KaOS 2022.06 and KDE Plasma 5.25

Monday 1st of August 2022 10:46:30 AM
Reviews

The KaOS distribution is a rolling release operating system which intentionally narrows its focus to provide one desktop environment (KDE Plasma), with applications built with one toolkit (Qt), running on one CPU architecture (x86_64). The distribution is developed independently and uses the pacman package manager.

  • Remove Exif Data in Linux Command Line

    Most images contain Exif (Exchangeable image file format) data which includes some crucial data such as the date and time of capturing an image, device, place, and so on. While this can be useful in various scenarios, it also has privacy threats and through this guide, I'll show you how to remove Exif data from images using the Linux command line.

  • How to manage pods in Podman with the REST API | Enable Sysadmin

    The REST API became available in Podman two years ago, and it is still actively maintained with new features added with every release. This article explores how Podman's REST API helps you manage pods. I'll use the classic use case for a pod: a WordPress container and a MariaDB database container using Podman's native REST API.

  • How To Install FreeCAD on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeCAD on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, FreeCAD is a parametric 3D modeler. Parametric modeling allows you to easily modify your design by going back into your model history and changing its parameters. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FreeCAD 3D parametric modeler on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • Convert String to Lowercase in Bash - Easier Than You Think

    In Linux, the tr command is used to translate, squeeze, and/or delete characters. So with the help of the tr command, you can convert the case of any character. You can do this quickly with a single-line command. You can use the following command to convert a string to lowercase. Here the command takes the standard input of a string and processes it.

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Mint 21, Linux User Space, and Mozilla's Internet Health Report 2022

  • New Features in Linux Mint 21 [Quick Look] - Invidious

    Linux Mint 21 is finally available. It is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and is codename Vanessa. The upgrade path from Mint 20.3 will be available soon. Meanwhile, you can see what's all new in this quick review of Linux Mint 21. Mint 21 features: - New upgrade tool - New Bluetooth application - WebP image support - Improved thumbnail support - New wallpapers (not really a feature but well) - Fixing up a few shortcomings of Ubuntu 22.04 - Cinnamon 5.4 - New process monitor

  • Linux User Space: Episode 3:03: Text Ed

    0:00 Cold Open 1:17 A Minty Fresh Release 7:48 Lubuntu's Backports 9:36 Points for Ubuntu 12:18 Text Ed: ed 32:02 The Missing Thoughts on Ubuntu 41:37 Minizilla Watch 45:45 A Return to the Missing Thoughts 55:49 Larry's Feedback 1:01:56 Community Focus: Stevesveryown 1:05:20 App Focus: Thunderbird 1:14:09 Next Time: EndeavourOS 1:15:57 Stinger

  • When an Algorithm is Your Boss — The Internet Health Report 2022

    Gig workers around the world report directly to algorithms in precarious jobs created by secretive corporations. We take you to the streets of Quito, Ecuador where delivery workers are protesting against artificial intelligence, and we hear solutions from people in several countries on how to audit the algorithms and reclaim rights.

[LibreOffice] Content controls in Writer: the plain text type

Writer now supports a 6th content control type: it is possible to insert a plain text content control. This work is primarily for Collabora Online, done as a HackWeek project, but the feature is fully available in desktop Writer as well. Read on

GNU Linux-libre 5.19-gnu (Uhura)

GNU Linux-libre 5.19-gnu cleaning-up scripts, cleaned-up sources, and
cleaning-up logs (including tarball signatures) are now available from
our git-based release archive git://linux-libre.fsfla.org/releases.git/
tags {scripts,sources,logs}/v5.19-gnu.

Compressed tarballs and incremental patches will soon also available at
<https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.19-gnu/>.

The cleanup scripts are unchanged aside for a typo fix since rc5, the
first in this cycle.  Jason Self and I picked a new image from his
beautiful Freedo-and-GNU-themed artwork collection for this release,
check it out at https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/#news or the whole
collection at https://jxself.org/git/?p=freedo.git;a=tree

This release is codenamed Uhura in memory of Nichelle Nichols.  Her Star
Trek character, and thus this release, are named after the word for
freedom in Swahili.


Freesh and RPMFreedom, the distributions of .deb and .rpm packages of
GNU Linux-libre maintained by Jason Self, are expected to have binaries
of 5.19-gnu available eventually.  Jason is taking well-deserved
vacations, so that may take a bit longer than usual.  Thanks, Jason!


The ATM Ambassador driver was removed upstream, so we could drop the
corresponding cleaning up logic.  HDCP helper and Mellanox Core cleaning
up bits were split into their newly-introduced separate kconfig
identifiers, out of Direct Rendering Management and Mellanox Spectrum.

A couple of new drivers required cleaning up: pureLiFi X/XL/XC and TI
AMx3 Wkup-M3 IPC.  Silicon Labs WFX graduated out of the upstream
staging area, in spite of still requiring cleaning up.

Various preexisting drivers needed adjustments to their cleaning up
logic, mainly out of new blob versions or names: amdgpu, Qualcomm WCNSS
PIL, Realtek Bluetooth, Mellanox Spectrum, Marvell WiFi-Ex, and Intel
AVS, IFS and ipu3-imgu.  Blobs requested through several new devicetree
files for Qualcomm AArch64 SoCs have been cleaned up.

New patterns have been added to our blob finder to match and accept a
new file naming convention adopted by Sound Open Firmware.


For up-to-the-minute news, join us on IRC (#gnu-linux-libre on
libera.chat).  I often mention our releases on P2P or federated social
media as well.  The link in my email signature has directions.


Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.


What is GNU Linux-libre?
------------------------

  GNU Linux-libre is a Free version of the kernel Linux (see below),
  suitable for use with the GNU Operating System in 100% Free
  GNU/Linux-libre System Distributions.
  http://www.gnu.org/distros/

  It removes non-Free components from Linux, that are disguised as
  source code or distributed in separate files.  It also disables
  run-time requests for non-Free components, shipped separately or as
  part of Linux, and documentation pointing to them, so as to avoid
  (Free-)baiting users into the trap of non-Free Software.
  http://www.fsfla.org/anuncio/2010-11-Linux-2.6.36-libre-debait

  Linux-libre started within the gNewSense GNU/Linux distribution.
  It was later adopted by Jeff Moe, who coined its name, and in 2008
  it became a project maintained by FSF Latin America.  In 2012, it
  became part of the GNU Project.

  The GNU Linux-libre project takes a minimal-changes approach to
  cleaning up Linux, making no effort to substitute components that
  need to be removed with functionally equivalent Free ones.
  Nevertheless, we encourage and support efforts towards doing so.
  http://libreplanet.org/wiki/LinuxLibre:Devices_that_require_non-free_firmware

  Our mascot is Freedo, a light-blue penguin that has just come out
  of the shower.  Although we like penguins, GNU is a much greater
  contribution to the entire system, so its mascot deserves more
  promotion.  See our web page for their images.
  http://linux-libre.fsfla.org/

  If you are the author of an awesome program and want to join us in
  writing Free (libre) Software, please consider making it an official
  GNU program and become a GNU Maintainer.  You can find instructions
  on how to do so at https://www.gnu.org/help/evaluation.  We look
  forward to hacking with you! :)


What is Linux?
--------------

  Linux is a clone of the Unix kernel [...]

(snipped from Documentation/admin-guide/README.rst)

-- 
Alexandre Oliva, happy hacker
