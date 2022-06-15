APT, DNF, and YUM are the three package managers Linux newcomers are likely to run into. So which one is better in terms of usability and performance? Using the command line to add or remove programs on Linux isn't necessary, but it is faster than using a graphical application. Many people find that at some point in their Linux journey, they end up opening a terminal to install new apps or system updates. APT and DNF are two of the most popular package managers for the job. These two programs are very similar, but they do have some differences in how they function. Let's dive in. Read on

APT vs. DNF vs. YUM: Linux Package Managers Compared APT, DNF, and YUM are the three package managers Linux newcomers are likely to run into. So which one is better in terms of usability and performance? Using the command line to add or remove programs on Linux isn't necessary, but it is faster than using a graphical application. Many people find that at some point in their Linux journey, they end up opening a terminal to install new apps or system updates. APT and DNF are two of the most popular package managers for the job. These two programs are very similar, but they do have some differences in how they function. Let's dive in.