today's howtos

Monday 1st of August 2022
HowTos
  • How I disabled IPv6 on Linux

    IPv6 is a good thing for the Internet in general, but I find it unnecessarily complex for use in most home and small- to medium-size businesses. Like many others, I continue to use private IPv4 address ranges for my own internal networks and those for which I have some level of responsibility. My ISP only provides IPv4 addresses anyway, so it makes no sense to use IPv6 internally when all external packets are IPv4. Besides, IPv4 is much simpler, and one of my Linux Philosophy tenets is "Find the Simplicity."

    As a result, I disabled IPv6 on all my hosts. It seemed easy—at first. Here is how I did it.

  • How to configure Helm charts using JKube, part 2 | Red Hat Developer

    Discover how to customize Helm charts and registries with the advanced configuration of the Eclipse JKube OpenShift Maven Plugin. (This is part 2 of a series.)

  • How to install and use Ubuntu-Make for developer tools

    Let’s learn the steps to install the Ubuntu-Make tool to quickly download and set up standard tools that developers need to work on Ubuntu Linux.

    Ubuntu-Make is a tool that is listed on the official website of Ubuntu Linux. The key purpose of it is to let developers install the popular IDEs and other developing tools without leaving the command terminal such as PyCharm. Because these tools are not available to download and set up using the default APT package manager of Ubuntu.

    This command line not only installs the tool but also all the required dependencies, of course, root or sudo access is required.

    Further to help the developers easily install the tools required by their project, the developers of Ubuntu-Make have listed them in categories, for example- Android (java and native) development to games, frontend web (javascript and dart), backend (go and dart), and various IDE (python, C++ java…).

  • Ubuntu 21.10 Reached EOL and How To Add Support

    Canonical announced that now Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri has reached End of Life (EOL). This means your Impish computer will not be able to install applications anymore, nor receive any security updates, although it can still be used without any time limits. This tutorial will explain how to check that out and add support provided by Canonical and also third-parties.

  • Containerize .NET applications without writing Dockerfiles [Ed: IBM/Red Hat employs Tom Deseyn to work for Microsoft while taking a salary from IBM. This never made any sense, but then again Red Hat even hired managers from Microsoft -- an epic mistake]

    This article introduces dotnet build-image, a tool that containerizes .NET applications automatically. You can use build-image to create Dockerfiles and containerized images. You will also discover how to use the tool in a GitHub workflow to create an image from a .NET application and push it to a repository.

  • PHP Warning: Constant ABSPATH already defined in wp-config.php

    While looking into the nginx PHP error log file fixing unrelated issues, I noticed I was spammed with the following message...

Lubuntu Introduces Backport PPA to Experience Latest LXQt Desktop

The Lubuntu team brings a backport PPA to help you install the latest LXQt desktop in the current Lubuntu LTS release. Read more

Docker Slim and Non-Obvious Docker Uses

  • Docker Slim - Earthly Blog

    Docker is an open containerization platform for developing, shipping, and running applications. It enables you to package your applications in isolated environments, called containers, where they can run independently from infrastructure. In the container, they have all the dependencies needed for the application to run. However, a common issue with Docker images is their construction and size. Docker Slim is a tool for optimizing Dockerfiles and Docker images. It can reduce image size up to thirty times without any manual optimization. It can also help automatically generate security profiles for your Docker containers and has built-in commands that help you analyze and understand your Docker files and images.

  • Non-Obvious Docker Uses

    Many developers use Docker the old-fashioned way -- a docker build and a docker run. Some non-obvious ways to use Docker. As a compiler. I gave a talk at DockerCon back in 2019 about the potential to use Docker as a compiler, and the idea is finally coming to fruition. Use a multi-stage build to copy the output files to a scratch container, then use the --output flag on docker buildx build to output the contents of an image build to a folder. Now you can easily cross-compile binaries (using multiple --platform targets) or whatever else without dealing with actual Docker images. As a task-runner alternative to make. With Docker Buildkit, you can write alternative frontends to build images (other than the Dockerfile). Together with the built-in caching infrastructure, this makes Docker an interesting replacement for make. That's part of the idea behind the co-founder of Docker's second act, Dagger.

Programming Leftovers

  • YAML Comments

    In this article, we will be discussing the concept of creating comments in a YAML file. YAML allows single-line comments with the help of the “#” character. We can use the single-line comment multiple times to make a block comment paragraph in the YAML file. Now, a YAML file is a configuration support file for storing data for other programs like Ruby and Dockers. For this article, we used the YAML file as a support file for Dockers. The Docker-compose supports files with a “.yml” file. In these files, the configuration of a Docker image file is stored. The pre-requisite for the implementation is to install Dockers and Docker-compose through the Ubuntu terminal.

  • RuboCop Serves (Much) Faster

    RuboCop’s motto has always been “The Ruby Linter that Serves and Protects”.1 Now, with the addition of a server mode in RuboCop 1.31 that motto is truer than ever! But first - a bit of background.

  • Fault-Tolerant Design

    The very first fault-tolerant computer was the Samočinný počítač, or SAPO, built in 1950. It could tolerate the failure of an arithmetic unit --it had three parallel arithmetic logic units and decided on the correct result by voting1. The obvious use cases for fault-tolerant computers are when maintenance or repairs are extremely hard to do (spacecraft) or when failures are extremely costly (nuclear power plants).

  • JavaScript: Return multiple values from a function call with code examples

    Learn how to return multiple values from a function call in Javascript. Unlike go lang, JavaScript does not have a native way to return multiple values from a single function. In this post, you will learn how to improvise on this and get around the issue if you have to get back multiple values from a JavaScript function call. Time to get going.

  • Build a Next.js React Apps with MongoDB in Mins

    Next.js is a free open-source React framework for building a web applications. It allows developers to generate start website or use server-side rendering to create a highly scalable sites.

  • Lightence Is a Free Outstanding Full-Featured Dashboard Template for React

    React is a popular open-source web development framework for creating interactive web apps. It has a large community of developers of all levels, and it is the first choice for many companies and enterprise developers. Open-source React templates save developers time, and fasten their development speed, especially in large projects. There are many React dashboard and control panel templates, that we covered the open-source free ones here, however, most of them come in 2 editions; free/ open-source and a pro or enterprise edition that has more features, components and custom pages.

  • SPVM continues to undergo heavy changes. | Yuki Kimoto Perl Blog - Perl Club [blogs.perl.org]

    Sorry, SPVM continues to undergo heavy changes. After building real-world modules and applications, I realized that a lot of changes needed to be made. You can see what I'm currently working on below.

  • Update: re-search.py Version 0.0.21

    This new version of re-search.py adds a regex for UNCs to the library and has a Python 3 fix.

  • Update: oledump.py Version 0.0.69

    This update brings an update to plugin plugin_vba_dco.py. This is a plugin that scans VBA source code for keywords (Declare, CreateObject, GetObject, CallByName and Shell), extracts all lines with these keywords, followed by all lines with identifiers associated with these keywords. For example, if the result of a CreateObject call is stored in variable oXML, then all lines with this oXML identifier are selected. I updated this plugin with two options -g (–generalize) and -a (–all). Option -g generalize will replace all identifiers (like variable & functions names) with a general name: Identifier#### where #### is a numeric counter. I added this option to analyze a sample where almost all identifiers where completely unreadable, as they consisted solely out of characters that are between byte values 128 and 255 (e.g., non-ASCII).

Security Leftovers

  • Radio waves for the detection of hardware tampering - Newsportal - Ruhr-Universität Bochum

    Up to now, protecting hardware against manipulation has been a laborious business: expensive, and only possible on a small scale. And yet, two simple antennas might do the trick. As far as data security is concerned, there is an even greater danger than remote cyberattacks: namely tampering with hardware that can be used to read out information – such as credit card data from a card reader. Researchers in Bochum have developed a new method to detect such manipulations. They monitor the systems with radio waves that react to the slightest changes in the ambient conditions. Unlike conventional methods, they can thus protect entire systems, not just individual components – and they can do it at a lower cost. The RUB’s science magazine Rubin features a report by the team from Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB), the Max Planck Institute for Security and Privacy and the IT company PHYSEC.

  • Coveware: Median ransom payments dropped 51% in Q2 [Ed: This is predominantly a Microsoft Windows issue]
  • SSH2 vs. SSH1 and why SSH versions still matter

    The Secure Shell protocol, SSH, was redesigned and released as SSH2 in 2006. While SSH1 lingers for legacy uses, find out how the protocols differ and why it's important.

