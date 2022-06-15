This update brings an update to plugin plugin_vba_dco.py.

This is a plugin that scans VBA source code for keywords (Declare, CreateObject, GetObject, CallByName and Shell), extracts all lines with these keywords, followed by all lines with identifiers associated with these keywords.

For example, if the result of a CreateObject call is stored in variable oXML, then all lines with this oXML identifier are selected.

I updated this plugin with two options -g (–generalize) and -a (–all).

Option -g generalize will replace all identifiers (like variable & functions names) with a general name: Identifier#### where #### is a numeric counter.

I added this option to analyze a sample where almost all identifiers where completely unreadable, as they consisted solely out of characters that are between byte values 128 and 255 (e.g., non-ASCII).