Red Hat / IBM Fluff, Sponsorted Puff Pieces, and Leftovers
Cloud services: 4 ways to get the most from your committed spend [Ed: Red Hat is promoting stupid buzzwords to encourage companies to foolishly outsource and then rent, becoming slaves of corporate masters such as IBM]
Cloud spending commitments can create a different mindset in the grander context of cloud costs – instead of focusing on what you’re spending money on (and why), you might naturally think more along the lines of “Well, we have to spend this money now.”
This can produce significant effects, including increased susceptibility to the sunk cost fallacy and other potential inefficiencies.
But let’s back up for a moment and define the term: In the world of cloud, “committed spend” refers to when an organization (the cloud customer) agrees to spend a minimum amount of money with a cloud provider – typically within a specified time period – in exchange for discounted pricing on their usage. (An enterprise agreement could also include other benefits, such as dedicated account management services.)
4 reasons IT leaders should champion sustainability [Ed: Mindless greenwashing nonsense]
I’m a member of the Climate Change Community of Practice at Red Hat. This Community of Practice is an associate-led internal community to support the development and implementation of sustainability targets and initiatives, both operationally and across core business activities. We aim to connect passionate associates around the challenges humans are facing as a result of climate change.
Managing our carbon footprint is Red Hat’s responsibility to the planet. In addition to fulfilling this responsibility, what do enterprises stand to gain from embracing more sustainable practices?
Why program management matters in open source [Ed: Master IBM insists on having managers in Free software communities, in order to herd the slaves (volunteers, developers)]
I've used that line for a laugh at the beginning of talks, but it's true. Program management is, at its core, the act of coordinating the interfaces between teams to produce something of value. In open source projects, the "something of value" is generally the software that the community produces. Most open source communities create software, and almost none of them have a formal program manager. So why have a program manager?
The difference lies in managing the software development with intent instead of by accident. The smaller the community, the easier it is to self-coordinate. The need for intentional coordination increases as the community grows or the software becomes more complex.
In The Mythical Man Month, Fred Brooks noted that the number of communication channels goes up dramatically faster than the number of people working on a project. A program manager can help simplify the communication overhead by serving as a centralized channel for information. By lurking on mailing lists and chat channels, the program manager sees what's going on in the project and communicates that broadly to the community and the public. This way, anyone who needs to know the high-level details can look at the program manager's summary instead of paying attention to every channel themselves.
Highly Secure API Enablement for IBM i
The explosive growth of APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) over the past few years has dramatically transformed how business is conducted. APIs allow customers to increase revenue by leveraging new channels to reach their customers; they facilitate cost reduction by automating manual processes and raising an organization’s responsiveness. In many industries, the benefits of APIs are so compelling that it is already impossible to compete or participate in a business supply chain without supporting APIs.
Guru: IBM i Privileged Account Management, And What’s So Special About Special Authorities
IBM Finally Shows Some Growth In Sales And Profits [Ed: IBM-sponsored site spreads IBM-sponsored lies, using the company's dirty accounting 'tricks'; journalism has been replaced by PR]
Altair Delivers More Options for Running SAS Code
Companies that have legacy SAS code for analytic applications running on IBM i servers and other platforms but don’t want to pay the SAS Institute for the runtime have another option from Altair, which recently acquired World Programming.
Power10 Entry Machines: The Power S1022 And Power L1022
