list of changes made in this release. Read on Also: People of WordPress: Carla Doria
