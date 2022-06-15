Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 1st of August 2022 06:28:57 AM
Development
  • YAML Comments

    In this article, we will be discussing the concept of creating comments in a YAML file. YAML allows single-line comments with the help of the “#” character. We can use the single-line comment multiple times to make a block comment paragraph in the YAML file. Now, a YAML file is a configuration support file for storing data for other programs like Ruby and Dockers. For this article, we used the YAML file as a support file for Dockers. The Docker-compose supports files with a “.yml” file. In these files, the configuration of a Docker image file is stored. The pre-requisite for the implementation is to install Dockers and Docker-compose through the Ubuntu terminal.

  • RuboCop Serves (Much) Faster

    RuboCop’s motto has always been “The Ruby Linter that Serves and Protects”.1 Now, with the addition of a server mode in RuboCop 1.31 that motto is truer than ever! But first - a bit of background.

  • Fault-Tolerant Design

    The very first fault-tolerant computer was the Samočinný počítač, or SAPO, built in 1950. It could tolerate the failure of an arithmetic unit --it had three parallel arithmetic logic units and decided on the correct result by voting1.

    The obvious use cases for fault-tolerant computers are when maintenance or repairs are extremely hard to do (spacecraft) or when failures are extremely costly (nuclear power plants).

  • JavaScript: Return multiple values from a function call with code examples

    Learn how to return multiple values from a function call in Javascript. Unlike go lang, JavaScript does not have a native way to return multiple values from a single function. In this post, you will learn how to improvise on this and get around the issue if you have to get back multiple values from a JavaScript function call. Time to get going.

  • Build a Next.js React Apps with MongoDB in Mins

    Next.js is a free open-source React framework for building a web applications. It allows developers to generate start website or use server-side rendering to create a highly scalable sites.

  • Lightence Is a Free Outstanding Full-Featured Dashboard Template for React

    React is a popular open-source web development framework for creating interactive web apps. It has a large community of developers of all levels, and it is the first choice for many companies and enterprise developers.

    Open-source React templates save developers time, and fasten their development speed, especially in large projects.

    There are many React dashboard and control panel templates, that we covered the open-source free ones here, however, most of them come in 2 editions; free/ open-source and a pro or enterprise edition that has more features, components and custom pages.

  • SPVM continues to undergo heavy changes. | Yuki Kimoto Perl Blog - Perl Club [blogs.perl.org]

    Sorry, SPVM continues to undergo heavy changes.

    After building real-world modules and applications, I realized that a lot of changes needed to be made.

    You can see what I'm currently working on below.

  • Update: re-search.py Version 0.0.21

    This new version of re-search.py adds a regex for UNCs to the library and has a Python 3 fix.

  • Update: oledump.py Version 0.0.69

    This update brings an update to plugin plugin_vba_dco.py.

    This is a plugin that scans VBA source code for keywords (Declare, CreateObject, GetObject, CallByName and Shell), extracts all lines with these keywords, followed by all lines with identifiers associated with these keywords.

    For example, if the result of a CreateObject call is stored in variable oXML, then all lines with this oXML identifier are selected.

    I updated this plugin with two options -g (–generalize) and -a (–all).

    Option -g generalize will replace all identifiers (like variable & functions names) with a general name: Identifier#### where #### is a numeric counter.

    I added this option to analyze a sample where almost all identifiers where completely unreadable, as they consisted solely out of characters that are between byte values 128 and 255 (e.g., non-ASCII).

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: SCaLE 19x, Open Source Security Podcast, and GNU World Order

today's howtos

  • The whatis command in Linux

    If you want information about a package or command you can use the man command (Manual Pages). You will find a manual page for almost every single package you installed in your Linux Distribution and Linux commands.

  • How to Install XFCE Desktop Environment in Linux Mint
  • 4 Ways to Check Which Shell You are Using on Linux
  • Sudo Command in Linux Explained with Examples
  • How to Install NodeJS on Ubuntu 22.04 - ByteXD

    This tutorial will walk you through installing NodeJS step-by-step on Ubuntu using the three methods. Although we use Ubuntu 22.04 for the demos, you can use your preferred version.

  • How to Uninstall NodeJS in Ubuntu 22.04 - ByteXD

    Uninstalling NodeJS in Ubuntu can be ineffective if you don’t understand how programs get installed in Ubuntu. The confusion worsens when you are unsure whether to use the uninstall, remove, or purge commands. This tutorial simplifies NodeJS uninstallation by explaining the workings of package managers, installation directories and the most suitable commands to apply. Lastly, it takes you through practical examples of uninstalling NodeJS in Ubuntu.

  • Long Hiatus: Emacs Upgrades

    I wrote before about how I started publishing these articles using Emacs.

  • What are the Absolute and Relative paths, and why do we use them? - TREND OCEANS

    While following some of the articles, you may frequently hear about absolute and relative paths. They may suggest you to use an absolute path or a relative path, but what is exactly this term, and why should you care about it? And what is the key difference between absolute and relative paths, and how can you exactly use the following fundamental concept to get a more proficient way of traversing (moving) through a directory? So let’s clear up this topic with a basic command that everyone has used till now.

  • How to Check if a Library is 32-Bit or 64-Bit

    If you have managed to explore the software development ecosystem, then you are well aware of the implication a library has on a system. We can define a library as a grouping of non-volatile resources or an assortment of pre-compiled code blocks reusable to running programs. A program will therefore query a library for a resource it needs to continue with or finish its execution. Libraries can either be 32-Bit or 64-bit depending on the availed Linux system architecture. A 64-bit Linux system can host both 32-bit and 64-bit libraries while a 32-bit Linux system can only host 32-bit libraries. For this reason, this article will focus on 64-bit Linux system users. We should also note that the libraries being addressed in this article are C/C++ libraries due to their strong ties to the Linux operating system.

  • How to install Spotify on Fedora 36? - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials

    Hello, friends. In this short and simple post, you will learn how to install Spotify on Fedora 36? Spotify is one of the most popular audio music streaming platforms in the world, like Apple Music and many more. From where you can listen to tons of songs and music. The Spotify team has worked really hard to make it the best music platform by adding the oldest music libraries to the latest song playlists. That’s why many people consider it indispensable for the system, and it has become one of the most important ones out there. The procedure to install Spotify on Ubuntu 20.04 we have already seen that it was simple, but today we will tackle another very popular system, such as Fedora 36.

Linus Torvalds Released Linux Kernel 5.19 From An Apple Hardware Running Asahi Linux

Release highlights of Linux Kernel 5.19 (mainline) which brings improvements across CPU, CPU, storage and misc updates. Read more

diaspora* version 0.7.18.0 released!

As announced, a new minor release is now released. Over the past three months, we have managed to collect 113 commits made by 3 contributors for this minor release. A huge thanks to all the contributors from diaspora*'s amazing community! If you want to help make diaspora* even better, please check out our getting started guide. Please see the changelog for a complete list of changes made in this release. Read on Also: People of WordPress: Carla Doria

