Radio waves for the detection of hardware tampering - Newsportal - Ruhr-Universität Bochum
Up to now, protecting hardware against manipulation has been a laborious business: expensive, and only possible on a small scale. And yet, two simple antennas might do the trick.
As far as data security is concerned, there is an even greater danger than remote cyberattacks: namely tampering with hardware that can be used to read out information – such as credit card data from a card reader. Researchers in Bochum have developed a new method to detect such manipulations. They monitor the systems with radio waves that react to the slightest changes in the ambient conditions. Unlike conventional methods, they can thus protect entire systems, not just individual components – and they can do it at a lower cost. The RUB’s science magazine Rubin features a report by the team from Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB), the Max Planck Institute for Security and Privacy and the IT company PHYSEC.
Coveware: Median ransom payments dropped 51% in Q2 [Ed: This is predominantly a Microsoft Windows issue]
SSH2 vs. SSH1 and why SSH versions still matter
The Secure Shell protocol, SSH, was redesigned and released as SSH2 in 2006. While SSH1 lingers for legacy uses, find out how the protocols differ and why it's important.
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: SCaLE 19x, Open Source Security Podcast, and GNU World Order
today's howtos
Linus Torvalds Released Linux Kernel 5.19 From An Apple Hardware Running Asahi Linux
Release highlights of Linux Kernel 5.19 (mainline) which brings improvements across CPU, CPU, storage and misc updates.
diaspora* version 0.7.18.0 released!
As announced, a new minor release is now released. Over the past three months, we have managed to collect 113 commits made by 3 contributors for this minor release. A huge thanks to all the contributors from diaspora*'s amazing community! If you want to help make diaspora* even better, please check out our getting started guide. Please see the changelog for a complete list of changes made in this release. Read on Also: People of WordPress: Carla Doria
