today's howtos
-
How to SSH Into a Raspberry Pi for Remote Access
When running a project on a headless Raspberry Pi, it may not always be convenient to plug it into a monitor when you want to change something, but you don’t need to. You can access and control the Raspberry Pi remotely via SSH (Secure SHell) from another computer or even a smartphone on the same network. This guide will first show you how to enable SSH, then how to SSH into Raspberry Pi from another device.
-
How to install AWS command line interface (CLI) on Ubuntu | FOSS Linux
In recent years, Cloud computing has increased rapidly, with 94% of all enterprises using cloud services. Many platforms provide cloud services, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, etc.
There are four cloud computing types: private clouds, public clouds, hybrid clouds, and multi-clouds. Ubuntu fully supports all these clouds, making it the most popular Linux distribution for cloud platforms. This article will discuss AWS and installing AWS CLI (AWS Command Line Interface) on Ubuntu.
-
How to Secure Your Linux Servers With SELinux - Make Tech Easier
SELinux can help you secure your server from malfunctioning processes or applications. Developed by the NSA (National Security Agency) to secure government devices from attackers, the security enhanced (SE) Linux architecture uses security protocols to restrict access to system resources. Find out how you can use it for your own server.
-
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.19 in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | UbuntuHandbook
Linux Kernel 5.19 was released! Ubuntu Mainline PPA has made the packages for testing purpose.
-
How to Use Autojump Advanced Navigation in Linux - ByteXD
In this article you will learn how to use autojump to navigate easily between directories without specifying their full path or executing numerous cd commands.
-
How To Extract Tar Files Into a Specific Directory - ByteXD
tar is a very old command line utility from the seventies. tar stands for Tape ARchive, and it is used for creating and extracting archive files. Additionally, tar can be used to compress and decompress these archived files.
In other words, the tar program packs many files and folders into a single logical file for easy and fast transmission (e.g. FTP), optionally compressed. This essential tool is implementing various compression algorithms such as gzip, xz, and bzip2.
Tar comes with an enormous amount of options which are and can be confusing for even experienced Linux users.
However this article will cover only the subject of how to extract tar archives using special tar options to specify the target directory; in addition, we will mention other necessary tar arguments.
-
How to use the sudo Command in Linux - Pi My Life Up
The sudo command allows any user within the sudo group to run commands as another user. By default, sudo will run as root, but you can specify any user you want. If you plan on using a Linux operating system, you will likely use this command quite a bit.
You will most likely use this command when you run a command requiring root or super user privileges. For example, many user administration commands will need the user to have root privileges to run. In less likely scenarios, you may need to use a different user to run a specific command.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 346 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
APT vs. DNF vs. YUM: Linux Package Managers Compared
APT, DNF, and YUM are the three package managers Linux newcomers are likely to run into. So which one is better in terms of usability and performance? Using the command line to add or remove programs on Linux isn't necessary, but it is faster than using a graphical application. Many people find that at some point in their Linux journey, they end up opening a terminal to install new apps or system updates. APT and DNF are two of the most popular package managers for the job. These two programs are very similar, but they do have some differences in how they function. Let's dive in. Read on
Android Leftovers
APT vs. DNF vs. YUM: Linux Package Managers Compared
APT, DNF, and YUM are the three package managers Linux newcomers are likely to run into. So which one is better in terms of usability and performance? Using the command line to add or remove programs on Linux isn't necessary, but it is faster than using a graphical application. Many people find that at some point in their Linux journey, they end up opening a terminal to install new apps or system updates. APT and DNF are two of the most popular package managers for the job. These two programs are very similar, but they do have some differences in how they function. Let's dive in.
Padloc: An Intuitive Open-Source Password Manager
Exploring an open-source password manager with a pleasing user interface, available cross-platform. There are plenty of free and premium password managers for individuals and teams. However, when it comes to open-source solutions, it is often limited to a couple of good ones like Seahorse, KeePassXC, and Bitwarden. If you have read through our list of the best password managers for Linux, you might already know some of them. I stumbled upon another interesting open-source password manager that could make it to that list for its user experience, i.e., Padloc.
Recent comments
2 hours 35 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
6 hours 56 min ago
6 hours 58 min ago
7 hours 33 min ago
7 hours 35 min ago
7 hours 59 min ago
8 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 33 min ago
12 hours 38 min ago