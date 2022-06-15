Q4OS 4.10 Gemini, stable
We have released a major update to the Q4OS 4 Gemini LTS. The new Gemini 4.10 series receives the recent Debian Bullseye 11.4 updates, updated Debian stable kernel and important security and bug fixes. After a careful review and testing we have concluded to include the full upgrade of the Trinity desktop environment into this release as well, so Q4OS Gemini now features the most recent Trinity 14.0.12 version. For more details see the Trinity desktop environment website.
This release brings along improvements of Q4OS specific tools and cumulative upgrade covering all the changes from the previous stable Gemini release.
Welcome to anyone who would like to download the Gemini installation media images from the Downloads section of the Q4OS website. We are currently pushing all the changes mentioned above into the Q4OS repositories, automatic update process will take care about to upgrade for current Q4OS users.
