Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Videos: Luxtorpeda, Pardus, and Ubuntu MATE

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 1st of August 2022 04:31:37 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

APT vs. DNF vs. YUM: Linux Package Managers Compared

APT, DNF, and YUM are the three package managers Linux newcomers are likely to run into. So which one is better in terms of usability and performance? Using the command line to add or remove programs on Linux isn't necessary, but it is faster than using a graphical application. Many people find that at some point in their Linux journey, they end up opening a terminal to install new apps or system updates. APT and DNF are two of the most popular package managers for the job. These two programs are very similar, but they do have some differences in how they function. Let's dive in. Read more

Padloc: An Intuitive Open-Source Password Manager

Exploring an open-source password manager with a pleasing user interface, available cross-platform. There are plenty of free and premium password managers for individuals and teams. However, when it comes to open-source solutions, it is often limited to a couple of good ones like Seahorse, KeePassXC, and Bitwarden. If you have read through our list of the best password managers for Linux, you might already know some of them. I stumbled upon another interesting open-source password manager that could make it to that list for its user experience, i.e., Padloc. Read more

GNU Linux-Libre 5.19 Kernel Arrives for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on the recently released Linux 5.19 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 5.19 (codename Uhura in memory of Nichelle Nichols) kernel is here to clean up the pureLiFi X/XL/XC and TI AMx3 Wkup-M3 IPC drivers, adjust the cleanup logic for the AMDGPU, Qualcomm WCNSS PIL, Realtek Bluetooth, Mellanox Spectrum, Marvell WiFi-Ex, Silicon Labs WFX, as well as Intel AVS, IFS, and IPU3-ImgU drivers, and clean up the blobs requested by several new devicetree files for Qualcomm AArch64 SoCs. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6