Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 1st of August 2022 04:03:29 PM

Exploring an open-source password manager with a pleasing user interface, available cross-platform.

There are plenty of free and premium password managers for individuals and teams.

However, when it comes to open-source solutions, it is often limited to a couple of good ones like Seahorse, KeePassXC, and Bitwarden.

If you have read through our list of the best password managers for Linux, you might already know some of them.

I stumbled upon another interesting open-source password manager that could make it to that list for its user experience, i.e., Padloc.