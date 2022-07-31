Language Selection

Red Hat / IBM Fluff, Sponsorted Puff Pieces, and Leftovers

Red Hat

  • Cloud services: 4 ways to get the most from your committed spend [Ed: Red Hat is promoting stupid buzzwords to encourage companies to foolishly outsource and then rent, becoming slaves of corporate masters such as IBM]

    Cloud spending commitments can create a different mindset in the grander context of cloud costs – instead of focusing on what you’re spending money on (and why), you might naturally think more along the lines of “Well, we have to spend this money now.”

    This can produce significant effects, including increased susceptibility to the sunk cost fallacy and other potential inefficiencies.

    But let’s back up for a moment and define the term: In the world of cloud, “committed spend” refers to when an organization (the cloud customer) agrees to spend a minimum amount of money with a cloud provider – typically within a specified time period – in exchange for discounted pricing on their usage. (An enterprise agreement could also include other benefits, such as dedicated account management services.)

  • 4 reasons IT leaders should champion sustainability [Ed: Mindless greenwashing nonsense]

    I’m a member of the Climate Change Community of Practice at Red Hat. This Community of Practice is an associate-led internal community to support the development and implementation of sustainability targets and initiatives, both operationally and across core business activities. We aim to connect passionate associates around the challenges humans are facing as a result of climate change.

    Managing our carbon footprint is Red Hat’s responsibility to the planet. In addition to fulfilling this responsibility, what do enterprises stand to gain from embracing more sustainable practices?

  • Why program management matters in open source [Ed: Master IBM insists on having managers in Free software communities, in order to herd the slaves (volunteers, developers)]

    I've used that line for a laugh at the beginning of talks, but it's true. Program management is, at its core, the act of coordinating the interfaces between teams to produce something of value. In open source projects, the "something of value" is generally the software that the community produces. Most open source communities create software, and almost none of them have a formal program manager. So why have a program manager?

    The difference lies in managing the software development with intent instead of by accident. The smaller the community, the easier it is to self-coordinate. The need for intentional coordination increases as the community grows or the software becomes more complex.

    In The Mythical Man Month, Fred Brooks noted that the number of communication channels goes up dramatically faster than the number of people working on a project. A program manager can help simplify the communication overhead by serving as a centralized channel for information. By lurking on mailing lists and chat channels, the program manager sees what's going on in the project and communicates that broadly to the community and the public. This way, anyone who needs to know the high-level details can look at the program manager's summary instead of paying attention to every channel themselves.

  • Highly Secure API Enablement for IBM i

    The explosive growth of APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) over the past few years has dramatically transformed how business is conducted. APIs allow customers to increase revenue by leveraging new channels to reach their customers; they facilitate cost reduction by automating manual processes and raising an organization’s responsiveness. In many industries, the benefits of APIs are so compelling that it is already impossible to compete or participate in a business supply chain without supporting APIs.

  • Guru: IBM i Privileged Account Management, And What’s So Special About Special Authorities
  • IBM Finally Shows Some Growth In Sales And Profits [Ed: IBM-sponsored site spreads IBM-sponsored lies, using the company's dirty accounting 'tricks'; journalism has been replaced by PR]
  • Altair Delivers More Options for Running SAS Code

    Companies that have legacy SAS code for analytic applications running on IBM i servers and other platforms but don’t want to pay the SAS Institute for the runtime have another option from Altair, which recently acquired World Programming.

  • Power10 Entry Machines: The Power S1022 And Power L1022
Lubuntu Introduces Backport PPA to Experience Latest LXQt Desktop

The Lubuntu team brings a backport PPA to help you install the latest LXQt desktop in the current Lubuntu LTS release. Read more

Docker Slim and Non-Obvious Docker Uses

  • Docker Slim - Earthly Blog

    Docker is an open containerization platform for developing, shipping, and running applications. It enables you to package your applications in isolated environments, called containers, where they can run independently from infrastructure. In the container, they have all the dependencies needed for the application to run. However, a common issue with Docker images is their construction and size. Docker Slim is a tool for optimizing Dockerfiles and Docker images. It can reduce image size up to thirty times without any manual optimization. It can also help automatically generate security profiles for your Docker containers and has built-in commands that help you analyze and understand your Docker files and images.

  • Non-Obvious Docker Uses

    Many developers use Docker the old-fashioned way -- a docker build and a docker run. Some non-obvious ways to use Docker. As a compiler. I gave a talk at DockerCon back in 2019 about the potential to use Docker as a compiler, and the idea is finally coming to fruition. Use a multi-stage build to copy the output files to a scratch container, then use the --output flag on docker buildx build to output the contents of an image build to a folder. Now you can easily cross-compile binaries (using multiple --platform targets) or whatever else without dealing with actual Docker images. As a task-runner alternative to make. With Docker Buildkit, you can write alternative frontends to build images (other than the Dockerfile). Together with the built-in caching infrastructure, this makes Docker an interesting replacement for make. That's part of the idea behind the co-founder of Docker's second act, Dagger.

Programming Leftovers

  • YAML Comments

    In this article, we will be discussing the concept of creating comments in a YAML file. YAML allows single-line comments with the help of the “#” character. We can use the single-line comment multiple times to make a block comment paragraph in the YAML file. Now, a YAML file is a configuration support file for storing data for other programs like Ruby and Dockers. For this article, we used the YAML file as a support file for Dockers. The Docker-compose supports files with a “.yml” file. In these files, the configuration of a Docker image file is stored. The pre-requisite for the implementation is to install Dockers and Docker-compose through the Ubuntu terminal.

  • RuboCop Serves (Much) Faster

    RuboCop’s motto has always been “The Ruby Linter that Serves and Protects”.1 Now, with the addition of a server mode in RuboCop 1.31 that motto is truer than ever! But first - a bit of background.

  • Fault-Tolerant Design

    The very first fault-tolerant computer was the Samočinný počítač, or SAPO, built in 1950. It could tolerate the failure of an arithmetic unit --it had three parallel arithmetic logic units and decided on the correct result by voting1. The obvious use cases for fault-tolerant computers are when maintenance or repairs are extremely hard to do (spacecraft) or when failures are extremely costly (nuclear power plants).

  • JavaScript: Return multiple values from a function call with code examples

    Learn how to return multiple values from a function call in Javascript. Unlike go lang, JavaScript does not have a native way to return multiple values from a single function. In this post, you will learn how to improvise on this and get around the issue if you have to get back multiple values from a JavaScript function call. Time to get going.

  • Build a Next.js React Apps with MongoDB in Mins

    Next.js is a free open-source React framework for building a web applications. It allows developers to generate start website or use server-side rendering to create a highly scalable sites.

  • Lightence Is a Free Outstanding Full-Featured Dashboard Template for React

    React is a popular open-source web development framework for creating interactive web apps. It has a large community of developers of all levels, and it is the first choice for many companies and enterprise developers. Open-source React templates save developers time, and fasten their development speed, especially in large projects. There are many React dashboard and control panel templates, that we covered the open-source free ones here, however, most of them come in 2 editions; free/ open-source and a pro or enterprise edition that has more features, components and custom pages.

  • SPVM continues to undergo heavy changes. | Yuki Kimoto Perl Blog - Perl Club [blogs.perl.org]

    Sorry, SPVM continues to undergo heavy changes. After building real-world modules and applications, I realized that a lot of changes needed to be made. You can see what I'm currently working on below.

  • Update: re-search.py Version 0.0.21

    This new version of re-search.py adds a regex for UNCs to the library and has a Python 3 fix.

  • Update: oledump.py Version 0.0.69

    This update brings an update to plugin plugin_vba_dco.py. This is a plugin that scans VBA source code for keywords (Declare, CreateObject, GetObject, CallByName and Shell), extracts all lines with these keywords, followed by all lines with identifiers associated with these keywords. For example, if the result of a CreateObject call is stored in variable oXML, then all lines with this oXML identifier are selected. I updated this plugin with two options -g (–generalize) and -a (–all). Option -g generalize will replace all identifiers (like variable & functions names) with a general name: Identifier#### where #### is a numeric counter. I added this option to analyze a sample where almost all identifiers where completely unreadable, as they consisted solely out of characters that are between byte values 128 and 255 (e.g., non-ASCII).

Security Leftovers

  • Radio waves for the detection of hardware tampering - Newsportal - Ruhr-Universität Bochum

    Up to now, protecting hardware against manipulation has been a laborious business: expensive, and only possible on a small scale. And yet, two simple antennas might do the trick. As far as data security is concerned, there is an even greater danger than remote cyberattacks: namely tampering with hardware that can be used to read out information – such as credit card data from a card reader. Researchers in Bochum have developed a new method to detect such manipulations. They monitor the systems with radio waves that react to the slightest changes in the ambient conditions. Unlike conventional methods, they can thus protect entire systems, not just individual components – and they can do it at a lower cost. The RUB’s science magazine Rubin features a report by the team from Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB), the Max Planck Institute for Security and Privacy and the IT company PHYSEC.

  • Coveware: Median ransom payments dropped 51% in Q2 [Ed: This is predominantly a Microsoft Windows issue]
  • SSH2 vs. SSH1 and why SSH versions still matter

    The Secure Shell protocol, SSH, was redesigned and released as SSH2 in 2006. While SSH1 lingers for legacy uses, find out how the protocols differ and why it's important.

