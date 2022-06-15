Hello, friends. In this short and simple post, you will learn how to install Spotify on Fedora 36? Spotify is one of the most popular audio music streaming platforms in the world, like Apple Music and many more. From where you can listen to tons of songs and music. The Spotify team has worked really hard to make it the best music platform by adding the oldest music libraries to the latest song playlists. That’s why many people consider it indispensable for the system, and it has become one of the most important ones out there. The procedure to install Spotify on Ubuntu 20.04 we have already seen that it was simple, but today we will tackle another very popular system, such as Fedora 36.