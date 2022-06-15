Docker is an open containerization platform for developing, shipping, and running applications. It enables you to package your applications in isolated environments, called containers, where they can run independently from infrastructure. In the container, they have all the dependencies needed for the application to run.

However, a common issue with Docker images is their construction and size. Docker Slim is a tool for optimizing Dockerfiles and Docker images.

It can reduce image size up to thirty times without any manual optimization. It can also help automatically generate security profiles for your Docker containers and has built-in commands that help you analyze and understand your Docker files and images.