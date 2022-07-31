9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 31st, 2022
This week we had a bunch of exciting news, starting with the launch of the final Linux Mint 21 release and the Firefox 103 web browser, and continuing with System76’s latest Pop!_OS Linux 22.04 distribution for Raspberry Pi 4 devices and a new Steam Client update with more improvements for Linux gamers.
On top of that, we talked about some of the upcoming changes in the Endless OS distribution, a new Linux kernel security update for Debian GNU/Linux 11 users, and I prepared another roundup of updates for Xfce users. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 31st, 2022.
