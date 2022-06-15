Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: SCaLE 19x, Open Source Security Podcast, and GNU World Order
SCaLE is all about Linux (Coverage Uploading Soon) - Invidious
It's time to cover SCaLE 19x.
Josh Bressers: Episode 334 – Leap seconds break everything
Josh and Kurt talk about leap seconds. Every time there’s a leap second, things break. Facebook wants to get rid of them because they break computers, but Google found a clever way to keep leap seconds without breaking anything. Corner cases are hard, security is often just one huge corner case. There are lessons we can learn here.
GNU World Order 471
**kgamma** , **kgeorgraphy** , **kget** , **kglobalaccel** , **kgoldrunner** from Slackware set **kde**. s
today's howtos
Linus Torvalds Released Linux Kernel 5.19 From An Apple Hardware Running Asahi Linux
Release highlights of Linux Kernel 5.19 (mainline) which brings improvements across CPU, CPU, storage and misc updates.
diaspora* version 0.7.18.0 released!
As announced, a new minor release is now released. Over the past three months, we have managed to collect 113 commits made by 3 contributors for this minor release. A huge thanks to all the contributors from diaspora*'s amazing community! If you want to help make diaspora* even better, please check out our getting started guide. Please see the changelog for a complete list of changes made in this release. Read on Also: People of WordPress: Carla Doria
