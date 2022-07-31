today's howtos
How I disabled IPv6 on Linux
IPv6 is a good thing for the Internet in general, but I find it unnecessarily complex for use in most home and small- to medium-size businesses. Like many others, I continue to use private IPv4 address ranges for my own internal networks and those for which I have some level of responsibility. My ISP only provides IPv4 addresses anyway, so it makes no sense to use IPv6 internally when all external packets are IPv4. Besides, IPv4 is much simpler, and one of my Linux Philosophy tenets is "Find the Simplicity."
As a result, I disabled IPv6 on all my hosts. It seemed easy—at first. Here is how I did it.
How to configure Helm charts using JKube, part 2 | Red Hat Developer
Discover how to customize Helm charts and registries with the advanced configuration of the Eclipse JKube OpenShift Maven Plugin. (This is part 2 of a series.)
How to install and use Ubuntu-Make for developer tools
Let’s learn the steps to install the Ubuntu-Make tool to quickly download and set up standard tools that developers need to work on Ubuntu Linux.
Ubuntu-Make is a tool that is listed on the official website of Ubuntu Linux. The key purpose of it is to let developers install the popular IDEs and other developing tools without leaving the command terminal such as PyCharm. Because these tools are not available to download and set up using the default APT package manager of Ubuntu.
This command line not only installs the tool but also all the required dependencies, of course, root or sudo access is required.
Further to help the developers easily install the tools required by their project, the developers of Ubuntu-Make have listed them in categories, for example- Android (java and native) development to games, frontend web (javascript and dart), backend (go and dart), and various IDE (python, C++ java…).
Ubuntu 21.10 Reached EOL and How To Add Support
Canonical announced that now Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri has reached End of Life (EOL). This means your Impish computer will not be able to install applications anymore, nor receive any security updates, although it can still be used without any time limits. This tutorial will explain how to check that out and add support provided by Canonical and also third-parties.
Containerize .NET applications without writing Dockerfiles
This article introduces dotnet build-image, a tool that containerizes .NET applications automatically. You can use build-image to create Dockerfiles and containerized images. You will also discover how to use the tool in a GitHub workflow to create an image from a .NET application and push it to a repository.
PHP Warning: Constant ABSPATH already defined in wp-config.php
While looking into the nginx PHP error log file fixing unrelated issues, I noticed I was spammed with the following message...
Lubuntu Introduces Backport PPA to Experience Latest LXQt Desktop
The Lubuntu team brings a backport PPA to help you install the latest LXQt desktop in the current Lubuntu LTS release.
Docker Slim and Non-Obvious Docker Uses
