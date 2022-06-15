Gig workers around the world report directly to algorithms in precarious jobs created by secretive corporations. We take you to the streets of Quito, Ecuador where delivery workers are protesting against artificial intelligence, and we hear solutions from people in several countries on how to audit the algorithms and reclaim rights.

0:00 Cold Open 1:17 A Minty Fresh Release 7:48 Lubuntu's Backports 9:36 Points for Ubuntu 12:18 Text Ed: ed 32:02 The Missing Thoughts on Ubuntu 41:37 Minizilla Watch 45:45 A Return to the Missing Thoughts 55:49 Larry's Feedback 1:01:56 Community Focus: Stevesveryown 1:05:20 App Focus: Thunderbird 1:14:09 Next Time: EndeavourOS 1:15:57 Stinger

Linux Mint 21 is finally available. It is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and is codename Vanessa. The upgrade path from Mint 20.3 will be available soon. Meanwhile, you can see what's all new in this quick review of Linux Mint 21. Mint 21 features: - New upgrade tool - New Bluetooth application - WebP image support - Improved thumbnail support - New wallpapers (not really a feature but well) - Fixing up a few shortcomings of Ubuntu 22.04 - Cinnamon 5.4 - New process monitor

In Linux, the tr command is used to translate, squeeze, and/or delete characters. So with the help of the tr command, you can convert the case of any character. You can do this quickly with a single-line command. You can use the following command to convert a string to lowercase. Here the command takes the standard input of a string and processes it.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeCAD on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, FreeCAD is a parametric 3D modeler. Parametric modeling allows you to easily modify your design by going back into your model history and changing its parameters. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FreeCAD 3D parametric modeler on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

The REST API became available in Podman two years ago, and it is still actively maintained with new features added with every release. This article explores how Podman's REST API helps you manage pods. I'll use the classic use case for a pod: a WordPress container and a MariaDB database container using Podman's native REST API.

Most images contain Exif (Exchangeable image file format) data which includes some crucial data such as the date and time of capturing an image, device, place, and so on. While this can be useful in various scenarios, it also has privacy threats and through this guide, I'll show you how to remove Exif data from images using the Linux command line.

[LibreOffice] Content controls in Writer: the plain text type Writer now supports a 6th content control type: it is possible to insert a plain text content control. This work is primarily for Collabora Online, done as a HackWeek project, but the feature is fully available in desktop Writer as well. Read on